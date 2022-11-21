Read full article on original website
Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune awayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Vikings Add Pass Rusher to Practice Squad
Not too long ago, the Vikings decided to move on from Benton Whitley. That decision coincided with elevating tight end Nick Muse and adding corner Tay Gowan. Nevertheless, the team clearly wants to keep Whitley around, for the Vikings have decided to add the pass rusher to their practice squad.
Atlanta Falcons: Kyle Pitts lost on a dirty, unnecessary hit by Bears safety
As you have probably heard by now, the Atlanta Falcons’ star tight end, Kyle Pitts, may be out for the rest of the year due to a torn MCL in his knee. The torn ligament came on a play where he caught a pass over the middle and as he turned to run after the catch, the Chicago Bears safety submarined right into his knees. It was a dirty and completely unnecessary play that should have never happened.
Broncos Sign RB Tyreik McAllister to PS, Place Edmonds on IR
LB Langi was cut from the practice squad in a corresponding move.
Falcons BREAKING: Kyle Pitts & Ta'Quon Graham OUT, Arthur Smith Says 'Nothing is Confirmed'
Atlanta Falcons head Arthur Smith did not reveal any specifics on the injuries to Kyle Pitts and Ta'Quon Graham in Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears.
Bears Snap Count: Velus Jones Jr. Will Ask Cordarrelle Patterson for Advice
ATLANTA -- Velus Jones Jr. spent the last two Sundays standing on the sidelines in street clothes while the Bears suffered close losses to the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions. The rookie wide receiver worked to elevate his game in practice and returned to the active game-day roster Sunday in...
Bears Injury Updates: Justin Fields and Lucas Patrick
Fields won't go on injured reserve, but Patrick's season is done.
Justin Fields Has Separated Shoulder With ‘Partially Torn Ligaments'
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields ended all the mystery about his injury Wednesday afternoon at Halas Hall. While NFL news breakers were debating whether the Bears quarterback's injury was a dislocated shoulder, and head coach Matt Eberflus dodged questions, Fields stepped to the mic and told it like it is.
NBC Sports
Patriots release RB J.J. Taylor, sign a kicker to practice squad
The New England Patriots made a pair of roster moves Monday evening. They announced the release of running back J.J. Taylor and the signing of kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad. Taylor has played in 12 games over the last three seasons, including one appearance in 2022. He ran...
Falcons Week 12 injury report: OLB Arnold Ebiketie limited
The Atlanta Falcons (5-6) will hit the road to take on the Washington Commanders (6-5) on Sunday and both teams are coming off wins in Week 12. However, despite the Commanders having the better record, they are currently in last place in the NFC East. Meanwhile, the Falcons are still...
Yardbarker
Sean McVay Shares Injury Updates On A’Shawn Robinson & Ty Nsekhe
The injuries continued to pile up for the Los Angeles Rams in their Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints that dropped the team to 3-7. The Rams were already without star wide receiver Cooper Kupp and then for much of the second half they were without quarterback Matthew Stafford after he was pulled out of the game due to a potential concussion.
Post Register
Skinner scores 2; Sabres win 6-2, to snap Blues' 7-game roll
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Skinner scored twice, with his second capping a three-goal, second-period outburst, and the Buffalo Sabres defeated St. Louis 6-2 Wednesday night, snapping the Blues’ seven-game winning streak. Buffalo followed a 7-2 victory at Montreal on Tuesday to win two straight after ending an...
Post Register
Towns powers Timberwolves past Pacers for 5th straight win
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 23 points — nine of them in a row in a key third-quarter run — and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Indiana Pacers 115-101 on Wednesday night. Minnesota has won five in a row, four of them on the road, to...
Post Register
OF Blake Perkins agrees to contract with Milwaukee Brewers
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Outfielder Blake Perkins and the Milwaukee Brewers agreed Wednesday to a one-year contract. The 26-year-old hit .246 with 15 homers, 50 RBIs and 21 stolen bases last year in the New York Yankees organization for Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with an .813 OPS. He became a free agent after the season.
Post Register
DeRozan scores 36, Bulls down Bucks 118-113
MILWAUKEE (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 36 points and eight assists, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-113 on Wednesday night. Chicago began the week with a 6-10 record and having lost four straight but has now beaten the NBA's top two teams. The Bulls ended Boston's nine-game winning streak on Monday.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears add All-ACC Cornerback to Practice Squad
The Chicago Bears added a CB to their practice squad. The Chicago Bears’ secondary has been atrocious this season. The Bears supposed best corner, Jaylon Johnson, was the Bears worst rated defensive player in the team’s loss to the Detroit Lions. Rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon has been terrible in pass coverage this year.
