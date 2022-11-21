ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhinelander, WI

WJFW-TV

Christmas Train Village Show returns to Minocqua

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - The Northwoods Model Railroad Club is hosting their annual Christmas Train Village Show. The show features two different layouts, an "O" gauge and an “N" gauge. Kids operate all the trains themselves with just the push of a button. Skip Tosch the president of the club says setting up the village for this year took 70 hours to complete. “Same building but they’re in different positions every year, people come in and it looks different every year,” said Skip Tosch.
MINOCQUA, WI
WJFW-TV

Lakeland Union drops close one to New London

WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- Lakeland Union was looking to capitalize off of their first win of the season when they took on New London in the Tom Kislow memorial Tournament on Saturday. The T-Birds were 1-1 while New London was 0-1 after their loss to Mosinee on Friday. This game came...
NEW LONDON, WI
WJFW-TV

Hudson remains undefeated after win over Mosinee

WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- Wausau East hosted the two-day Tom Kislow Tournament this weekend. Hudson defeated McDonell Central on Friday 57-41. They led the game over Mosinee through both halves. Ella Wolfe had an excellent game scoring multiple back-to-back points. Hudson improves their record to 3-0 after a 57-35 win over...
MOSINEE, WI
WJFW-TV

Crandon serves D.C. Everest their 4th loss to remain undefeated

WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- Wausau East hosted the two-day Tom Kislow Memorial Tournament for both boys and girls basketball. D.C. Everest's girls basketball team dropped their opening contest to Rhinelander, while Crandon was able to take down Holmen. After a tough lost to Rhinelander on Friday, D.C. Everest looked to get...
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

A longtime family tradition returns for the 56th year in the middle of gun deer hunting season

LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WJFW) - Time may be running out for some hunters who are out late in the season. For some folks, there's something more important things to do than bag a buck. Since 1966, two hunting shacks from an extended family take on each other in their card tournament. While the game can get intense, the experience isn't about winning or losing.
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Newman Catholic take down Northland Pines in buzzer beater

WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- Wausau West hosted a Turkey Shoot Tournament featuring Newman Catholic vs. Northland Pines. Newman Catholic led the majority of the 1st half with strong hitters like Isaac Seidel scoring big points for the Cardinals. Northland Pines came back in the second half, tying up the game at...
WAUSAU, WI

