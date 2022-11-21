Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Aldi is Opening a New Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBreaux Bridge, LA
Politician Running for Re-Election Dies on Election DayNews Breaking LIVEMelville, LA
Related
New Iberia Bicyclist Killed in Late Night Crash
IBERIA PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - A two-vehicle crash in Iberia Parish took the life of a bicyclist late on Friday night, according to Louisiana State Police. 44-year-old Rickey Paul Flores of New Iberia was traveling south in the northbound lanes on Bull Island Road in Iberia Parish when he was struck by a Ford Ranger traveling in the same direction.
Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed in Knife Attack on I-10
Members of the Louisiana Department of Transportation family are mourning the loss of one of their own following a bizarre incident that happened on Interstate 10 Sunday afternoon near Port Allen. According to reports, a Department of Transportation Motorist Assist Patrol employee was fatally stabbed and his attacker was fatally wounded by deputies from the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Department.
Lafayette Victim Identified in Sunday Night’s Fatal Crash
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - A major crash that occurred on Foreman Drive in Lafayette took the life of a 22-year-old, Lafayette Police have now confirmed. Taylan Broussard, 22, of Lafayette, was killed in a crash that involved multiple vehicles. According to the Lafayette Police Department, another victim in the crash is still in the hospital in critical condition.
Services Set for Church Point Police Officer Who Died Saturday
The Church Point Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its officers on Saturday, November 19. According to Church Point Chief Dale Thibodeaux 34-year-old officer, Holden Lee Hare died in the early morning hours of Saturday at a Lafayette hospital. No cause of death has been given. Hare...
Fight in Mall of Louisiana Caught on Camera [WATCH]
An altercation between two women in the Mall of Louisiana was recently caught on camera and then posted to social media. Two security guards and a few others in the mall were quick to intervene and as you can see here, they struggled to separate the two who were fighting.
Arnaudville Woman Life Tragically Taken in Four-Car Crash
ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - A Friday morning crash in St. Martin Parish left one woman dead and another man arrested for vehicular homicide. Around 7 a.m. on November 18, Louisiana State Police four-vehicle crash on Highway 94, near Highway 354 in St. Martin Parish. 29-year-old Hailee Rossyoin of Arnaudville was killed in the crash.
Diner in Port Allen Sets Up Memorial for DOTD Worker Killed on I-10 [PHOTO]
As we reported here, a DOTD worker was attacked and killed on I-10 Sunday, Nov. 20. The worker has been identified as Darrell Guillory. Guillory was stabbed to death while attempting to assist a motorist on I-10, near Port Allen. When police arrived they had to use lethal force to...
Watch as Sparks Fly From Truck During High Speed Chase on I-10
A very scary scene was caught on camera Friday afternoon after a truck sped away from police on I-10. WBRZ reports, "That the chase began in White Castle sometime around 3 p.m. The suspect eventually led troopers into Ascension Parish, crossing over the Mississippi River via the Sunshine Bridge and getting onto I-10."
Pleas From Frustrated Members of Lafayette Disabled Community Over Handicapped Parking Spaces Go Viral
Members of the local disabled community absolutely hate parking in designated handicapped parking spaces. Well, maybe not every member, but I'm willing to bet many of them would agree with the trade-off proposed by one Lafayette father who went viral for his plea to those who illegally park in spaces that are reserved for disabled members of our community—especially his children.
UL Icon and Former First Gentleman, Raymond Blanco, Dies at 87
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - A longtime administrator at the University of Louisiana and husband of the late former Governor Kathleen Blanco, Raymond Blanco, passed away on Saturday. He was 87. Known to many as "Coach," Blanco joined the football staff at UL in 1963. In 1969, he took over as...
Lafayette Police Bust Alabama Man with $47,000 Worth of Cough Syrup
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - A narcotics investigation led to officers finding 50 bottles of promethazine syrup, a prescription cough syrup with a high street value and known for its narcotic effects. Mikel Daniels, 26, of Prichard, Alabama, was arrested by the Lafayette Police Department on Tuesday after the discovery of...
Lafayette Deputies Try to Identify Homicide Victim, Can You Help?
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office says a shooting death happened just after midnight this morning, but they have no idea who the victim is. A call was made to 911 to report that a shot was heard in the 700 block of Malapart Road. Deputies went to the location to...
Lafayette Parish Student and All-American Cheerleader Performs at Disney World
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - A cheerleader from David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy in Lafayette had the opportunity of a lifetime and took it. Chloe Domingue, an All-American cheerleader at DTSMA, was selected by Varsity Spirit, a global organization dedicated to the sport of cheerleading, to perform in the Orlando Thanksgiving Tour over the Thanksgiving break.
Lafayette Road Becoming Dump Site and Major Eye Sore in The City
This is absolutely disgusting. I recently detoured to get to my son's school a few days ago and it sickened me what I saw on the side of the road. While I was on Lajaunie Road in Lafayette I first noticed a dead dog on the side of the road that did not appear to be hit by a vehicle.
Shoppers Value Confirms Closure of Ambassador Caffery Location
The Ambassador Caffery Parkway location of discount grocer Shoppers Value has officially closed. That leaves the Baton Rouge-based discount grocer with only one Lafayette location open for business. The chain's location on Moss Street will remain open for Lafayette area customers. According to reports the death knell for the Ambassador...
Lafayette Parish Had 13 A-Rated Schools, No F’s in 2022 According to Department of Education
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - The Lafayette Parish School System had 13 schools earn an "A" on the state's report card, according to the Louisiana Department of Education on Wednesday. Led by Early College Academy, the district overall earned a "B" grade with an 84.8 school performance score, up...
Two Iberia Parish Churches Among Dozens Leaving United Methodist Church Over LGBT Issues
IBERIA PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - As issues on same-sex marriage and LGBT clergy cause a rift in the United Methodist Church, two Iberia Parish Methodist churches joined more than 50 others in disaffiliating with the national denomination. First UMC of New Iberia and Lydia UMC of Lydia are just...
Sensory Services Lab in Baton Rouge Needs Sausage Tasters for New Study
The Sensory Services Lab in Baton Rouge is putting out the call for sausage tasters for an upcoming study. Can you say dream job?. According to a recent Facebook post from the LSU AgCenter, the Sensory Services Lab in Baton Rouge is looking for sausage tasters to take part in an upcoming study on turkey sausage.
McDonald’s on Hwy 90 in Broussard Closes its Doors for the Final Time as New Location Set to Open Soon
A popular fast food staple in Broussard has marked the end of an era as the McDonald's on Hwy 90 has closed its doors for the very last time. But don't worry, McDonald's will still be serving Broussard as Miller Management is simply moving on down the road (literally) to a brand new store off St. Nazaire across from Walmart.
Waffle House Starts Construction on Youngsville Location
It was announced on October 29, 2021, that Waffle House was planning on opening up a restaurant in Youngsville. This was very exciting news to the residents of Youngsville since a Waffle House has been missing from the area for quite some time. But soon after it was announced that...
Talk Radio 960am
Lafayette, LA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
643K+
Views
ABOUT
Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://talkradio960.com
Comments / 0