saturdaytradition.com

Key Nebraska LB not expected to play against Iowa in Week 13

It looks like Nebraska may be without LB Luke Reimer in Week 13. Omaha World-Herald’s Evan Bland reported that Reimer was not seen at warmups ahead of the Iowa game. Reimer played in Nebraska’s last game against Wisconsin in Week 12. Reimer has played in 10 games for the Huskers this season. He has 86 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, and 1 interception from the games he’s played in.
saturdaytradition.com

Rapid Reaction: Nebraska upsets Iowa, throws B1G West into chaos

With a chance to clinch the B1G West Division with a win, Iowa laid one of its biggest eggs of the year in a 24-17 loss to Nebraska on Friday at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes (7-5, 5-4) had won 4 straight, putting themselves in position for a trip to Indy with a final win over their rivals to the west. And they created some late-game drama, too, rallying from a 24-0 hole with 10 points in the 4th quarter to make it a 1-score game with 5:41.
saturdaytradition.com

Cooper DeJean's status updated for remainder of Nebraska game

Cooper DeJean was injured on Nebraska’s 1st offensive possession of the game. The star defensive back for Iowa was forced to exit after absorbing a big blow from a Husker’s blocker. According to Chad Leistikow of the Iowa City Press-Citizen and Des Moines Register, DeJean is in street clothes on the sidelines and will not return.
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska caps Heroes Game win with corn-related troll on social media

Nebraska upset Iowa in the Heroes Game on Friday, winning 24-17 in Iowa City. The loss was especially brutal for the Hawkeyes, who will now need help to reach the B1G Championship. Illinois and Purdue both must lose for the Hawkeyes to land in the championship. Nebraska added insult to...
AllHuskers

Husker Hour: Matt Rhule Instant Reaction!

Kaleb Henry and Cole Stukenholtz react to the breaking news coaching announcement. Plus a football win over Iowa on a busy Black Friday of Husker sports. You can hear KLIN Husker Hour with Kaleb Henry, Cole Stukenholtz, and Matt McMaster Saturday mornings from 9-10 a.m. on 1400 AM and 99.3 FM KLIN in Lincoln, Nebraska.
saturdaytradition.com

Casey Thompson: Nebraska 'could have thrown for 400, 500 yards' against Iowa

Casey Thompson and the Nebraska offense were supremely confident in the game against Iowa. It’s not hard to see why after the type of numbers the Huskers point up. When it was all said and done Friday night, Thompson finished the game with a 20-for-30 passing performance for 278 yards and all 3 touchdowns for Nebraska. Trey Palmer terrorized the Hawkeyes with 165 yards receiving and Marcus Washington also had 52 yards on the night.
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa football: Spencer Petras gets his shot at redemption

Spencer Petras stood on the sidelines during the 3rd quarter of an ensuing blowout at Ohio Stadium. This time, however, it wasn’t because the defense was taking reps against Ohio State’s potent offense. Kirk Ferentz had seen enough for the afternoon. He needed 30 minutes to realize Petras’...
saturdaytradition.com

Jack Campbell addresses emotional final home game to Iowa career

Jack Campbell has been recognized as one of the best linebackers in the country, recently being named one of five finalists for the prestigious Butkus Award. Unfortunately, Campbell was on the losing end of Iowa’s Heroes Game matchup with Nebraska. In that performance, Campbell tied Seth Benson for the...
saturdaytradition.com

Stanley Morgan Jr. congratulates Trey Palmer for breaking Nebraska record

Stanley Morgan Jr. is one of the best receivers in Nebraska history. Morgan is the school’s all-time receiving yards leader and until Friday, was the single-season leader as well. In 2018, Morgan finished the season with 1,004 receiving yards, breaking his record of 986 from the 2017 season. On...
