WJFW-TV
Children in Minocqua participate in Elf Scavenger Hunt for a big prize
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - Mrs. Claus made an appearance today in the Lakeland area, to help guide children for the Elf Scavenger Hunt. Elves were scattered in stores across Villas County for them to find. The hunt isn't only a way for children to have fun, but it's also an opportunity for people to experience new stores around the area. Darlene Jensen has been Mrs. Claus for over 10 years, she says seeing the children's faces light up is her favorite part of the holidays.
WJFW-TV
Christmas Train Village Show returns to Minocqua
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - The Northwoods Model Railroad Club is hosting their annual Christmas Train Village Show. The show features two different layouts, an "O" gauge and an “N" gauge. Kids operate all the trains themselves with just the push of a button. Skip Tosch the president of the club says setting up the village for this year took 70 hours to complete. “Same building but they’re in different positions every year, people come in and it looks different every year,” said Skip Tosch.
WJFW-TV
Lakeland Union drops close one to New London
WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- Lakeland Union was looking to capitalize off of their first win of the season when they took on New London in the Tom Kislow memorial Tournament on Saturday. The T-Birds were 1-1 while New London was 0-1 after their loss to Mosinee on Friday. This game came...
WJFW-TV
"Trees of Love" ceremonies hope to help ease the pain of loss
RHINELANDER, ARBOR VITAE - The loss of a family member or friend can be hard for anyone, especially around the Holidays. But a hospice organization is hoping to help ease the pain with events right here in the Northwoods. The Compassus Rhinelander and Arbor Vitae locations will hold tree lighting...
WJFW-TV
Holmen takes down Rhinelander in tournament victory for first win of season
WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- Wausau East hosted the two-day Tom Kislow Memorial Tournament for both boys and girls basketball. Rhinelander's girls basketball team won their opening contest against D.C. Everest, while Holmen dropped their opening round game to Crandon. That set up a matchup between the 0-3 Holmen and the 2-2...
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander moves to .500 with win over D.C. Everest
WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander took on D.C. Everest in the opening round of the Tom Kislow Memorial tournament for girls basketball. Rhinelander was 1-2 heading in to their game, while D.C. Everest was 0-2, looking for their first win of the season. This game went down to the wire, with...
WJFW-TV
Wisconsin Windigo takes down Chippewa Steel in game 1 of series
EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Wisconsin Windigo met Chippewa Steel at the Eagle River Dome for an icy match up. Windigo played an excellent first half, leading 2-0 over Chippewa Steel. Gavin Moffatt had a great game with 34 saves tonight. Due to Chippewa's good defense, Wisconsin was not able to score again in the last half but they ultimately win the game 2-0.
WJFW-TV
Crandon serves D.C. Everest their 4th loss to remain undefeated
WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- Wausau East hosted the two-day Tom Kislow Memorial Tournament for both boys and girls basketball. D.C. Everest's girls basketball team dropped their opening contest to Rhinelander, while Crandon was able to take down Holmen. After a tough lost to Rhinelander on Friday, D.C. Everest looked to get...
WJFW-TV
Hudson remains undefeated after win over Mosinee
WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- Wausau East hosted the two-day Tom Kislow Tournament this weekend. Hudson defeated McDonell Central on Friday 57-41. They led the game over Mosinee through both halves. Ella Wolfe had an excellent game scoring multiple back-to-back points. Hudson improves their record to 3-0 after a 57-35 win over...
WJFW-TV
Lakeland Union secures first win of the season after dominant win over Laona/Wabeno
WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Lakeland Union boys basketball team squared off with Laona/Wabeno in the opening round of the Tom Kislow Memorial Tournament on Friday. Both Laona/Wabeno and Lakeland Union were winless coming in to their game, desperately looking for win number one. Lakeland Union looked solid the whole way...
WJFW-TV
Wausau East defends home court in Tom Kislow Memorial Tournament win over Mosinee
WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- Both the defending Great Northern Conference champions and Wausau East were winless heading in to their opening round for the Tom Kislow Memorial Tournament for girls basketball. Wausau East came out on top in a tough contest, 56-50, to get their first win of the season. With...
WJFW-TV
Wausau West defends home court in win over Stanley-Boyd in Turkey Shoot Tournament Game
WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- Wausau West hosted a Turkey Shoot Tournament where they played Stanley-Boyd. The warriors played a strong first half leading with star shooters such as Cole Nelson, J.J Drews, and Beckett Teske. Wausau West played a good game defensively and ultimately won 68-48. The Turkey Shoot Tournament continues...
WJFW-TV
A longtime family tradition returns for the 56th year in the middle of gun deer hunting season
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WJFW) - Time may be running out for some hunters who are out late in the season. For some folks, there's something more important things to do than bag a buck. Since 1966, two hunting shacks from an extended family take on each other in their card tournament. While the game can get intense, the experience isn't about winning or losing.
WJFW-TV
Newman Catholic take down Northland Pines in buzzer beater
WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- Wausau West hosted a Turkey Shoot Tournament featuring Newman Catholic vs. Northland Pines. Newman Catholic led the majority of the 1st half with strong hitters like Isaac Seidel scoring big points for the Cardinals. Northland Pines came back in the second half, tying up the game at...
