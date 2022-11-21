MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - Mrs. Claus made an appearance today in the Lakeland area, to help guide children for the Elf Scavenger Hunt. Elves were scattered in stores across Villas County for them to find. The hunt isn't only a way for children to have fun, but it's also an opportunity for people to experience new stores around the area. Darlene Jensen has been Mrs. Claus for over 10 years, she says seeing the children's faces light up is her favorite part of the holidays.

MINOCQUA, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO