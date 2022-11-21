ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspected street racers arrested in Redwood City crash that killed couple

REDWOOD CITY -- The two suspects in a horrific Redwood City crash that killed the parents of young twin girls earlier this month during a street race have been arrested on murder charges, police said.

Police announced they arrested the second suspect in the crash on Monday.

The San Mateo County Coroner's Office has identified the victims of the November 4 crash as San Carlos residents Grace Spiridon, 42, and Gregory Ammen, 44. Redwood City police said the couple was in their vehicle with their daughters when they were struck by a vehicle in the area of El Camino Real and Finger Avenue.

A witness told KPIX 5 he saw what looked like two cars racing and that those drivers hit another car that pulled out into the intersection.

Gregory Ammen, Grace Spiridon GoFundMe

Spiridon and Ammen were trapped inside their burning vehicle and were later pronounced dead. The two children were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Officers also located a second vehicle at the scene with an injured 17-year-old driver and two injured passengers. All three were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Investigators determined the second vehicle had been racing with a third vehicle, causing the fatal crash. The 17-year-old male driver from Redwood City was arrested on November 18 after being treated at a hospital and booked into the county Youth Services Center for second-degree murder.

On Monday, police officers arrested the driver of the third vehicle at his home in Redwood City. He was identified as 23-year-old Kyle Harrison. The suspect vehicle was found at the home and collected for evidence, while Harrison was booked into the San Mateo County Jail, also on second-degree murder charges.

According to jail records, Harrison is being held without bail. He scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

A GoFundMe page set up to support the victims' twin daughters, titled "Support for Madison & Olivia," has raised more than half of the $1 million goal as of Monday afternoon.

Redwood City police urged anyone with information about the case to call the department's tip line at 650-780-7107.

Marsha Wray
5d ago

Don’t let them out on bail. They need to pay for what they did with long prison sentences.

jane
5d ago

It makes me so mad angry and disgusted that because they are young and I do remember being young and I would not ever drive a car so fast and they’ve illegally someone oh if they are rich do not let them out

