FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
Cowboys Down Pirates In GeorgetownHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas offers 3-star edge Rylan Kennedy
Steve Sarkisian and his staff continue to turn over every rock when it comes to evaluating prospects for this cycle. They have already extended a few offers to some late rising seniors over the past month and they made another one yesterday after their win over Baylor. The Texas Longhorns...
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 4 Texas vs. UTRGV preview
Head coach Chris Beard and the No. 4 Texas Longhorns are undefeated and off to a hot start this season following last week’s blowout win over the then-No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs as they host the UTRGV Vaqueros at Gregory Gym on Saturday as part of the Leon Black Classic.
Burnt Orange Nation
Quick thoughts from No. 4 Texas’ 91-54 win over UTRGV
Another game, another dominant showing for the No. 4 Texas Longhorns as they cruised to an exciting 91-54 win over UT-Rio Grande Valley. Here are some quick thought from the action. I really like Dillon Mitchell’s game. He’s a work in progress offensively, of course, but there’s just so much...
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 4 Texas vs. UTRGV gamethread
The No. 4 Texas Longhorns return to Gregory Gym on Saturday for a matchup against the UTRGV Vaqueros, a program winless in eight tries against the Longhorns. Tip is at 3 p.m. Central on Longhorn Network and this is your gamethread.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 4 Texas vs. UTRGV final score: Horns blow out Vaqueros, 91-54
The No. 4 Texas Longhorns got off to a fast start against the UTRGV Vaqueros on Saturday at Gregory Gym as four players scored eight or more points in the first half to take a 44-22 lead into the break and then cruised to a 91-54 win. Guard Tyrese Hunter,...
Burnt Orange Nation
Initial thoughts from No. 23 Texas’ 38-27 win over Baylor
In a game Texas absolutely had to win to keep their Big 12 title hopes alive, the Longhorns dominated down the stretch and left no doubt in the final minutes. Here are a few initial thoughts from Texas’ 38-27 win over Baylor. That’s how you put a stamp on...
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 23 Texas vs. Baylor live updates: Bijan Robinson rushing TD gives Longhorns 31-27 lead
The final stop of the Revenge tour is at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Friday as the No. 23 Texas Longhorns try to secure a victory to end the regular season against the Baylor Bears. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. Central on ESPN. Pregame. The Longhorns are honoring a...
Burnt Orange Nation
How to watch No. 23 Texas vs Baylor: Game time, TV, streaming, and more
The Texas Longhorns have one more chance to get revenge from last year’s losses and keep their hopes for Arlington alive, but face a tough test at home against the Baylor Bears. Dave Aranda’s squad had a chance to knock off rival TCU at home, but a last-second field...
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 23 Texas vs. Baylor advanced stats preview
The No. 23 Texas Longhorns were able to bounce back last week with a pounding 55-14 win against the Kansas Jayhawks. Even with quarterback Jalon Daniels back, Kansas couldn’t seem to move the ball effectively in the first half, allowing Bijan Robinson to put the team on his back and get the Longhorns out to a 31-0 lead.
Burnt Orange Nation
WATCH: Texas commit Johntay Cook goes 91 yards for a touchdown
Texas wide receiver commit Johntay Cook continues to be a playmaker for DeSoto. Cook has put together a fantastic senior season and he has continued to be a big play machine for the Eagles in the playoffs. Yesterday against Tomball, Cook made his presence felt immediately by taking a pass...
Burnt Orange Nation
Live reaction: No. 23 Texas keeps Big 12 title hopes alive with Baylor win
The No. 23 Texas Longhorns broke the trend of poor second half offensive performances by keeping the ball in the hands of their running backs in a 38-27 victory over the Baylor Bears at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Friday. Unlike previous games, Texas won the scoring battle in the second half 21-8.
Burnt Orange Nation
Report: Texas TE Jahleel Billingsley has left the team
Texas Longhorns senior tight end Jahleel Billingsley is no longer with the program, according to a report from Inside Texas. Billingsley did not travel with the Longhorns for the game against Jayhawks last week, initially raising the possibility that he was planning on redshirting to return for another season on the Forty Acres. But now it appears that the Alabama transfer has played his last game for Texas after a tumultuous season that started with a six-game suspension due to an NCAA issue.
Burnt Orange Nation
Turkey Day Roundtable: Bijan, Senior Day, and the Baylor Bears
Who impressed you the most in Texas’s 55-14 route over the Kansas Jayhawks: Steve Sarkisian or Pete Kwiatkowski?. Cameron Parker (@camerondparker) - PK deserves his flowers for the defensive performance this season. Even when they play good, fans give credit to Gary Patterson but today I’m going with Sark. Cold weather, high winds, weird atmosphere, and Sark understood the assignment. Give the ball to your best player. It seems simple but I see a lot of coaches ignore that on Saturday and Sunday and we saw Sark do that last week. This time around he attacked KU’s run defense and didn’t put his freshman QB in a position where he had to win the game for Texas.
Burnt Orange Nation
Fearless Prediction - Baylor
Well, the Kansas game surprised the heck out of me. Road win. Mobile quarterback. The Texas defense has really come into its own. And I'm loving every minute of it. Additionally, Sark did what most of us have been barking for for weeks now, run Bijan run. I expect much...
