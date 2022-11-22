Waukesha hosts remembrance ceremony on anniversary of Christmas parade attack

Waukesha community gathers to honor victims of parade attack 00:35

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS) -- The city of Waukesha, Wisconsin, held a ceremony Monday night honoring those who were killed one years ago in the Christmas parade tragedy.

The ceremony was held in Cutler Park on the first anniversary of the night a man drove a sport-utility vehicle into the parade, killing six people and injuring 62 others.

People held lights and wore blue bracelets as a show of unity. People in Waukesha were being asked to light their homes or businesses in blue lights.

Last week, 40-year-old Darrell Brooks was sentenced to life in prison , after he was convicted of 76 felony charges for the attack.