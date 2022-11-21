Read full article on original website
wholecommunity.news
EPD: Trespass calls up 17% in Jefferson Westside
The EPD Crime Analysis Unit said "criminal trespass," up 17% from 2021, is the most frequent call for service from Jefferson Westside. At the Jefferson Westside meeting in November, the latest from Eugene Police Department. [00:00:06] Margaret Mazzotta (EPD): Sometimes any city bureaucracy can be hard to navigate, including the...
Standoff in Florence apartment leads to arrest
Nov. 25, 2022 - An hours-long standoff involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 23 with the arrest of Justin Martinez, 39, of Florence. At around 10:45 a.m. Lane County Sheriff's (LCS) deputies learned that Martinez was at the Siuslaw Dunes Apartment complex on 43rd street, just off of Highway 10, who was wanted on two warrants - “assault in the third degree” from the Oregon State Parole Board, and “escape in the third degree” from the Florence Municipal Court, according to Lane County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Tom Speldrich.
Deceased man found in woods; LCSO investigating
NOTI, Ore. – After a body was found in the woods, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for individuals who might have been in the area recently to come forward with any information about suspicious activity. According to the LCSO, they showed up to an area of...
Suspicious Vehicle at Walton, Nov. 25
Deputies are seeking information regarding a vehicle that was abandoned at the Walton Post Office on Hwy. 126W on or around Monday 11/21/22. The vehicle is a dark gray or blue GMC Envoy SUV bearing OR Plate #682JKZ. Anyone with information about this vehicle is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 541-682-4167.
Deputies seek information on "suspicious" SUV abandoned at Walton post office
WALTON, Ore.-- Lane County Sheriff's deputies are seeking information about a "suspicious" SUV found abandoned at the Walton Post Office. Deputies found it on Monday. The car is a dark gray or blue GMC Envoy with the license plate number 682JKZ. Anyone with information can call the Lane County Sheriff's...
Death Investigation, Lane Co., Nov. 25
On Sunday 11/20/22, Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Wacker Point Rd. northwest of Noti after receiving reports that a hunter had located a deceased person in the woods. Wacker Point Rd. is located north of Hwy. 126 and is also known as the BLM 17-7-22 Rd. Deputies responded and identified the deceased person to be a white male in his 30’s. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. If you have any information about this case or traveled on Wacker Point Rd. on Friday 11/18/22 through Sunday 11/20/22, please contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 541-682-4167.
TRANSIENT CITED FOR OFFENSIVE LITTERING
A transient was cited for offensive littering by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said at about 10:00 a.m. the 28-year old was contacted at her camp along the river bank near the old bike jumps in Gaddis Park. She was given a citation due to the condition of the camp.
OSP: human remains include skull in a backpack along Interstate 5
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon State Police say tonight they are investigating human remains found near Interstate 5 in Marion County. An Oregon State Police (OSP) report tonight says its troopers responded to a suspicious object found by an Oregon Department of Corrections cleanup crew on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 260 Monday morning.
Days before deadly assault, LTD was told of bus operator concerns
The Lane Transit District Board of Directors met Nov. 16, 2022.Photo byLane Transit District. Days before a deadly assault on an EmX bus, the LTD board was warned about the potential for danger. During public comment at the board meeting Nov. 16, a member of the Southeast Neighbors Transportation Committee spoke up.
Family of Eugene man found in storm drain hunt for their own answers
EUGENE, Ore. -- While police have ruled it a tragic accident, the family of a man found dead in a storm drain on November 8 is still searching for answers. The family identified him as 65-year-old George Serna Jr., who served several tours of duty in the United States Marine Corps before retiring.
Springfield Police: Fatal adult club shooting stemmed from dispute
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police say a dispute at Bobbi's VIP Room led to a shooting that ended with one man dead in the parking lot. Two men were shot at Bobbi's VIP at 1195 Main Street at about 2:30 a.m. Police say officers arrived to find one man in the parking lot and learned another had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR ALLEGED THEFT
Roseburg Police cited a man for an alleged prior theft, on Monday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said on Sunday an officer took a theft case regarding an unknown man allegedly stealing cans from the back of a vehicle in the Roseburg Bottle Drop parking lot, in the 400 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard.
Eugene Police seeks ID of people who may have witnessed homicide on LTD bus
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the two individuals in the attached photographs. "These two people are possible witnesses to the homicide which occurred on the LTD bus on November 19, 2022," EPD stated. If you know either of the people...
INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY FOLLOWING STABBING
An investigation is underway following a stabbing Tuesday morning. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 911 dispatchers received a call shortly after 12:00 a.m. regarding a man who had been stabbed while engaged in a physical altercation at a residence in the 3000 block of Joseph Street in Roseburg. The caller said the suspect had left on foot.
Fatal Accident, Lane Co., Nov. 24
On November 22, 2022 just prior to 5:45am, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a head-on traffic crash on Prairie Rd. near Maxwell Rd. in Eugene. Medics responded and determined that the driver of one of the involved vehicles, 23-year old Eddie Lloyd Jenks of Fall Creek, had died. Preliminary investigation revealed that the1999 Pontiac Sunfire driven by Jenks had been traveling southbound on Prairie Rd. when it failed to negotiate a curve. The Sunfire crossed into the oncoming northbound lane where it struck a 2010 Ford F150 pickup driven by 58-year old Harvey James Arnold of Eugene. Evidence at the scene indicated that Jenks was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
