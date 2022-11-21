Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox2detroit.com
7 fire departments respond to massive apartment fire in Grand Blanc
GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - Thick black smoke poured from an apartment complex roof, signaling time was of the essence Tuesday afternoon. Before the flames were out of control, Lasonji Southall went door-to-door inside a 20-unit building at the fairways of Woodfield off I-75 in Grand Blanc. "Yell,...
Fire rips through Grand Blanc apartment building, displacing several families
Crews are working to determine the cause of an apartment fire Tuesday afternoon in Grand Blanc Township that left several people displaced. Officials said 16 units sustained heavy damage in the blaze.
Detroit News
Tragedy leaves huge Thanksgiving void in Northville Township family, neighborhood
Manal Kadry had already set a festive Thanksgiving table with gold-trimmed china and cutlery and soft pastel colors to blend with her dining room wallpaper when the unthinkable happened. She and her husband, Omar Salamen, 46, were killed in a single-car crash in their own neighborhood on Nov. 12, leaving...
abc12.com
Flint deputy fire chief retires; firefighter in Pulaski probe gets new job in Bay City
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A former Flint firefighter who was disciplined after a fire where two young children died has a new job with another department in Mid-Michigan. The firefighter resigned from the Flint Fire Department earlier this month. While he has a new job, another high-ranking official with the department is leaving, as the deputy chief has announced her retirement.
Michigan dog injured after owner tries to slit its throat
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - The Ingham County Animal Control is reporting an uptick in violence towards animals after a person allegedly attempted to kill a dog by slitting its throat.
abc12.com
Apartment fire damages Fairways of Woodfield building in Grand Blanc Township
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - An apartment building caught fire at the Fairways of Woodfield complex in Grand Blanc Township on Tuesday afternoon. The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the 14000 block of Pinehurst Lane. The first Grand Blanc Township firefighters on the scene found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.
Modern prairie-style home in wooded Midland subdivision listed for $931k
MIDLAND, MI — A brand new modern prairie-style home by Cobblestone is for sale in Midland County’s Larkin Township. The 2,628-square-foot home, located at 3269 Pine Bluff Court in Cobblestone’s Siebert Woods subdivision, built this year and priced at $931,600, is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes across the state are featured every Wednesday.
Why Is This Popular Grand Blanc Restaurant Closing for Four Days?
It's not uncommon for businesses in Genesee County to close on Thanksgiving. As a matter of fact, it's almost impossible to find anything open aside from gas stations. In the past, many retailers would open their doors on Thanksgiving in anticipation of Black Friday shopping. However, that trend has shifted a bit since the pandemic.
abc12.com
Flint neighborhood marks 1 year since Hogarth Avenue explosion
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Tuesday marks one year since a house explosion on Hogarth Avenue rocked Flint's west side, killing two people. People across Genesee County reported feeling the blast on Nov. 22, 2021. The explosion damaged 27 homes -- three of them beyond repair -- and claimed the lives of 3-year-old Nuveah Lucas and 55-year-old Lisa Rochowiak.
abc12.com
Family and friends say goodbye to 14-year-old killed in Flint shooting
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Family and friends said goodbye Sunday to a Flint teenager whose life ended after a senseless act of violence. Lamarr Anthony Griggs III was 14 years old when he died on Nov. 13. Police say an unknown suspect fired several gunshots into a home in the 2900 block of Branch Road in Flint and one hit Griggs, who was inside.
abc12.com
Update: Flint community 1 year later since the Hogarth Avenue explosion
It is often said that time heals all things - but for the families that resided on Hogarth Ave. on the night of Monday, November 22, 2021 - PTSD, distraught and hurt, still lingers because of the destructive explosion that took place just last year. It's been 365 days -...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shots fired at women who were fighting in front yard of Macomb County home, police say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Shots were fired Tuesday at two women who were fighting in the front yard of a Macomb County home, police said. Officers were called around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 22) to a home in the 23000 block of David Avenue in Eastpointe. Officials said two women...
Detroit News
Detroit animal shelter at capacity, waiving all fees Thanksgiving week
The Detroit Animal Care Shelter says it's over capacity and needs help in either adopting or fostering an animal this season. The shelter, located at 7401 Chrysler Dr., said Tuesday it continues to prioritize placing as many animals as it can and can only transfer so many. In the hopes people will find their "furever friend," the shelter is waiving all fees throughout Thanksgiving week.
ClickOnDetroit.com
7-year-old Adele Wells disappeared on her way to school in Flint 64 years ago
FLINT, Mich. – A 7-year-old girl who vanished on her way to school in Flint has been missing for 64 years. Adele Marie Wells was last seen on Nov. 21, 1958. According to police, she was walking to Jefferson Elementary School after staying home that morning with a slight cold.
Michigan airman returns home to surprise little brother before Thanksgiving
FLUSHING, MI – Easton Gunsell, 11, thinks of his brother as his hero. Gunsell was hopeful that he might see his older brother, Braden Locker, during Thanksgiving. He’s got a few days off of school and needed someone to help pass the time by playing videogames and watching Total Drama Island.
abc12.com
Saginaw police looking for man last seen 17 days ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking the public to help look for a 21-year-old man last seen in Saginaw 17 days ago. The Saginaw Police Department says Midonyis Dontaye-Maliq Cosby was last seen on Nov. 5 in the area of West Remington and N. Niagara streets. He was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jogging pants and sandals.
Saginaw woman shoots at uncle, cousin in dispute over puppies, police say
SAGINAW, MI — A family dispute over puppies led to a gun being drawn and bullets flying on a South Side Saginaw street. About 5:40 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, police responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Prescott Avenue and Morris Street, according to Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow. Officers spoke with a 48-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, who alleged they had been with family at a residence on nearby Van Etten Street when an argument began with 33-year-old female relative Tanara D. Williams.
Bay County man flushed from hiding by police helicopter after allegedly threatened to kill family takes plea
BAY CITY, MI — Accused of making homicidal threats against his family, a Bay County man ran into a patch of woods and allegedly dared police to come after him. Shortly thereafter, he surrendered after being flushed from hiding by a Michigan State Police helicopter. Months on, the man...
WNEM
Reward offered for help IDing person of interest
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a $1,000 reward for help identifying a person of interest in a critical shooting incident. The shooting occurred on Monday, Nov. 14 at 2:45 p.m. at the party store at the intersection of Fleming Road and W. Pierson Road in Flint.
MetroTimes
This Palmer Woods home is up for sale and once belonged to a Detroit Tigers owner
Another home belonging to an early owner of the Detroit Tigers is up for sale. Briggs Mansion — built for and named after Walter Owen Briggs, who was an owner of the Tigers from 1919 - 1952 — is on the market for $1,095,000. Located at 1701 Balmoral...
Comments / 7