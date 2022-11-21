As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Nov. 21:. A portion of State Rd. 107 was closed for over four hours Sunday night, Nov. 20, into the early morning hours of Monday, Nov. 21, following a motor vehicle crash in the Town of Corning. At 5:48 p.m. Sunday evening, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle striking a utility pole at the intersection of County Rd. FF and State Rd. 107. The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The Town of Corning First Responders and Volunteer Fire Department assisted with road closure, while personnel from Wisconsin Public Service worked to repair damage to the utility pole.

