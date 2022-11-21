Read full article on original website
Indiana Dad spots silent triangle moving overheadRoger MarshWest Lafayette, IN
Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?NikDelphi, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to KnowAMY KAPLANDelphi, IN
Delphi Murders Press Conference Reveals Police Arrest SuspectLarry LeaseDelphi, IN
Purdue vs. IU Game Thread
Win, and they’re in. It’s just that simple. Purdue hasn’t had a chance like this since the Big Ten went to Divisions. Sure, it took an incredible upset by Nebraska to get Purdue in this position but when you look back on the 2022 season for Purdue (if they make it) you won’t remember, or care, that Purdue backed into this position because Iowa couldn’t finish a game. You won’t remember that Purdue had opportunities against Iowa and Wisconsin to prove themselves best in the West but failed. You’ll remember (again, if they win) that Purdue won the Big Ten West division and went on to play in the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis.
Purdue 30 - Indiana 16 - The Bucket Remains In Its Proper Home - On To Indy!
The Big10 West leading Purdue Boilermakers knocked off the Indiana Hoosiers 30-16 on a dreary day in Bloomington, Indiana. The win secures the Old Oaken Bucket and the Big10 West for Purdue. They face Michigan in the Big10 Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, December 3rd (8 P.M).
Crossing the Tracks | Reviewing The Important Matchups from Purdue vs. Indiana
The Purdue Boilermakers was able to defeat the Indiana Hoosiers with a big second half that led to a 30-16 victory to retain the Old Oaken Bucket and make their first appearance in the B1G Championship Game in Indianapolis. Let’s take a look back at the important matchups and how Purdue faired against the Hoosiers.
How to Watch | Purdue vs. Indiana | Week 13
The Boilermakers and Hoosiers square off for the 124th time on Saturday in the annual Battle for the Old Oaken Bucket. Purdue is looking for their second straight 8 win regular season and a potential birth in the B1G Championship Game if Nebraska can defeat the Hawkeyes on Friday. With a victory, Purdue shares a B1G West Division Title and climbs the bowl choice ladder just a little bit. Meanwhile, Indiana is struggling for a second consecutive season after the anomaly of the 2020 season where they nearly made it to the B1G Championship Game. The Hoosiers started off 3-0 before dropping their next seven straight and then defeating Michigan State last week to bring their record to 4-7.
Purdue vs. Gonzaga | Quick Preview & Game Thread
The Boilers now sit at 4-0 with two quality wins against teams that traditionally give them problems with their pressure defense in Marquette and West Virginia. The combination of multiple guards with the ability to handle pressure in Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, David Jenkins Jr., and Ethan Morton has proven to be invaluable in the Boilers ability to control the tempo of the game.
Purdue vs. West Virginia | Game Thread & Quick Preview
Fans expected a lot of the two true freshman and many around the program knew there was a chance they could start, but many outside of West Lafayette knew that Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer would impact the Boilers so quickly. Smith is averaging 10.7 points, 3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.3 steals per game while Loyer is averaging 10.3 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists. The two freshman guards have shown some inconsistency thus far, especially against Marquette early in the game, but they were able to find their level and impact the game.
Will Purdue Win the Big Ten West?
Win one more game and Purdue comes away with at least a share of the Big Ten West title. It might be a two way tie. It might be a three way tie. Hell, if games break the right way it could be as many as a four way tie for first place in the Big Ten West. Is it still worth celebrating if it’s only a tie and doesn’t lead to a game in Indy? Ryan and I debate that on the latest episode of the podcast.
Why #IUsucks Let Me Count the Ways
Being in that it’s Thanksgiving I know a lot of us are being reflective on what the year has brought us, what we are thankful for this year, and maybe what we could do better in the coming new year. That’s all wonderful stuff. Here at Hammer and Rails though we’ve got an IU game to prepare for and so I asked the staff to send me some reasons why they hate IU/why IU sucks. Below are their responses but I want to give you mine first.
‘Twas the Night Before the Bucket Game
The day after Thanksgiving officially starts Christmas season for me, and the Boilermakers have a chance to deliver an early present to us fans. Here’s a little outlook to tomorrow’s Bucket Game in poem form:. ‘Twas the night before the Bucket Game, when all through Boiler Nation,. Nobody...
