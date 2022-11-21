Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's a cabin in this picture - welcome to Tennessee's Mirror Cabins - first of their kind in the USAEllen EastwoodChattanooga, TN
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Employees help woman deliver baby in McDonald's bathroom in Georgia
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (WXIA) - Employees at one McDonald's restaurant in Georgia served up way more than fast food on Wednesday. "I went into the bathroom, I used it, my water broke immediately." It was just before 10 Wednesday morning. "A lady came in she said 'are you okay?' I...
Student Athlete Spotlight: Luke Belcher
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for November 24th, 2022 goes to Luke Belcher. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
Sideline Wrap-up: Draughn vs. Andrews
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Draughn vs. Andrews. Andrews's outstanding high school football season comes to an end in the quarterfinals.
Sideline Wrap-up: Anderson County vs. Red Bank
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Anderson County vs. Red Bank.
Sideline Wrap-up: York Institute vs. Tyner Academy
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: York Institute vs. Tyner Academy.
'Thanksgiving without a home:' Local groups serve dinner to former Budgetel residents
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This Thanksgiving, a mother of 4 gathers boxes of food donated by the Homeless Coalition and Silverdale Baptist Church at a local Super 8 Inn. “It’s very hard on my kids because we always had a home like, we'd never been through nothing like this before" says the former Budgetel resident.
Aisles of inflation: Experts weigh in on 2022 holiday shopping season in Chattanooga
In the midst of a hot economy, shoppers in Chattanooga say their bargain hunt looks a bit different this holiday season. "When you try buying for, you know, a bunch of people, it's very expensive," says one shopper who came out for the Black Friday deals at Hamilton Palace Mall.
'A welcome feeling:' Chattanooga Rescue Mission gives warm Thanksgiving meals to homeless
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Rescue Mission provided warm Thanksgiving meals to the homeless Thursday. And those we spoke to say they felt cared for and welcomed. "There's no borderline of what we're gonna throw you into the pit of the fire. It's like, we're free to choose even when people like me come out here. See if you can find a different bite," says Ashtin Leamon.
Michigan soldiers get warm welcome landing back home for holidays
KENTWOOD, Mich. (WWMT) — Amidst the hustle and bustle of holiday travel, a patriotic welcome home awaited West Michigan soldiers and veterans flying into Gerald R. Ford International Airport Wednesday. Dozens of people came out offering handshakes and salutes to lift up those who are willing to lay down...
