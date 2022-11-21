ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD

Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD

Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bronx gas station worker shot point-blank in head

Bronx gas station worker shot point-blank in head

A gas station worker in the Bronx was fighting for his life Friday morning after a masked gunman shot him point-blank in the head, according to the NYPD.
BRONX, NY
NYPD and good samaritan save man on subway tracks

NYPD and good samaritan save man on subway tracks

Police officers and a good samaritan rescued a man who fell on the track Thursday evening, police said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Man fires gunshots into apartment window in the Bronx: NYPD

SOUNDVIEW, The Bronx (PIX11) – Gunshots were fired into an apartment window in the Bronx on Friday, according to the NYPD. Two men in front of an apartment building on East 174th Street in Soundview got into an argument around 1:15 a.m., police told PIX11 News. The first man flashed his gun at the second individual before running into the building, according to the NYPD.
BRONX, NY
Mayor Adams joins the Mayor's Summit Against Antisemitism in Greece

Mayor Adams joins the Mayor's Summit Against Antisemitism in Greece

After a number of alarming attacks on the Jewish community in New York City, Mayor Adams left for Athens, Greece, to participate in the Mayor's Summit Against Antisemitism.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Spreading faith through fashion

Spreading faith through fashion
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Early morning Bronx apartment fire leaves 2 dead, 2 hurt

Early morning Bronx apartment fire leaves 2 dead, 2 hurt

Two people were killed and two others were left in critical condition on Thanksgiving after an early morning fire at a Bronx apartment building, authorities said. The NYPD said a woman, 20, and a man, 60, died. Two other women, ages 62 and 63, were hospitalized in critical condition.
BRONX, NY
Armed robber targets Queens bodegas, smoke shops

Armed robber targets Queens bodegas, smoke shops

A brazen robber has targeted smoke shops and bodegas in Astoria, College Point and Elmhurst, police said Thursday.
QUEENS, NY
Small Business Saturday takes over NYC Thanksgiving weekend

Small Business Saturday takes over NYC Thanksgiving weekend

While it seems like Black Friday and Cyber Monday get all the attention, nestled in between is Small Business Saturday. This day encourages consumers to patronize the shops in their neighborhood.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
One Funny Lisa Marie chats about the holidays

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Lisa Marie Riley, known on social media as One Funny Lisa Marie, joined New York Living on Friday to chat about the holidays and her upcoming performances. Watch the video for the full interview. For more hot takes from Lisa, visit her Instagram page.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Bowery Mission continues its Thanksgiving tradition

The Bowery Mission continues its Thanksgiving tradition

This is the 143rd year the Bowery Mission will be serving Thanksgiving dinner to hundreds of New Yorkers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
High-flying balloon characters star in Thanksgiving parade

High-flying balloon characters star in Thanksgiving parade

Throngs of spectators lined the streets of New York on Thursday as colorful, high-flying balloons helped usher in the holiday season during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Millions visit NYC for all the holiday events

Millions visit NYC for all the holiday events

After reaching 66.6 million visitors spending more than $47 billion in 2019, a record high, according to the office of the state comptroller. The number of tourists dropped by 67 percent, with spending falling more than 70 percent in 2020.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Teaneck food pantry serves up Thanksgiving meals to vets, first responders

Teaneck food pantry serves up Thanksgiving meals to vets, first responders

At RAIN in Teaneck, hundreds came together to serve Thanksgiving dinner to the community, which included veterans and first responders.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYC Forecast: More above-average temperatures

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another sunny and seasonable day around the five boroughs as temperatures warmed into the upper 50s and low 60s. Central Park saw an afternoon high of 57 degrees, seven degrees above average. It was the fifth straight day that highs were warmer than usual. In addition, the winds sometimes kicked up, with gusts topping 30 mph in some areas.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY, NJ forecast: Scattered showers likely on Black Friday

Bright sunshine and seasonable temperatures made it a terrific Turkey Day around the tri-state area. Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 54 degrees, which was 3 degrees above normal. It was the third straight day with highs above normal. In addition, the weather was ideal for the parade, with no rain or strong winds hampering the festivities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

