Opelousas, LA

New Iberia Bicyclist Killed in Late Night Crash

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - A two-vehicle crash in Iberia Parish took the life of a bicyclist late on Friday night, according to Louisiana State Police. 44-year-old Rickey Paul Flores of New Iberia was traveling south in the northbound lanes on Bull Island Road in Iberia Parish when he was struck by a Ford Ranger traveling in the same direction.
Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed in Knife Attack on I-10

Members of the Louisiana Department of Transportation family are mourning the loss of one of their own following a bizarre incident that happened on Interstate 10 Sunday afternoon near Port Allen. According to reports, a Department of Transportation Motorist Assist Patrol employee was fatally stabbed and his attacker was fatally wounded by deputies from the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Department.
Lafayette Victim Identified in Sunday Night’s Fatal Crash

LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - A major crash that occurred on Foreman Drive in Lafayette took the life of a 22-year-old, Lafayette Police have now confirmed. Taylan Broussard, 22, of Lafayette, was killed in a crash that involved multiple vehicles. According to the Lafayette Police Department, another victim in the crash is still in the hospital in critical condition.
Arnaudville Woman Life Tragically Taken in Four-Car Crash

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - A Friday morning crash in St. Martin Parish left one woman dead and another man arrested for vehicular homicide. Around 7 a.m. on November 18, Louisiana State Police four-vehicle crash on Highway 94, near Highway 354 in St. Martin Parish. 29-year-old Hailee Rossyoin of Arnaudville was killed in the crash.
Pleas From Frustrated Members of Lafayette Disabled Community Over Handicapped Parking Spaces Go Viral

Members of the local disabled community absolutely hate parking in designated handicapped parking spaces. Well, maybe not every member, but I'm willing to bet many of them would agree with the trade-off proposed by one Lafayette father who went viral for his plea to those who illegally park in spaces that are reserved for disabled members of our community—especially his children.
Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana.

