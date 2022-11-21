ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

KU Sports

A closer look at everything — good & bad — that went into Bobby Pettiford's wild game-winner for Kansas

So, Bobby Pettiford’s first basket of the game, second basket in the Bahamas and 10th field goal of the 2022-23 season to date was a pretty big one. There’s no denying that a shot like that could wind up being huge for a young player like Pettiford and his confidence, but there’s also so much more that happened on that game-winning play and it’s worth unpacking all of it here.
KU Sports

It's Jalen Wilson once again after KU's thrilling 69-68 overtime win over Wisconsin

1 – Jalen Wilson – Wilson missed far too many free throws for his own liking or that of the team, but it’s next to impossible to criticize him for it. Through six games, the guy has given absolutely everything he has to this team, night in and night out, and it’s getting to the point where it would be a bit of a shock if he didn’t have a double-double locked up early in the second half. During Thursday's 69-68 win over Wisconsin, the KU junior finished with 29 points, 14 rebounds and so many clutch plays with both the weight of his team and the eyes of the opponent locked on him. With most teams, it’s hard to imagine a guy sustaining this kind of pace for an entire season. But the way this team has looked so far, the Jayhawks might very well need Wilson to do just that. And it’d be hard to bet against him pulling it off.
KU Sports

Pettiford put-back saves No. 3 Kansas in 69-68 OT win over Wisconsin

Kansas sophomore Bobby Pettiford’s wild put-back of a deep 3-point miss with 0.2 seconds to play in overtime, helped No. 3 Kansas survive a scare from Wisconsin, 69-68 in the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament on Thursday. While the rebound and scoop shot that won the game...
KU Sports

Source: Kansas football coach Lance Leipold, KU agree to new contract

Kansas football coach Lance Leipold has agreed to a contract extension that is expected to keep him in Lawrence for the long haul, a source with knowledge of the conversations between KU and Leipold told the Journal-World on Tuesday night. ESPN’s Pete Thamel was the first to report Tuesday’s contract...
KU Sports

Gradey Dick's hot half leads to top spot in win over NC State

Before we dive into today's rankings, here's a quick update. Although I did not write a recap from the Southern Utah game due to being in the hospital for the birth of our second child — an amazing baby girl named Molly — I did watch the game later and spit out quick rankings to factor into the season standings. Those numbers have been added in here and will be carried forward.
