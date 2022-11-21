ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

VikingsTerritory

Vikings Add Pass Rusher to Practice Squad

Not too long ago, the Vikings decided to move on from Benton Whitley. That decision coincided with elevating tight end Nick Muse and adding corner Tay Gowan. Nevertheless, the team clearly wants to keep Whitley around, for the Vikings have decided to add the pass rusher to their practice squad.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Kyle Pitts lost on a dirty, unnecessary hit by Bears safety

As you have probably heard by now, the Atlanta Falcons’ star tight end, Kyle Pitts, may be out for the rest of the year due to a torn MCL in his knee. The torn ligament came on a play where he caught a pass over the middle and as he turned to run after the catch, the Chicago Bears safety submarined right into his knees. It was a dirty and completely unnecessary play that should have never happened.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Patriots release RB J.J. Taylor, sign a kicker to practice squad

The New England Patriots made a pair of roster moves Monday evening. They announced the release of running back J.J. Taylor and the signing of kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad. Taylor has played in 12 games over the last three seasons, including one appearance in 2022. He ran...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Sean McVay Shares Injury Updates On A’Shawn Robinson & Ty Nsekhe

The injuries continued to pile up for the Los Angeles Rams in their Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints that dropped the team to 3-7. The Rams were already without star wide receiver Cooper Kupp and then for much of the second half they were without quarterback Matthew Stafford after he was pulled out of the game due to a potential concussion.
Post Register

Skinner scores 2; Sabres win 6-2, to snap Blues' 7-game roll

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Skinner scored twice, with his second capping a three-goal, second-period outburst, and the Buffalo Sabres defeated St. Louis 6-2 Wednesday night, snapping the Blues’ seven-game winning streak. Buffalo followed a 7-2 victory at Montreal on Tuesday to win two straight after ending an...
BUFFALO, NY
Post Register

Towns powers Timberwolves past Pacers for 5th straight win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 23 points — nine of them in a row in a key third-quarter run — and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Indiana Pacers 115-101 on Wednesday night. Minnesota has won five in a row, four of them on the road, to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Post Register

OF Blake Perkins agrees to contract with Milwaukee Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Outfielder Blake Perkins and the Milwaukee Brewers agreed Wednesday to a one-year contract. The 26-year-old hit .246 with 15 homers, 50 RBIs and 21 stolen bases last year in the New York Yankees organization for Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with an .813 OPS. He became a free agent after the season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Post Register

DeRozan scores 36, Bulls down Bucks 118-113

MILWAUKEE (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 36 points and eight assists, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-113 on Wednesday night. Chicago began the week with a 6-10 record and having lost four straight but has now beaten the NBA's top two teams. The Bulls ended Boston's nine-game winning streak on Monday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears add All-ACC Cornerback to Practice Squad

The Chicago Bears added a CB to their practice squad. The Chicago Bears’ secondary has been atrocious this season. The Bears supposed best corner, Jaylon Johnson, was the Bears worst rated defensive player in the team’s loss to the Detroit Lions. Rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon has been terrible in pass coverage this year.
CHICAGO, IL

