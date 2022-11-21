Read full article on original website
Related
World’s tallest woman boards first ever flight after airline removes seats
A Turkish airline has broken a record by allowing the world’s tallest woman to take her first flight.Turkish Airlines removed a number of seats on the flight from Istanbul to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 to allow 34-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi to board the aircraft.Gelgi, originally from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest woman on earth, measuring over 7ft (2.15 metres).This is the first time Ms Gelgi has ever been able to fly on a plane, as her height usually restricts her from boarding a standard-size aircraft. Turkish Airlines removed six seats on the aircraft...
United Airlines to Block Middle Seats as a Result of Increased Passenger Weight
Passengers are getting larger. That’s a fact. It’s why, for years, airplane seat size has been a widely debated topic — one that has gone largely unaddressed by the Federal Aviation Association. That is in spite of airline passenger advocacy groups, like FlyersRights.org, who have been lobbying for the creation of minimum seat dimensions for nearly a decade now and a federal mandate passed in 2018, which set forth a set of requirements for the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) regarding seat size and the implications it could have on safety (e.g. conduciveness to a 90 seconds or less evacuation).
msn.com
5 cruise activities that are no longer allowed on board
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Everything old is eventually new again, but there are some activities that used to be allowed on cruise ships that have little hope of coming back. Whether you’re a more experienced passenger with nostalgia or a younger cruiser who appreciates anything vintage, here are five cruise offerings that aren’t likely to be resurrected.
TSA to conduct additional training after passenger is allowed on a flight with two boxcutters, agency says
The Transportation Security Administration is admitting multiple failures and is instituting alerts to security officers at airports nationwide after a man got through a checkpoint with two box cutters. The move comes as passengers are expected to flood airports ahead of Thanksgiving.
Inc.com
American Airlines Has a Free Offer That Passengers Will Like. Most Airlines Do the Opposite
This is a story about American Airlines, Wi-Fi, and the word, "free." Let's start with "free." Imagine you have a new product, and you're trying to decide how to position it for potential customers. You can offer it one of three ways:. "Not free." This is the most straightforward model....
He thought he was paying $1,706 for United Airlines tickets. He was charged $2,697. What happened?
When Antonio Marques’ father died, his loved ones decided to celebrate his life and bring his ashes to the family’s native Portugal. Marques and several family members, including his mother, flew from Newark Liberty International Airport to Lisbon in early October. Marques’ mother would stay in the country longer than the rest to spend more time with family there. Because she cannot fly alone, Marques and his son would fly there a second time to assist her trip home.
A Couple Tried To Trick A Passenger With A Seat Swap On A Flight & It Backfired So Fast
An airline passenger's story about getting tricked into a seat swap with a couple will reignite your trust in karma, because everyone ends up getting exactly what they deserve. A guy on Reddit recently shared a story about the time he agreed to switch seats so a couple could sit...
An airline seated my 3-year-old away from me in the plane. The Department of Transportation knows it's an all-too-common problem.
The author says that after realizing she and her child would be sitting in different rows, she tried to change seats online and with a representative.
Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.
A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
Couple screams ‘we’re tired’ after boarding flight without passes, forcing plane to disembark
A couple was allegedly put on a “no-fly” list after they boarded a Frontier flight without checking their bags or boarding passes, forcing all other passengers to disembark the plane.The viral video was captured by TikTok user @sunny.and.golden before being removed from the platform for “harassment and bullying”. In the clip, which has since been reposted to Instagram, a couple is seen yelling at cabin crew who told them the plane would not be able to take off unless they disembarked. All passengers were allegedly told to deplane so that airline authorities could intervene.“How my Frontier trip experience went...
'Degraded' passenger is forced to crawl off Jetstar plane after flight attendants with a 'language barrier' demanded she pay for a wheelchair
An Australian passenger on a Jetstar flight to Thailand has been left humiliated after she was forced to crawl off the plane, claiming staff wouldn't get her a wheelchair unless she paid extra. Natalie Curtis, from Queensland, said she was offered a special wheelchair that fits in plane aisles when...
An Entire Abandoned Spanish Village Is For Sale For €260,000
It’s no secret that housing prices in major cities are through the roof. An average studio in Manhattan sells for $553,734, while the average Los Angeles house goes for $922,000. You could buy lots of other things with that money — including, I don’t know, an entire abandoned Spanish village.
A passenger smoked a cigarette in a plane bathroom and sparked a trash can fire during a flight, airline said
An Israeli passenger smoked a cigarette in the plane's bathroom on an El Al flight from Tel Aviv to Bangkok on Friday, per The Times of Israel.
Allegiant and Spirit among the worst airlines in the world, behind only one other carrier, according to a new study
Spirit tied for 59th place in the study and Allegiant finished 61st out of the 62 largest airlines in the world based on departures.
Grieving woman ‘kicked out’ of plane seat for family with baby
An Australian woman has described being left in tears after being moved on a flight shortly after her father died.Nama Winston said she was holidaying on the country’s Gold Coast when she received a shocking call saying her father had been killed in a tragic car crash.She and her five-year-old rushed to the airport to be booked on to the next flight home to Adelaide, where Qantas staff were understanding about the sad situation.“Normally I’m such a careful planner, always selecting seats ahead of time, but that day we needed whatever we could get,” Ms Winston told Kidspot.com.au.“I explained...
'People definitely thought this was the end': Passengers scream and cry as Delta flight from Atlanta to LAX forced to make an emergency landing in Albuquerque after smoke fills the cockpit and cabin while alarm blares
A Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles had to make an emergency landing after smoke filled the cabin and passengers thought 'this was the end.'. Delta Flight 2846 made an emergency landing in Albuquerque on Tuesday after a mysterious smoke filled both the passenger cabin and the cockpit. Video...
A Boy was left in Floods of Tears when a Woman Refused to Move out of his Seat after Ryanair Double Booked it
A young boy burst into tears when a passenger refused to move from his seat after Ryanair double booked it. Ryan Bandli was anxious and upset on the flight back to the UK because he couldn't sit by the window seat, which helps the six-year-old stay calm, with the airline blaming the problem on an IT glitch.
Limits on liquids in cabin luggage could be axed at airports in 2024
Restrictions on liquids and laptops in hand luggage could reportedly be removed within two years due to the rollout of new 3D scanners.Since November 2006, passengers taking liquid in their cabin luggage have been restricted to clear plastic bags holding no more than 100ml, which must be shown to security staff.But The Times reports ministers have been reviewing a trial at Heathrow Airport, which began in 2017, of 3D scanners already in use at US airports that allow staff to zoom in on a bag’s contents and rotate the images for inspection.We are slowly rolling them outJohn Holland-KayeThe BBC added...
American Airlines Wants To Crack Down On Self-Upgraders
In a change to longstanding policy, American Airlines is asking flight attendants to crack down on passengers who seek to move to extra legroom seats within economy class. American Airlines Tells Flight Attendants To Stop Passengers From Moving to Extra Legroom Seats. First noted by airline insider JonNYC, American Airlines...
I've worked on cruise ships for over 7 years. Here are the 8 biggest mistakes first-time passengers make.
I've worked on cruises for seven years and have seen my fair share of new passengers make mistakes. Try not to overpack, and don't bother walking your luggage on board instead of checking it. Book your excursions beforehand to save time and make sure you get the tours you want.
Comments / 1