Cooper DeJean heads to Iowa's locker room during Nebraska's first offensive drive
Cooper DeJean suffered a hit on a block from Nebraska’s Marcus Washington and had to leave the game on the Huskers’ first offensive drive. This is not a good sign for the Iowa secondary. DeJean leads the team in interceptions this season with 4 so far. DeJean also...
Key Nebraska LB not expected to play against Iowa in Week 13
It looks like Nebraska may be without LB Luke Reimer in Week 13. Omaha World-Herald’s Evan Bland reported that Reimer was not seen at warmups ahead of the Iowa game. Reimer played in Nebraska’s last game against Wisconsin in Week 12. Reimer has played in 10 games for the Huskers this season. He has 86 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, and 1 interception from the games he’s played in.
Rapid Reaction: Nebraska upsets Iowa, throws B1G West into chaos
With a chance to clinch the B1G West Division with a win, Iowa laid one of its biggest eggs of the year in a 24-17 loss to Nebraska on Friday at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes (7-5, 5-4) had won 4 straight, putting themselves in position for a trip to Indy with a final win over their rivals to the west. And they created some late-game drama, too, rallying from a 24-0 hole with 10 points in the 4th quarter to make it a 1-score game with 5:41.
Cooper DeJean's status updated for remainder of Nebraska game
Cooper DeJean was injured on Nebraska’s 1st offensive possession of the game. The star defensive back for Iowa was forced to exit after absorbing a big blow from a Husker’s blocker. According to Chad Leistikow of the Iowa City Press-Citizen and Des Moines Register, DeJean is in street clothes on the sidelines and will not return.
Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa's stunning 24-17 loss to Nebraska
The Hawkeyes suffer their fifth defeat of the season and are likely out of contention for the Big Ten West division title. Following Friday's loss, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to address a variety of topics. Here's everything he had to say. We didn’t do the...
Trey Palmer explains 'pissed off' performance during Nebraska's showdown with Iowa
Trey Palmer was electric all season long for Nebraska. He wrapped up the 2022 season with one of his best performances, etching his name into the record books of the Huskers in the process. Prior to Saturday’s kickoff, Palmer had an unusual tweet. He sent out on social media that...
Nebraska caps Heroes Game win with corn-related troll on social media
Nebraska upset Iowa in the Heroes Game on Friday, winning 24-17 in Iowa City. The loss was especially brutal for the Hawkeyes, who will now need help to reach the B1G Championship. Illinois and Purdue both must lose for the Hawkeyes to land in the championship. Nebraska added insult to...
Controversy in Iowa City? Key 3rd-down catch for Iowa ruled incomplete on review
Iowa has been chipping away at Nebraska’s lead all second half, and the Hawkeyes have a chance to tie the game late. Unfortunately, one big play by the Hawkeyes was wiped away by review. Facing a 3rd-and-10 play, quarterback Alex Padilla was immediately forced out of the pocket by...
Mickey Joseph comments on uncertain job status following Nebraska's upset of Iowa
Mickey Joseph was asked about the uncertainty of his job status following an upset win over the Iowa Hawkeyes. He was interviewed on the turf immediately following Nebraska’s Black Friday victory and asked about his interim coaching status. “I can’t give it to myself,” said Joseph, regarding the head...
Trey Palmer generates buzz on social media after torching Iowa's defense with first-half performance
Trey Palmer is getting recognition for his huge game against Iowa. In the 1st quarter, Palmer secured an 87-yard TD to open up the scoring. That reception put Palmer just 11 yards shy of the single-season Nebraska record. Stanley Morgan Jr. set the record with 1,004 receiving yards in 2018.
Husker Hour: Matt Rhule Instant Reaction!
Kaleb Henry and Cole Stukenholtz react to the breaking news coaching announcement. Plus a football win over Iowa on a busy Black Friday of Husker sports. You can hear KLIN Husker Hour with Kaleb Henry, Cole Stukenholtz, and Matt McMaster Saturday mornings from 9-10 a.m. on 1400 AM and 99.3 FM KLIN in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Casey Thompson: Nebraska 'could have thrown for 400, 500 yards' against Iowa
Casey Thompson and the Nebraska offense were supremely confident in the game against Iowa. It’s not hard to see why after the type of numbers the Huskers point up. When it was all said and done Friday night, Thompson finished the game with a 20-for-30 passing performance for 278 yards and all 3 touchdowns for Nebraska. Trey Palmer terrorized the Hawkeyes with 165 yards receiving and Marcus Washington also had 52 yards on the night.
Matt Rhule Announced as Next Nebraska Football Coach
The introductory press conference will come Monday
Spencer Petras receives warm reception during Iowa's Senior Day introductions
Spencer Petras had to deal with adversity this season at Iowa. The fans at Kinnick Stadium let him know how much they have appreciated his efforts throughout the years at Senior Day. The Iowa offense struggled earlier in the year and got off to a slow start. At one point...
Iowa football: Spencer Petras gets his shot at redemption
Spencer Petras stood on the sidelines during the 3rd quarter of an ensuing blowout at Ohio Stadium. This time, however, it wasn’t because the defense was taking reps against Ohio State’s potent offense. Kirk Ferentz had seen enough for the afternoon. He needed 30 minutes to realize Petras’...
Mickey Joseph reveals plans for Nebraska's Blackshirts following season finale
Mickey Joseph was handed the interim reins at Nebraska following the firing of Scott Frost. Joseph went on to make a few changes, most notably on the defensive side of the ball. After being named the interim head coach, Joseph made the announcement that Blackshirt recipients would have to re-earn...
Casey Thompson finds Trey Palmer for 87-yard bomb to open Heroes Game scoring
The Heroes Game got off to an exciting start for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Huskers started their 2nd offensive possession at their 13-yard line. On the 1st play, Casey Thompson hit a wide-open Trey Palmer who outraced the Iowa defense to the end zone for an 87-yard TD. The big...
Jack Campbell addresses emotional final home game to Iowa career
Jack Campbell has been recognized as one of the best linebackers in the country, recently being named one of five finalists for the prestigious Butkus Award. Unfortunately, Campbell was on the losing end of Iowa’s Heroes Game matchup with Nebraska. In that performance, Campbell tied Seth Benson for the...
Stanley Morgan Jr. congratulates Trey Palmer for breaking Nebraska record
Stanley Morgan Jr. is one of the best receivers in Nebraska history. Morgan is the school’s all-time receiving yards leader and until Friday, was the single-season leader as well. In 2018, Morgan finished the season with 1,004 receiving yards, breaking his record of 986 from the 2017 season. On...
Hunters Keep Shooting Each Other In Nebraska; Wyoming Hunters Say That Can Be Avoided
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Three accidental shootings in three days during Nebraska’s deer season, and the memory of a fatal hunting accident in Wyoming last year, bring home the point that hunters can’t ever take gun safety for granted. “I won’t allow a...
