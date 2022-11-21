Read full article on original website
POLITICO
John Kennedy says he's giving "serious consideration" to jumping into the open Louisiana governor's race next year.
"I’ll be announcing my decision soon," the Louisiana Republican said on Monday. What happened: Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), who just won a second term in the U.S. Senate last week, said Monday he's taking a hard look at what's promising to be a crowded Republican field for Louisiana governor in 2023.
Ron DeSantis' Aggressive Gerrymander Could Wind Up Making Him The House GOP Hero
Florida's governor delivered four House seats to Republicans with the congressional map he drew – in contrast to Trump, who lost at least two seats.
Live Results: Republican incumbent Sen. John Kennedy beat a slate of challengers in Louisiana's US Senate election
Explore more race results below. Sen. John Kennedy ran against Democrats Luke Mixon and Gary Chambers in a crowded slate of challengers to represent Louisiana in the US Senate. Kennedy, a staunch Trump ally, was endorsed by the former president. Election 2022 Louisiana Results Explore more election results. Republican incumbent...
Vox
Nevada just decided the battle for Senate control
Control of the United States Senate was decided Saturday night when the Associated Press projected Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto the winner of Nevada’s election, cementing the Democrats’ hold on the chamber. A runoff election in Georgia will determine if the party gets a 51st vote:. Vice President...
Liz Cheney dunks on Kari Lake after defeat in Arizona governor's race
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) was quick to troll Republican Arizona gubernatorial contender Kari Lake after the latter was projected to lose her race to Democratic rival Katie Hobbs.
FOX 28 Spokane
Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election as incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski seeks to fend off a challenge from Donald Trump-endorsed fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. Tabulation rounds in Tuesday’s ranked vote election are expected to be held Nov. 23. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who trailed Tshibaka and Murkowski. Kelley suspended his campaign in September and endorsed Tshibaka. Murkowski touts her seniority and willingness to work across party lines to advance Alaska’s priorities. Tshibaka notes a Murkowski family member has held the Senate seat since 1981 and says it’s time for a change.
Kennedy avoids runoff in Nov. 8 election, returned to U.S. Senate
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Republican incumbent John N. Kennedy won a second term in the U.S. Senate after winning a clear majority in Tuesday’s election. Democrats Gary Chambers Jr. and Luke Mixon came in second and third, respectively. Kennedy defeated a total of 12 opponents in the...
Washington Examiner
Record number of Republicans say they back party over Trump: Poll
A record number of Republican voters say their loyalty lies with the party rather than with Donald Trump, throwing the former president a curveball as he reportedly prepares to announce a third White House bid. Almost two-thirds (62%) of Republicans say they identify themselves as supporters of the GOP rather...
Lisa Murkowski defeats Trump candidate in Alaska Senate race while Sarah Palin falls short again
Former president Donald Trump suffered another blow in Alaska as Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski beat one of his endorsed candidates and Sarah Palin lost her bid for Congress.Ms Murkowski joined six other Republican Senators and every other Democratic Senator to convict the former president for his role in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. Mr Trump had endorsed her Republican challenger Kelly Tshibaka.Meanwhile, on the House side, Representative Mary Peltola beat the former governor of Alaska and 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee to win a full term in Congress. Ms Peltola, the first Native Alaskan to be...
Live Results: Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka in narrow lead against Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski in Alaska Senate election
Explore more race results below. Sen. Lisa Murkowski ran against fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka and Democrat Patricia Chesbro, but the battle is largely between the two Republicans. Tshibaka is endorsed by Donald Trump, while Murkowski has the endorsements of several high-profile Democrats, including Sen. Joe Manchin. Murkowski has bucked her...
GOP starts boosting Walker in runoff amid calls to keep Trump away from Georgia
The head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee pledged Wednesday to raise whatever money he can and begin an advertising blitz this week for Herschel Walker’s runoff in Georgia against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. But there’s one aspect Sen. Rick Scott of Florida won’t weigh in on: whether former...
Charlie Crist drowned by Democrat groans as he concedes to Ron DeSantis in Florida
Charlie Crist prompts chorus of groans as he concedes to Ron DeSantis. Florida governor hopeful Charlie Crist has conceded to his Republican opponent Ron DeSantis, to the dismay of his supporters. Mr Crist, a Democrat, prompted a chorus of groans and boos from his supporters when he stood up on...
Growing number of Republicans say Trump won’t be GOP nominee
A growing number of prominent Republicans are warning that former President Trump should not run again in 2024 or that he will lose if he does, previewing rifts in the GOP that are likely to come into full view after the midterms. Former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), former Florida Gov....
Hageman wins Wyoming US House seat after ousting Cheney
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Republican Harriet Hageman has beaten a Native American activist to win Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House, cementing her place as successor to ousted GOP Rep. Liz Cheney. The race between Hageman and Lynnette Grey Bull drew little attention outside Wyoming compared with...
Former Republican governor Tim Pawlenty says the party ‘can do better than nominating Trump again’
The Republican party doesn’t seem to be rallying behind former President Donald Trump like it once had. Now that he has announced he will run for president in 2024, many are asking if it is the best decision. Former Minnesota Governor and Republican Tim Pawlenty joined News Talk 830...
Republican Party 'is dead' after major midterm election losses in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nevada: Hawley
Republicans need to rebrand and "build something new" after they failed to retake a majority in the U.S. Senate or meet general expectations for the 2022 midterm elections, one of the party’s younger members said. On Saturday, shortly after Democrats picked up a key victory in Nevada, where incumbent...
buzzfeednews.com
A 23-Year-Old Democrat Ousted A Two-Term Mayor In A Conservative Louisiana Town
There were many surprises nationally after Tuesday’s midterm elections, from the strength of Democrats in many races amid a “red wave” that was more of a ripple, to the overwhelming support for abortion rights in states across the country. But in the small town of Bogalusa, which...
Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?
Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
Louisiana Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License - To Board a Plane Then (Without a Passport)
Lousiana's Office of Motor Vehicles has a very simple question: "Are You REAL ID Ready?" That's what their website says about the May 3, 2023, deadline for Louisiana Drivers.
Louisiana voters rejected an antislavery ballot measure. The reasons are complicated
Out of five states that put measures to voters on the subject, Louisiana voters were the only ones to vote against banning slavery and involuntary servitude in the state constitution, according to calls by The Associated Press. This year, in Vermont, Oregon, Alabama and Tennessee, voters decided to ban slavery and involuntary servitude.
