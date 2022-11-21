ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cloudy cold weather leads into wet Sunday

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Clouds increase tonight with lows falling into the upper 30s. Wetter weather returns to the region on Sunday. Much of the area will get between a half inch and 1 inch of rainfall. Temperatures will be a little cooler with highs expected to be around 50. Rain tapers to showers tomorrow evening with decreasing clouds overnight tomorrow night. Lows will be mild in the mid 40s.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Morning showers lead into cool temps for the rest of the week

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Today will start off on the dreary side with showers. Conditions should dry out this afternoon with some late day clearing likely. Highs today will be in the low 50s. Lows tonight will fall into the mid 30s under mostly clear skies. WEEKEND OUTLOOK:
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Structure fire turns into explosion in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities worked overnight to put out the flames of a structure, before the building eventually exploded. According to Strinestown Community Fire, the initial fire happened last night at around 7:11 p.m. in North Codorus Township. After arriving on scene and putting out the fire,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Annual Christmas Toy Train exhibit opens in Harrisburg

An annual Christmas attraction in Harrisburg opened their doors on Saturday after a full week of preparation. The Toy Train Exhibit at the Fort Hunter Mansion and Park kicked off its 27th annual year. The exhibit is presented by the Keystone Model Railroad Historical Society. Keystone Model Railroad Historical Society...
HARRISBURG, PA
Small Business Saturday in full swing at Harrisburg today

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Across the country, locally-owned businesses celebrate Small Business Saturday, and Harrisburg is no exception. Many small businesses, including vendors inside of Broad Street Market say it’s their first time promoting Small Business Saturday. “So far, for several vendors, they say it’s one of the...
HARRISBURG, PA
Black Friday especially popular in PA after inflation

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — According to the National Retail Federation, a record 166 million people will shop this weekend, with Black Friday being the most popular, followed by Cyber Monday. Black Friday typically kickstarts the beginning of holiday shopping. However, with inflation and supply chain shortages, sales started...
HERSHEY, PA
One injured in Akron Borough shooting

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are still on scene investigating a shooting that happened in Akron Borough tonight. Emergency dispatch says that the incident happened on the 900 block of High St. at around 4:16 p.m. Officials say that one person in total was injured from the shooting...
AKRON, PA
New footage released of fire crews battling Steelton blaze

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Fire crews in Dauphin County spent the morning battling a house fire in Steelton. Officials say it happened around 7:30 AM on Front Street. According to the Progress Fire 32 Facebook page crews from the fire department were on scene to help with overhaul and opening up the roof area.
STEELTON, PA
Thousands trot to benefit the York YMCA

York, PA — Peeling off the pounds. Before dinner is served, thousands are gathering to run in the York YMCA Turkey Trot. “It's a great environment. It's being with friends and family and having a good time and having some fun,” said Matthew Sewell from Austin, TX. A...
YORK, PA
How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map

It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Missing Cumberland County man safely located, police say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The Silver Spring Township Police Department shared in a Facebook Post that Sheaffer has been safely located. PREVIOUS COVERAGE| Police in Cumberland County are asking the public to keep a look out for a missing man in Silver Spring Township. According to...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Six injured in mass casualty tree collision in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Six are injured, according to Franklin Fire officials, following an incredibly destructive tree collision in Chambersburg. Authorities say that the "mass casualty" accident had occurred on Nov. 23 on the 600 block of Boyer Mill Rd. at around 1 p.m. Police say that the...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Missing 16-year-old in York County found

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | According to Chief Kurtis Timmer of the South Central PA Search and Rescue, the 16-year-old girl has been found. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Authorities in York County say a search is underway for a missing 16-year-old in York County. According to the Carroll...

