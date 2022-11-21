Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
Related
Could a stalled bill have stopped deadly Hingham Apple Store crash?
From the parking lot of the Derby Street Shops plaza in Hingham, in front of the Barnes and Noble bookstore, it is a nearly straight shot to the plate glass windows that form the front of the Apple Store. That is the path that prosecutors say a 53-year-old driver took...
MassDOT Announces Overnight Ramp Closures at 495/290 in Marlborough
In full transparency, the following is a press release from MassDOT submitted to SOURCE media. HUDSON/MARLBOROUGH – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing overnight ramp closures for the ramps from I-495 southbound to I-290 westbound and I-290 westbound to I-495 southbound in Hudson and Marlborough. These temporary...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Thanksgiving 2022
1 Happy Thanksgiving! The first Thanksgiving was celebrated in 1621 over a 3-day harvest festival. Turkey was not on the menu. This is the 401st anniversary of that first Thanksgiving. President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed Thanksgiving a national holiday in 1863. 2. The 27th Annual Turkey Classic 5K road race takes...
natickreport.com
Next up for South Natick dam
With the town’s decision made earlier this month to remove the spillway at the Charles River dam, Natick is now quickly taking next steps. During the Natick Conservation Commission‘s Nov. 17 meeting (just before the 20-minute mark of the Natick Pegasus recording), town planner/conservation agent Claire Rundelli shared an update while repeating the town mantra of this being “just the start of a very long process”—no intentional breaching of the spillway for at least 5 years.
Framingham Police Plan To File Charges After Flagg Drive Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police said charges are pending after a crash on Flagg Drive last night. The crash happened at 7:16 p.m. at 17 Flagg Drive on Tuesday, November 22. Framingham Police said it was a single-vehicle crash, in which the curb was struck. No one was injured, said...
Framingham Apartment Complex Sells For $24 Million
FRAMINGHAM – A 6-story multi-family apartment building on Route 9 East has been sold for $24 million. Located at 640 Worcester Road, the Georgetown building has 72 units. New York-based Eagle Rock Properties purchased the property from Air Granada, LLC. The City of Framingham has assessed the apartment building...
WCVB
Authorities reveal what led to hazmat response at apartment building in Malden, Massachusetts
MALDEN, Mass. — Officials in Massachusetts are revealing what led to a large emergency response at an apartment building in Malden. Malden Deputy Fire Chief Greg Cavalieri said a man was found suffering from an apparent overdose in his apartment at the Overlook Ridge complex late Wednesday morning. According...
Joan A. Gagnon, 90, Nurse’s Aide & Seamstress
HOLLISTON – Joan A. Gagnon, 90, of Holliston, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham. Born in Van Buren, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Antionette (Vaillancourt) and Clifford Letalien. She was the wife of Gerald H. Gagnon, with whom she...
Framingham Police: Trio of Vehicles Broken Into at Moderna/Mill Creek Apartments
FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police responded to Moderna/Mill Creek apartment on Route 135 three times yesterday for vehicles broken into. The first call came at 8:21 a.m. for 266 Waverley Street. A backpack, coins, sunglasses, and a cell phone were stolen from a vehicle. It is not known if the vehicle...
Framingham Police: Car Strike Pole on Water Street
FRAMINGHAM – A car struck a pole last night on Water Street, said Framingham Police. The single-vehicle crash happened at 4:56 p.m. at 649 Water Street. No one was injured, said the police spokesperson. No citations were issued, said Framingham Police.
Framingham Police: 1 Injured & 1 Cited in Grant Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham after a crash on Grant Street Saturday. Police were called to the intersection of Grant Street and Clinton Street at 1:37 p.m. on November 19 for a two-vehicle crash. One individual was injured and transported...
25 Investigates: Driving record of the man behind the wheel in deadly Hingham crash
25 Investigates has gathered more information regarding Bradley Rein, the driver of the car that barreled through a Hingham Apple Store Monday, killing one and injuring 20 others. Rein, who recently moved to the South Shore from Natick, only has one serious violation on his record. A now-expunged 2021 drunk...
Framingham Police Arrest Framingham Man Early Monday Morning
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Beaver Terrace Circle for a disturbance at 12:43 a.m. on Monday, November 21. After officers arrived, a man “continued yelling and causing a disturbance, and lunged at one of the officers,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. Police arrested...
Joan Alice Garbarino, 90
FRAMINGHAM – Joan Alice Garbarino, lifelong resident of Framingham, passed away peacefully on Nov. 19, 2022. She was born on June 27, 1932, daughter of the late Francis L. Garbarino and Charlotte M. (Hollander) Garbarino, sister to Louise Gleason, Doris Frisco and Ann Micelotti. She was a 1950 graduate...
tewksburycarnation.org
Lowell, Tewksbury Residents Receive Anonymous Letter Regarding Dispensary
Residents near the Lowell/Tewksbury line are finding the below letter in their mailboxes, with no indication of who sent it — no return address, and in at least two cases the stamp was not inked by the Post Office. The proposal being discussed, Full Harvest Moonz, is a women-owned...
Framingham’s Davis Receives 2022 Extraordinary Women Advancing Healthcare Award
FRAMINGHAM – The Women’s Edge, (formerly the Commonwealth Institute), the leading nonprofit organization devoted to advancing all women leaders, recognized winners of their 2022, Extraordinary Women Advancing Healthcaren Awards, at a dinner on November 16, at the District Hall Boston. Framingham resident Eileen Davis, Vice President of the...
fallriverreporter.com
Police in southeastern Massachusetts allegedly catch two spray-painting businesses
Police in southeastern Massachusetts reportedly caught two in the act when spray-painting businesses this week. Officers Kevin Ciavarra and Dana Reissfelder interrupted two adult men spray-painting their “tags” on downtown businesses in Plymouth. PD stated that this has been a big problem recently that has cost family-owned businesses time and money.
NECN
Jeveli's, Oldest Italian Restaurant in Boston, Goes on the Auction Block
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a landmark restaurant in East Boston whose future had been in question for awhile may be done. According to a page from Stanley J. Paine, Jeveli's went up for auction beginning on November 10 and ending on November 16, with the notice saying that "we will sell...the entire contents of the former Jeveli's restaurant. Property sold. Everything goes!" The notice says that Stanley J. Paine held the auction in association with E.F Smith and Son, while Drew Starr posted last week within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook page (via a post from Seth Gitell) that it didn't look like the restaurant would be coming back, with pictures showing a mostly cleared out space.
3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts
PizzaPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Massachusetts and want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely drop by next time you are around, if you have never tasted their delicious food.
Mayor Sisitsky Announces 31st Annual Framingham Tree Lighting Ceremony & Holiday Block Party
FRAMINGHAM – Mayor Charlie Sisitsky is excited to announce that the City will be hosting its 31st Annual Tree Lighting at City Hall on Friday, December 2. In addition to the tree lighting, which will take place on City Hall plaza, the Holiday Block Party will also return along a portion of Union Ave, which will be closed to traffic. The event will be held outdoors and run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0