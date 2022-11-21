Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxpr.org
Fire destroys home in Oneida County Town of Newbold
Fire destroyed a house in the Town of Newbold Tuesday morning. The call went out around 5:00 a.m. for the fire on Black Lake Road, just north of Bridge road. Newbold firefighters got help from several area departments. Information on the Pine Lake Fire Department Facebook page says the house...
WJFW-TV
Names released from those involved during last week's fatal crash in Clark Co.
TOWNSHIP OF MAYVILLE (WJFW) - The name of the Medford woman who died in a crash last week was identified as Tracy Anderson, 25. Patrick Davis, 32, was the driver of the vehicle, Susan Sherwood, 25, and Serapio V. Terrones III, 41, were the other passengers in the vehicle. The...
onfocus.news
Names Released in Medford Crash
MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – Names have been released in the fatal crash that took place in the Township of Mayville on November 14. The name of the occupant who died at the scene was Tracy M. Anderson, 25, from Medford. The name of the driver is Patrick G. Davis, 32, and the other occupants were: Susan M. Sherwood, 25, and Serapio V. Terrones III, 41.
Wausau drivers: Prepare for detours, delays on Grand and Townline
Drivers in Wausau should allow for extra time while driving this week, as a water main repair will result in lane closures, delays and detours along Grand Avenue. The water main repair is at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Townline Road. The closures and detours will begin Tuesday, extending for about three days.
tomahawkleader.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: Nov. 21, 2022
As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Nov. 21:. A portion of State Rd. 107 was closed for over four hours Sunday night, Nov. 20, into the early morning hours of Monday, Nov. 21, following a motor vehicle crash in the Town of Corning. At 5:48 p.m. Sunday evening, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle striking a utility pole at the intersection of County Rd. FF and State Rd. 107. The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The Town of Corning First Responders and Volunteer Fire Department assisted with road closure, while personnel from Wisconsin Public Service worked to repair damage to the utility pole.
WJFW-TV
Great Pinery Heritage Waterway gains state designation
MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW)- A project in Lincoln and Marathon counties called the Great Pinery Heritage Waterway has recently been listed as the 21st state designated water trail. It runs from Oneida to Portage County. You may have heard of The Ice Age National Scenic Trail, a hiking route throughout the...
WJFW-TV
One person facing charges following Friday's fatal accident
UPDATE 11-21-22 11 a.m. - The names of the individuals involved in last Friday's fatal accident in Amherst have been released. The vehicle's operator was identified as Axel Crus-Zelaya, 30, from Appleton. Cruz-Zelaya was arrested after the crash. The Portage Co. Sheriff's Office has requested that Cruz-Zelaya be charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license - causing death.
WJFW-TV
More deer harvested during opening weekend across Wisconsin than 2021
MADISON (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that deer harvest numbers are up during the opening weekend this season compared to the 2021 season. The DNR says that 102,347 deer were registered across the state during the opening weekend. During the opening weekend of the 2021...
WJFW-TV
Aerial enforcement planned in Oneida Co.Wednesday
ONEIDA COUNTY (WJFW) - The Wisconsin State Patrol plans on doing aerial enforcement in Oneida County on Wednesday. Weather permitting, the aerial enforcement will take place along US 51 in Oneida County. Aerial enforcement was scheduled to take place today in Jefferson County, along I-94. The Wisconsin State Patrol says...
Everest Metro Police log for Nov. 18-22
A fatal crash, a child welfare investigation, an assault and a warrant arrest are among the Everest Metro Police calls for Nov. 18-22, 2022.
UPDATE: Crews battle blaze at Wausau home
Fire crews were called Friday morning to a fire at a home on the city’s west side with a portion of Thomas Street blocked off to traffic. The blaze was reported at about 8 a.m. at 1040 S. 12th Ave, near Rosecrans Street. Witnesses tell Wausau Pilot & Review they saw flames along one entire side of the home, with smoke pouring from the structure.
Fox11online.com
Bridge near Shawano Lake to remain closed longer than hoped
SHAWANO COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Shawano County bridge is going to remain closed a bit longer. The Highway HHH (Airport Road) bridge over Shawano Creek will not open this weekend as had been hoped. The bridge closed back in July as part of a $1.8 million replacement project. While vehicle...
WSAW
Benefit account established for family of Marshfield woman killed by ex-husband
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A memorial fund has been established to help the family of a woman who was killed by her ex-husband on Nov. 15. Investigators said they found the body of Melissa Wright in her Marshfield home after a coworker became concerned that Wright did not show up for work. Marshfield Police said Wright’s ex-husband broke into the home and killed her, before fatally injuring himself.
wwisradio.com
Medford Woman Dies in Crash
One person is dead after the SUV they were riding in was involved in a crash on USH 13 by. Water Road Township of Mayville. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash on Monday afternoon. Initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on USH 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a.
95.5 FM WIFC
One Dead in Shawano County Incident
SHAWANO, WI (WSAU) — Police in Shawano shot and killed one person after they were called to a home for a domestic incident on Saturday. Officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Lafayette Street for a disturbance. Once they got to the home, they went to the basement to find one person with their hands in the air and another holding a shotgun.
Police seek new info in 2006 central Wisconsin cold case
The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the lone suspect’s alleged involvement in the death of Diedre Harm, whose remains were found five months after she vanished in 2006. “Recently Diedre would have celebrated her 38th birthday,” Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker said, in a statement....
WJFW-TV
Northwoods businesses and residents prepare for snowmobile season
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- A report by Headwaters Economics shows that outdoor recreation is a top driver of Wisconsin’s economy year-round contributing $7.8 billion to the state’s GDP. The snowmobiling season is right around the corner which will certainly contribute to those numbers. Come December when the trails open, everyone in the Northwoods from business owners to residents will feel the impact of a sport invented here in Wisconsin.
1 dead in Hwy. 10 crash
One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover Friday morning as snow and ice blanketed roads in the area. The crash was reported at about 7 a.m. Friday on Hwy. 10 west of Hwy. B in the village of Amherst Junction. Rescue crews arrived to find one male passenger dead...
Driver facing criminal charges in fatal Hwy. 10 crash
An Appleton man is facing felony charges in a crash that led to the death of a 58-year-old passenger, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported at about 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18 on Hwy. 10 west of CTH B in Amherst Junction. Miguel Angel Hernandez-Valdivia, of Appleton, died at the scene.
WSAW
Missing runaway from Adams Co. found safe
ADAMS, Wis. (WMTV) - UPDATE: The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says Braelynn has been found safe and returned home. The Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl who has not been seen in nearly two weeks. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Braelynn...
Comments / 0