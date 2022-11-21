Read full article on original website
Cloudy cold weather leads into wet Sunday
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Clouds increase tonight with lows falling into the upper 30s. Wetter weather returns to the region on Sunday. Much of the area will get between a half inch and 1 inch of rainfall. Temperatures will be a little cooler with highs expected to be around 50. Rain tapers to showers tomorrow evening with decreasing clouds overnight tomorrow night. Lows will be mild in the mid 40s.
Morning showers lead into cool temps for the rest of the week
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Today will start off on the dreary side with showers. Conditions should dry out this afternoon with some late day clearing likely. Highs today will be in the low 50s. Lows tonight will fall into the mid 30s under mostly clear skies. WEEKEND OUTLOOK:
Structure fire turns into explosion in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities worked overnight to put out the flames of a structure, before the building eventually exploded. According to Strinestown Community Fire, the initial fire happened last night at around 7:11 p.m. in North Codorus Township. After arriving on scene and putting out the fire,...
Annual Christmas Toy Train exhibit opens in Harrisburg
An annual Christmas attraction in Harrisburg opened their doors on Saturday after a full week of preparation. The Toy Train Exhibit at the Fort Hunter Mansion and Park kicked off its 27th annual year. The exhibit is presented by the Keystone Model Railroad Historical Society. Keystone Model Railroad Historical Society...
Road currently closed as police investigate killed pedestrian in West Earl Township
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One local road is closed while police investigate a fatal accident where a car ran into a pedestrian. According to emergency dispatch in Lancaster County, the incident happened around 5:16 p.m. on the 500 block of South 7th St. Officials say that the road...
Small Business Saturday in full swing at Harrisburg today
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Across the country, locally-owned businesses celebrate Small Business Saturday, and Harrisburg is no exception. Many small businesses, including vendors inside of Broad Street Market say it’s their first time promoting Small Business Saturday. “So far, for several vendors, they say it’s one of the...
Black Friday especially popular in PA after inflation
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — According to the National Retail Federation, a record 166 million people will shop this weekend, with Black Friday being the most popular, followed by Cyber Monday. Black Friday typically kickstarts the beginning of holiday shopping. However, with inflation and supply chain shortages, sales started...
UPDATE | Dauphin County roadway now reopen following vehicle crash
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — UPDATE | The Hershey Fire Department has announced in a follow-up Tweet that the roadway has now reopened. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | According to a Tweet from the Hershey Fire Department, SR 743 is closed at Old Hershey Road and NB at Ridge Road for a vehicle accident.
One injured in Akron Borough shooting
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are still on scene investigating a shooting that happened in Akron Borough tonight. Emergency dispatch says that the incident happened on the 900 block of High St. at around 4:16 p.m. Officials say that one person in total was injured from the shooting...
New footage released of fire crews battling Steelton blaze
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Fire crews in Dauphin County spent the morning battling a house fire in Steelton. Officials say it happened around 7:30 AM on Front Street. According to the Progress Fire 32 Facebook page crews from the fire department were on scene to help with overhaul and opening up the roof area.
Man missing after leaving his home overnight in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are searching for a man who was last seen leaving his home overnight. Carlisle Police say that John Gannon had left his home on Buchannon Dr. in the middle of the night, which had lead to his family worrying about his safety. According...
Thousands trot to benefit the York YMCA
York, PA — Peeling off the pounds. Before dinner is served, thousands are gathering to run in the York YMCA Turkey Trot. “It's a great environment. It's being with friends and family and having a good time and having some fun,” said Matthew Sewell from Austin, TX. A...
Tractor trailer crashes into Giant building in Cumberland County
A vehicle hit the rear of a Giant grocery store in Camp Hill, requiring a response from police, fire and EMTs. The building sustained little damage, according to borough fire chief Mark Simpson. “There’s an overhead canopy above a door, that looks like it might have been struck,” Simpson said....
70 nursing home residents moved after heater malfunctions in Berks County
EXETER TWP., Pa. - Fire crews are reporting no injuries after a call at a nursing home in Exeter Township Thursday night. It happened at Fairlane Gardens at Reading around 6 p.m. Thursday. Fire officials said a malfunctioning heater caused issues. Police say 70 residents were moved to another side...
Bloomsburg Fairgrounds transforming into winter wonderland
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Nope, that's not Santa and his reindeer on top of the roof. That's Angela Speaks putting the finishing touches on her coffee stand. She's one of about 180 vendors taking part in this weekend's Winterfest at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. "We have a hot chocolate bar with...
York residents react to Sheetz offering Unleaded 88 gas for $1.99 a gallon through Thanksgiving Week
YORK, Pa. — Cars are lining up for gas across the Commonwealth today, preparing for upcoming holiday travel. The price of gas, however, is causing headaches among drivers. “This one is a gas guzzler," said Robert Peters, a resident of York. "I usually spend $60 to $70 a week on my car.”
How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map
It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
Missing Cumberland County man safely located, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The Silver Spring Township Police Department shared in a Facebook Post that Sheaffer has been safely located. PREVIOUS COVERAGE| Police in Cumberland County are asking the public to keep a look out for a missing man in Silver Spring Township. According to...
Six injured in mass casualty tree collision in Chambersburg
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Six are injured, according to Franklin Fire officials, following an incredibly destructive tree collision in Chambersburg. Authorities say that the "mass casualty" accident had occurred on Nov. 23 on the 600 block of Boyer Mill Rd. at around 1 p.m. Police say that the...
Missing 16-year-old in York County found
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | According to Chief Kurtis Timmer of the South Central PA Search and Rescue, the 16-year-old girl has been found. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Authorities in York County say a search is underway for a missing 16-year-old in York County. According to the Carroll...
