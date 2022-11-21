ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhinelander, WI

WJFW-TV

Christmas Train Village Show returns to Minocqua

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - The Northwoods Model Railroad Club is hosting their annual Christmas Train Village Show. The show features two different layouts, an "O" gauge and an “N" gauge. Kids operate all the trains themselves with just the push of a button. Skip Tosch the president of the club says setting up the village for this year took 70 hours to complete. “Same building but they’re in different positions every year, people come in and it looks different every year,” said Skip Tosch.
MINOCQUA, WI
WJFW-TV

Lakeland Union drops close one to New London

WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- Lakeland Union was looking to capitalize off of their first win of the season when they took on New London in the Tom Kislow memorial Tournament on Saturday. The T-Birds were 1-1 while New London was 0-1 after their loss to Mosinee on Friday. This game came...
NEW LONDON, WI
WJFW-TV

"Trees of Love" ceremonies hope to help ease the pain of loss

RHINELANDER, ARBOR VITAE - The loss of a family member or friend can be hard for anyone, especially around the Holidays. But a hospice organization is hoping to help ease the pain with events right here in the Northwoods. The Compassus Rhinelander and Arbor Vitae locations will hold tree lighting...
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Children in Minocqua participate in Elf Scavenger Hunt for a big prize

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - Mrs. Claus made an appearance today in the Lakeland area, to help guide children for the Elf Scavenger Hunt. Elves were scattered in stores across Villas County for them to find. The hunt isn't only a way for children to have fun, but it's also an opportunity for people to experience new stores around the area. Darlene Jensen has been Mrs. Claus for over 10 years, she says seeing the children's faces light up is her favorite part of the holidays.
MINOCQUA, WI
WJFW-TV

Rhinelander moves to .500 with win over D.C. Everest

WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander took on D.C. Everest in the opening round of the Tom Kislow Memorial tournament for girls basketball. Rhinelander was 1-2 heading in to their game, while D.C. Everest was 0-2, looking for their first win of the season. This game went down to the wire, with...
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Hudson remains undefeated after win over Mosinee

WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- Wausau East hosted the two-day Tom Kislow Tournament this weekend. Hudson defeated McDonell Central on Friday 57-41. They led the game over Mosinee through both halves. Ella Wolfe had an excellent game scoring multiple back-to-back points. Hudson improves their record to 3-0 after a 57-35 win over...
MOSINEE, WI
WJFW-TV

Wisconsin Windigo takes down Chippewa Steel in game 1 of series

EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Wisconsin Windigo met Chippewa Steel at the Eagle River Dome for an icy match up. Windigo played an excellent first half, leading 2-0 over Chippewa Steel. Gavin Moffatt had a great game with 34 saves tonight. Due to Chippewa's good defense, Wisconsin was not able to score again in the last half but they ultimately win the game 2-0.
MADISON, WI
WJFW-TV

Crandon serves D.C. Everest their 4th loss to remain undefeated

WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- Wausau East hosted the two-day Tom Kislow Memorial Tournament for both boys and girls basketball. D.C. Everest's girls basketball team dropped their opening contest to Rhinelander, while Crandon was able to take down Holmen. After a tough lost to Rhinelander on Friday, D.C. Everest looked to get...
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

A longtime family tradition returns for the 56th year in the middle of gun deer hunting season

LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WJFW) - Time may be running out for some hunters who are out late in the season. For some folks, there's something more important things to do than bag a buck. Since 1966, two hunting shacks from an extended family take on each other in their card tournament. While the game can get intense, the experience isn't about winning or losing.
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, WI
WJFW-TV

McDonell Catholic Central remains undefeated after win against Laona/Wabeno

WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- McDonell Catholic Central's boys basketball team won their opening game for the Tom Kislow Memorial Tournament on Friday against Wausau East 74-72 to start undefeated on the year. Laona/Wabeno was 0-2 before their game on Saturday, so it was a battle between the undefeated and the winless.
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Newman Catholic take down Northland Pines in buzzer beater

WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- Wausau West hosted a Turkey Shoot Tournament featuring Newman Catholic vs. Northland Pines. Newman Catholic led the majority of the 1st half with strong hitters like Isaac Seidel scoring big points for the Cardinals. Northland Pines came back in the second half, tying up the game at...
WAUSAU, WI

