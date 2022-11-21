Newton basketball looking for a couple more possessions

The Newton boys basketball team made a serious run at the AAAAAAA state championship game last year, but with a strong cast back the Rams are ready for another run

Newton Basketball

Head Coach: Charlemagne Gibbons

Record last season: 24-6, lost in Final 4 to Norcross

Region: Region 4-AAAAAAA

Standout Players: Stephon Castle (Sr.), Jakai Newton (Sr.), MJ Whitlock (Sr.), Dwight Brown, (Jr.) Ben Hodges (Sr.) Jabez Jenkins (Jr.)

COVINGTON, GEORGIA – The Newton Rams were a couple of possessions away from playing for a Class AAAAAAA state championship last season.

They fell to the eventual state champs, Norcross in the Final 4 by three points, a team they had defeated by 16 points earlier in the season. As difficult as it is to win a state championship, Newton head coach Charlemagne Gibbons said that it’s always the goal heading into the season.

“I hope that we’re preparing our team to put them in position to win the state title and compete for it,” Gibbons said. “I don’t think you just go one time and win it. You have to be there year in and year out and get your kids used to the environment and the atmosphere to have a chance to be a state champion. We’re just focusing ourselves again to try and be there and win it. I thought we had a great chance last year to win it and hopefully we’ll be in the same position again this year.”

The Rams have already had a busy offseason and have made a ton of changes to the roster. They lost Qua Brown to transfer, but gained five of their own.

Stephon Castle, 4-star point guard committed to UConn, is back as the Rams floor general. Photo by Colin Hubbard

Ben Hodges (Alcovy), Dwight Brown (Salem), Christian Ingram (Heritage), David Freeman (Peachtree Ridge) and Tim Prather (Eastside) all transferred to Newton in the off-season and all are expected to play key roles.

But the heartbeat of the Rams comes from seniors Stephon Castle, Jakai Newton and MJ Whitlock. Castle, a 4-star point guard, is committed to UConn while Newton, a 4-star combo guard is committed to Indiana. Whitlock is one of the Rams best shooters and has received his fair share of college interest as well.

MJ Whitlock is one of the Rams' top shooters. Photo by Colin Hubbard

The Rams will be without Newton for at least the first month of the season. Newton is recovering from an injury, but is expected to be back sooner than later.

“Within the next 15-20 days, he should be back in practice with a little contact,” Gibbons said of Newton. “We’re just taking it cautious,” Gibbons said of Newton. “A kid with this much upside and with a bright future with him heading to Indiana, we want to make sure everything that we’re doing has him coming back being himself. We don’t want to get him back to the court too early, but he looks good.”

Jakai Newton will miss some early season action while recovering from injury, but will return to bolster Newton's lineup. Photo by Colin Hubbard

What the Rams don’t have in size, they will make up for with depth. The Rams will have a much deeper bench than last year’s team with all of the transfers coming over and they will also get a lot of big minutes from the likes of Jabez Jenkins, Al Belcher, Ashton Pennamon and Ted Neal.

“I think our depth will help us because we’re not the biggest team,” Gibbons said. “Our depth will be able to help us through some of those situations. This is definitely a much deeper team. We were top-heavy talented last year.”

The Rams are already off to a 1-0 start after defeating Mays 86-58 and will get a big test in Game 2 when they tangle with Grovetown, last year’s Class AAAAAA state champion.