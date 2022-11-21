1 – Jalen Wilson – Wilson missed far too many free throws for his own liking or that of the team, but it’s next to impossible to criticize him for it. Through six games, the guy has given absolutely everything he has to this team, night in and night out, and it’s getting to the point where it would be a bit of a shock if he didn’t have a double-double locked up early in the second half. During Thursday's 69-68 win over Wisconsin, the KU junior finished with 29 points, 14 rebounds and so many clutch plays with both the weight of his team and the eyes of the opponent locked on him. With most teams, it’s hard to imagine a guy sustaining this kind of pace for an entire season. But the way this team has looked so far, the Jayhawks might very well need Wilson to do just that. And it’d be hard to bet against him pulling it off.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 14 HOURS AGO