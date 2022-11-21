Read full article on original website
TSMC reportedly plans to raise 3nm wafer prices 25 percent over 5nm to $20,000
Why it matters: Prices of computer components and other consumer electronics have recently either risen or stagnated. Manufacturers blame component costs, inflation, supply chain shocks, and other macroeconomic conditions. Reports indicate TSMC's latest node process won't alleviate the problem. According to DigiTimes, TSMC intends to sell its 3nm N3 semiconductors...
Bykski's external liquid cooler packs nine 120mm fans
Bottom line: Most people are not going to need a cooler of this caliber, but there are certain scenarios where it could make sense. Bykski suggests it could be ideal for servers or those with small form factor systems, and it's easy to see how extreme gaming builds or crypto mining rigs could benefit as well.
Samsung will manufacture 3nm chips for Nvidia, Baidu, Qualcomm and IBM
In context: Samsung will use its most advanced manufacturing process to make chips for four well-known technology companies. The race to overtake TSMC as the world's largest chip foundry is on, while geopolitical conflicts are tearing the old economic balance apart. Samsung has been chosen as manufacturing partner by four...
Time Keeper
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. I am planing on building a new computer, using the AMD X670 series Motherboard. The three motherboards I am considering are the ASRock...
Home Depot for DIY Chips: What's the going trend?
The big picture: Earlier this year we were reviewing Analyst Day slides from leading semiconductor companies and a clear theme emerged. Large companies are all shifting in a similar direction, posing some potential challenges for their long-term positions. More and more customers are looking for special purpose chips, a coping mechanism for dealing with the slowdown in Moore's Law. And the big players are all looking to support those customers.
MSI teases super-ultrawide 240Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor
Something to look forward to: MSI teased its upcoming super-ultrawide gaming monitor aimed at enthusiasts on Twitter. Details around "Project 491C" are scarce at the moment, with the company only confirming that it will feature a QD-OLED screen with a 240Hz max refresh rate. MSI's monitor will have a 32:9...
Europe's biggest battery storage system goes online four months early
What just happened? Operators have flipped the switch on Europe's largest battery energy storage system, bringing online a system capable of storing enough electricity to power 300,000 homes for up to two hours. The facility, located in Cottingham, East Yorkshire, UK, was overseen by renewable power company Harmony Energy Limited...
LG Display announces vibrating panel that turns parts of a car interior into speakers
In brief: We've already seen TVs that use vibrating panels instead of traditional speaker setups to produce sound. Now, LG Display has transferred the technology to a new area: vehicles. The company has announced the Thin Actuator Sound Solution, which it claims will usher in a new era of vehicle infotainment.
Andrewtst
Andrewtst reacted to Burty117's post in "LG announces the first 1440p 240Hz OLED monitor and it only costs $999" with. 24 inch screen @ 1080p = 92ppi 32 inch screen @ 1440p = 92ppi 27 inch screen @ 1440p = 109ppi This is about as high as I would take...
There will be 3.2 billion gamers in 2022, but revenue is set to fall for first time in 15 years
In a nutshell: If you're old enough to remember when gaming was considered more of a niche pastime, especially among those over the age of sixteen, it might bring a smile to your face to know that 3.2 billion people, almost half the world's population, will play games this year. They'll spend a combined total of $184.4 billion on their hobby, and while that is down slightly compared to last year, it's the result of the pandemic-induced gaming boom of 2020/21.
vkhazin
The best move for Microsoft would be switching the kernels around: Linux as a primarily with whatever fancy GUI Microsoft chooses to...
jellowiggler
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. It's now Nov 2022. 6 months after launch of 5800x3d and post 7000 series processor launch. Due to ddr5 ram prices still being fairly...
UK authorities investigate Apple and Google over mobile browsers and cloud gaming
What just happened? Developers have long complained about Apple's and Google's control over mobile web browsers and Apple's cloud gaming restrictions. Regulators in the UK signaled they were aware of these complaints this past summer, but now they have sufficient cause to launch a formal investigation into the mobile giants' policies.
Amazon's hardware group faces steep losses, Alexa monetization efforts flounder
Recap: Amazon found itself between a rock and a hard place in 2014. The Fire Phone was already going down in flames when Amazon introduced its Echo speaker near the end of the year. The unassuming connected speaker had obvious potential as a shopping companion but few realized just how much of an impact Alexa would have on the company's product portfolio and strategy in the years to come.
Asus ROG Swift PG42UQ 41.5"
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The Asus ROG Swift PG42UQ is a great gaming monitor, but whether it's the best choice for you...
The Best Gaming Monitors - Holidays 2022
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Our picks for the best gaming monitors come after testing and reviewing a ton of different units. In this guide, we're going to go through everything we've learned so far and all the latest models tested to give you comprehensive advice on gaming monitor shopping in distinct categories including 1440p, 4K, ultrawide and HDR gaming monitors.
FTC lawsuit could stop Microsoft's $69 billion takeover of Activision
In a nutshell: Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard has faced challenges from regulators worldwide, but the deal has slowly been edging toward completion over the last few months. It could, however, be scuppered by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which is likely to launch an antitrust lawsuit to block the takeover.
Sony and Honda considering including a PS5 inside planned autonomous cars
Something to look forward to: Earlier this year, Sony and Honda announced a collaboration to develop various electric vehicles, some of which could be fully autonomous. The companies also heavily focused on the entertainment side of the upcoming cars, emphasizing this by revealing plans to include a PS5 in specific models.
New EU legislation allows airlines to provide in-flight 5G connectivity
Something to look forward to: Airline passengers have become accustomed to either completely cutting themselves off from the outside world or paying additional charges for in-flight Wi-Fi access. But thanks to new legislation passed by the European Commission, passengers aboard European Union-based flights may soon be able to use all of their device's standard mobile features while in flight.
