El Centro, CA

High School Football PRO

Yuma, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Lake Havasu High School football team will have a game with Yuma Catholic High School on November 25, 2022, 18:00:00.
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Holtville community feasts at Turning Point Thanksgiving Feast

HOLTVILLE — Turning Point Ministries opened its Men’s Home kitchen to the community Thursday, November 24 for its 22nd annual Thanksgiving Feast at Turning Point Life Center in Holtville. Locals lined up outside the facility to receive their Thanksgiving plate, which included turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, a...
HOLTVILLE, CA
CBS 8

2 pedestrians hit and killed by car in Oceanside

SAN DIEGO — Two people are dead after being struck by a car on Thanksgiving night in Oceanside, police said Friday. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Oceanside Boulevard near State Tree Drive, just west of Interstate 5, according to the Oceanside Police Department. Oceanside Boulevard was closed...
OCEANSIDE, CA
thedesertreview.com

Imperial resident Caleb Rollins rings the cancer-free bell

Nineteen-year-old Imperial resident Caleb Rollins rang the cancer-free bell at Rady Children’s Hospital Monday, November 21 in San Diego. Ringing the bell marks a milestone in cancer treatment and Rollins decided it was time to share his story with the Imperial Valley community via an interview with The Desert Review.
IMPERIAL, CA
NBC San Diego

Two Helicopters Collide Mid-Air Near Brown Field in Otay Mesa

Two helicopters, a U.S. Navy MH-60R Seahawk and a private UH-60A Firehawk used by SDG&E for firefighting efforts, collided with each other in mid-air near San Diego's Brown Field Tuesday evening. First responders from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and Cal Fire San Diego responded to reports of an aircraft...
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Teens Visit Stores in Oceanside and Vista to Spread Important Message

OCEANSIDE, CA]: Fifteen teens spent their holiday break visiting nearly 20 alcohol retail stores in Oceanside and Vista to conduct a Thanksgiving “Sticker Shock” campaign. Bilingual stickers placed on alcohol packages serve as a warning that allowing guests under 21 to consume alcohol anytime, including holiday festivities, is against the law.
OCEANSIDE, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SDG&E FIREFIGHTING HELICOPTER COLLIDES WITH NAVY HELICOPTER

November 24, 2022 (San Diego) – Pilots safely landed two helicopters that collided near San Diego’s Brown Field Tuesday shortly after 6 p.m. A UH-60A Firehawk contracted by SDG&E for year-round firefighting in our region collided in midair with a U.S. Navy MH-60R Seahawk with three crewmembers aboard.
SAN DIEGO, CA

