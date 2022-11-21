Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Female Cyclist Brutally Dragged And Killed By a Hit-And-Run Tractor-Trailer At Liberty Avenue QueensAbdul GhaniQueens, NY
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Bronx, 14-years-old teen shot under broad daylight.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
NYC Migrant Crisis Extends Into NJBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
New York City's Non-Profit that Gives Out Backpacks to Homeless People (and Those Backpacks Aren't Empty)New York CultureNew York City, NY
pix11.com
Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD
Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody.
pix11.com
Bronx gas station worker shot point-blank in head
A gas station worker in the Bronx was fighting for his life Friday morning after a masked gunman shot him point-blank in the head, according to the NYPD.
pix11.com
NYPD and good samaritan save man on subway tracks
Police officers and a good samaritan rescued a man who fell on the track Thursday evening, police said.
pix11.com
Man fires gunshots into apartment window in the Bronx: NYPD
SOUNDVIEW, The Bronx (PIX11) – Gunshots were fired into an apartment window in the Bronx on Friday, according to the NYPD. Two men in front of an apartment building on East 174th Street in Soundview got into an argument around 1:15 a.m., police told PIX11 News. The first man flashed his gun at the second individual before running into the building, according to the NYPD.
pix11.com
Mayor Adams joins the Mayor's Summit Against Antisemitism in Greece
After a number of alarming attacks on the Jewish community in New York City, Mayor Adams left for Athens, Greece, to participate in the Mayor's Summit Against Antisemitism.
pix11.com
Spreading faith through fashion
Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD. Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody.
pix11.com
Early morning Bronx apartment fire leaves 2 dead, 2 hurt
Two people were killed and two others were left in critical condition on Thanksgiving after an early morning fire at a Bronx apartment building, authorities said. The NYPD said a woman, 20, and a man, 60, died. Two other women, ages 62 and 63, were hospitalized in critical condition.
pix11.com
Armed robber targets Queens bodegas, smoke shops
A brazen robber has targeted smoke shops and bodegas in Astoria, College Point and Elmhurst, police said Thursday.
pix11.com
Follow-up Friday: Harlem barbershop gets new space, Bronx hot water situation hits boiling point
NEW YORK (PIX11) — From a beloved barbershop owner expanding his job training program to helping bring back heat and hot water service, PIX11's Monica Morales is making it happen this holiday week. Harlem Barbershop gets new training space. Back in July, PIX11 reported on a beloved Harlem...
pix11.com
Small Business Saturday takes over NYC Thanksgiving weekend
While it seems like Black Friday and Cyber Monday get all the attention, nestled in between is Small Business Saturday. This day encourages consumers to patronize the shops in their neighborhood.
pix11.com
One Funny Lisa Marie chats about the holidays
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Lisa Marie Riley, known on social media as One Funny Lisa Marie, joined New York Living on Friday to chat about the holidays and her upcoming performances. Watch the video for the full interview. For more hot takes from Lisa, visit her Instagram page.
pix11.com
Inspired by his Taino roots, Michael Dorta pens fictional books based on Puerto Rican history
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Michael Dorta grew up in Brooklyn but was inspired to learn more about his Taino roots. Now, he’s sharing that rich history with anyone who will listen. Dorta wrote a fictional book series based on non-fictional Puerto Rican history. He joined New York Living on Friday to chat about the books and more.
pix11.com
The Bowery Mission continues its Thanksgiving tradition
This is the 143rd year the Bowery Mission will be serving Thanksgiving dinner to hundreds of New Yorkers.
pix11.com
High-flying balloon characters star in Thanksgiving parade
Throngs of spectators lined the streets of New York on Thursday as colorful, high-flying balloons helped usher in the holiday season during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
pix11.com
Millions visit NYC for all the holiday events
After reaching 66.6 million visitors spending more than $47 billion in 2019, a record high, according to the office of the state comptroller. The number of tourists dropped by 67 percent, with spending falling more than 70 percent in 2020.
pix11.com
Rain, storms move in to cap off the Thanksgiving holiday weekend
New Yorkers can expect mostly sunny skies Saturday before a storm system moves in to end the weekend on Sunday.
pix11.com
Teaneck food pantry serves up Thanksgiving meals to vets, first responders
At RAIN in Teaneck, hundreds came together to serve Thanksgiving dinner to the community, which included veterans and first responders.
pix11.com
NYC Forecast: More above-average temperatures
NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another sunny and seasonable day around the five boroughs as temperatures warmed into the upper 50s and low 60s. Central Park saw an afternoon high of 57 degrees, seven degrees above average. It was the fifth straight day that highs were warmer than usual. In addition, the winds sometimes kicked up, with gusts topping 30 mph in some areas.
pix11.com
NY, NJ forecast: Scattered showers likely on Black Friday
Bright sunshine and seasonable temperatures made it a terrific Turkey Day around the tri-state area. Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 54 degrees, which was 3 degrees above normal. It was the third straight day with highs above normal. In addition, the weather was ideal for the parade, with no rain or strong winds hampering the festivities.
