Crowds descend to Collier County beaches despite red tide advisory

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — Every beach in Collier County, according to the Florida Department of Health’s “Healthy Beaches” program, has tested “good” for fecal (enterococcus) bacteria.

This is the first time since Ian that the entire Collier County coast came back positive.

You can view the results here.

“It’s great that people are here and enjoying the beach. Even on a cloudy day like today, getting to be our winter season, so I expect to the beach to be pretty full,” said Nate LaPierre, who runs an eco-tour business out of Marco Island & Goodland.

The Florida Department of Health, alongside FWC and Collier County, has issued a red tide alert for medium concentrations of K. Brevis, or red tide, near the southern tip of Marco Island near South Marco Beach.

Other high areas of concentration have been noted for Lee and Charlotte Counties.

“We had a great day; I haven’t seen any indication of red tide,” said Kevin Dick, a tourist from Ohio.

Hundreds of families gathered at South Marco Beach despite the advisory. Our NBC2 Crews were unable to locate any instance of the algae bloom during our time near the coast.

“It’s been beautiful, fantastic. We love the sand and the sun and the beach. The shelling,” said Dick.

There is signage warning of possible red tide that would be present near South Marco beach.

Collier County Parks officials said they will be conducting red tide testing Tuesday at that location and will update the advisory as needed.

This is an ongoing story. Count on NBC2 to bring you more information as it comes into our newsroom.