7 fire departments respond to massive apartment fire in Grand Blanc

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - Thick black smoke poured from an apartment complex roof, signaling time was of the essence Tuesday afternoon. Before the flames were out of control, Lasonji Southall went door-to-door inside a 20-unit building at the fairways of Woodfield off I-75 in Grand Blanc. "Yell,...
Flint deputy fire chief retires; firefighter in Pulaski probe gets new job in Bay City

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A former Flint firefighter who was disciplined after a fire where two young children died has a new job with another department in Mid-Michigan. The firefighter resigned from the Flint Fire Department earlier this month. While he has a new job, another high-ranking official with the department is leaving, as the deputy chief has announced her retirement.
Apartment fire damages Fairways of Woodfield building in Grand Blanc Township

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - An apartment building caught fire at the Fairways of Woodfield complex in Grand Blanc Township on Tuesday afternoon. The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the 14000 block of Pinehurst Lane. The first Grand Blanc Township firefighters on the scene found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.
Flint neighborhood marks 1 year since Hogarth Avenue explosion

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Tuesday marks one year since a house explosion on Hogarth Avenue rocked Flint's west side, killing two people. People across Genesee County reported feeling the blast on Nov. 22, 2021. The explosion damaged 27 homes -- three of them beyond repair -- and claimed the lives of 3-year-old Nuveah Lucas and 55-year-old Lisa Rochowiak.
Family and friends say goodbye to 14-year-old killed in Flint shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Family and friends said goodbye Sunday to a Flint teenager whose life ended after a senseless act of violence. Lamarr Anthony Griggs III was 14 years old when he died on Nov. 13. Police say an unknown suspect fired several gunshots into a home in the 2900 block of Branch Road in Flint and one hit Griggs, who was inside.
Detroit animal shelter at capacity, waiving all fees Thanksgiving week

The Detroit Animal Care Shelter says it's over capacity and needs help in either adopting or fostering an animal this season. The shelter, located at 7401 Chrysler Dr., said Tuesday it continues to prioritize placing as many animals as it can and can only transfer so many. In the hopes people will find their "furever friend," the shelter is waiving all fees throughout Thanksgiving week.
Saginaw police looking for man last seen 17 days ago

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking the public to help look for a 21-year-old man last seen in Saginaw 17 days ago. The Saginaw Police Department says Midonyis Dontaye-Maliq Cosby was last seen on Nov. 5 in the area of West Remington and N. Niagara streets. He was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jogging pants and sandals.
Saginaw woman shoots at uncle, cousin in dispute over puppies, police say

SAGINAW, MI — A family dispute over puppies led to a gun being drawn and bullets flying on a South Side Saginaw street. About 5:40 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, police responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Prescott Avenue and Morris Street, according to Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow. Officers spoke with a 48-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, who alleged they had been with family at a residence on nearby Van Etten Street when an argument began with 33-year-old female relative Tanara D. Williams.
Reward offered for help IDing person of interest

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a $1,000 reward for help identifying a person of interest in a critical shooting incident. The shooting occurred on Monday, Nov. 14 at 2:45 p.m. at the party store at the intersection of Fleming Road and W. Pierson Road in Flint.
