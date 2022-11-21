Vikings Monday Practice Report: Dalvin Tomlinson, Akayleb Evans Limited

Could the Vikings get two key defensive players back for Thursday night's game?

The Vikings held a walkthrough on Monday, beginning preparations for Thursday night's game against the Patriots. Although it wasn't a real practice, the team is still required to release an estimated report of injured players' level of participation.

Two key defensive players who missed Sunday's loss against the Cowboys — DT Dalvin Tomlinson and CB Akayleb Evans — were listed as limited. That could be good news for a Vikings team that could use some reinforcements on defense.

Here's Monday's estimated report:

Head coach Kevin O'Connell already ruled out Christian Darrisaw, who suffered his second concussion in eight days. The earliest the Vikings will get their star left tackle back is in Week 13 against the Jets, and even that is far from a guarantee.

Andrew Booth Jr. getting a DNP with a knee injury is the latest example of the second-round rookie's struggles to stay healthy. It was an issue for him in college and it's been an issue for him during his seven months in the NFL. Booth made his first career start on Sunday and played 68 snaps, but his availability for Thursday is now in question.

If Evans is able to clear concussion protocol in time for Thanksgiving, he'd likely get the start at cornerback anyways. Evans was firmly ahead of Booth on the depth chart before picking up the concussion in Buffalo.

Tomlinson has missed three games in a row with a calf injury, but being limited for the first time is a good sign that he's getting close. O'Connell said last week that Tomlinson is "really itching to get back out there," but they've made it clear they want him to be close to 100 percent when he returns, given all the football the Vikings hope they have in front of them.

It would be a big boost to the Vikings' defense, particularly against the run, if Tomlinson is able to play on Thursday night. Still, even after a tough loss, they need to weigh the value of having him back on the field versus giving him another ten days or so of recovery time.

Za'Darius Smith continues to deal with a knee injury. He only played 25 snaps in Sunday's game. The Vikings need their star pass rusher healthy, so it's possible his reps would be limited again on Thursday after a short week.

