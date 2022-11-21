With a chance to clinch the B1G West Division with a win, Iowa laid one of its biggest eggs of the year in a 24-17 loss to Nebraska on Friday at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes (7-5, 5-4) had won 4 straight, putting themselves in position for a trip to Indy with a final win over their rivals to the west. And they created some late-game drama, too, rallying from a 24-0 hole with 10 points in the 4th quarter to make it a 1-score game with 5:41.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO