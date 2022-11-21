Read full article on original website
Christmas Train Village Show returns to Minocqua
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - The Northwoods Model Railroad Club is hosting their annual Christmas Train Village Show. The show features two different layouts, an "O" gauge and an “N" gauge. Kids operate all the trains themselves with just the push of a button. Skip Tosch the president of the club says setting up the village for this year took 70 hours to complete. “Same building but they’re in different positions every year, people come in and it looks different every year,” said Skip Tosch.
Lakeland Union drops close one to New London
WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- Lakeland Union was looking to capitalize off of their first win of the season when they took on New London in the Tom Kislow memorial Tournament on Saturday. The T-Birds were 1-1 while New London was 0-1 after their loss to Mosinee on Friday. This game came...
Holmen takes down Rhinelander in tournament victory for first win of season
WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- Wausau East hosted the two-day Tom Kislow Memorial Tournament for both boys and girls basketball. Rhinelander's girls basketball team won their opening contest against D.C. Everest, while Holmen dropped their opening round game to Crandon. That set up a matchup between the 0-3 Holmen and the 2-2...
Hudson remains undefeated after win over Mosinee
WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- Wausau East hosted the two-day Tom Kislow Tournament this weekend. Hudson defeated McDonell Central on Friday 57-41. They led the game over Mosinee through both halves. Ella Wolfe had an excellent game scoring multiple back-to-back points. Hudson improves their record to 3-0 after a 57-35 win over...
Crandon serves D.C. Everest their 4th loss to remain undefeated
WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- Wausau East hosted the two-day Tom Kislow Memorial Tournament for both boys and girls basketball. D.C. Everest's girls basketball team dropped their opening contest to Rhinelander, while Crandon was able to take down Holmen. After a tough lost to Rhinelander on Friday, D.C. Everest looked to get...
A longtime family tradition returns for the 56th year in the middle of gun deer hunting season
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WJFW) - Time may be running out for some hunters who are out late in the season. For some folks, there's something more important things to do than bag a buck. Since 1966, two hunting shacks from an extended family take on each other in their card tournament. While the game can get intense, the experience isn't about winning or losing.
Wausau East defends home court in Tom Kislow Memorial Tournament win over Mosinee
WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- Both the defending Great Northern Conference champions and Wausau East were winless heading in to their opening round for the Tom Kislow Memorial Tournament for girls basketball. Wausau East came out on top in a tough contest, 56-50, to get their first win of the season. With...
Lakeland Union secures first win of the season after dominant win over Laona/Wabeno
WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Lakeland Union boys basketball team squared off with Laona/Wabeno in the opening round of the Tom Kislow Memorial Tournament on Friday. Both Laona/Wabeno and Lakeland Union were winless coming in to their game, desperately looking for win number one. Lakeland Union looked solid the whole way...
Newman Catholic take down Northland Pines in buzzer beater
WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- Wausau West hosted a Turkey Shoot Tournament featuring Newman Catholic vs. Northland Pines. Newman Catholic led the majority of the 1st half with strong hitters like Isaac Seidel scoring big points for the Cardinals. Northland Pines came back in the second half, tying up the game at...
