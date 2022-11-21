ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Santaland Parade, holiday shopping markets, and more things to do this Thanksgiving weekend in Metro Detroit

By Amber Ainsworth
fox2detroit.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Shop local during the Holiday Market at the Rust Belt Market in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A local shopping destination right in Ferndale – The Rust Belt Market. It's a place where you might just find the perfect holiday present. "The Rust Belt is an elevated flea market. We are home to over 30 shops," said Tiffany Best, co-owner of The Rust Belt Market. "We have a creative vibe in here; very eclectic, curated collections."
FERNDALE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Shop Bath Savvy's natural self-care body products at their Ferndale pop-up event

FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Bath Savvy, a business that sells all natural self-care body products, is holding a pop-up event on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 from 12 p.m. – 7p.m. Jan Reaves started making soaps in early 2000 as a creative hobby in the comfort of her home. She made small batches for herself and her daughters, Chani and Shannon.
FERNDALE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating an early morning Thanksgiving Day shooting on the city's west side. The shooting happened in the 19400 block of San Juan, near Outer Drive and Livernois. According to police, a witness heard shots and observed a man lying in the street. EMS...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Three injured in traffic crash that shut down Miller Road in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities have shutdown Miller road in Dearborn for emergency repairs, police said Friday. The repairs were needed after a vehicle believed to be speeding struck a cement barrier around midnight Thursday. The Wayne County Road Commission shutdown the road in all directions at Rotunda to...
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Elderly woman dead after blaze tears through Southfield home

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 91-year-old woman perished in a house fire in Southfield early Thanksgiving Day after a blaze tore through the structure. Southfield Fire Chief Johnny Menifee said multiple stations responded to the blaze, which was reported at 29000 Leemoor Road Thursday morning. When they arrived, they...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan to face Purdue in Big Ten Championship Game

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX 2) - Michigan will be facing Purdue in Big Ten Championship game next week. Michigan finished their regular season 12-0 after dominating Ohio State on Saturday 45-23. It was the first win in Columbus for Michigan since 2000. The game will be held in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec....
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
fox2detroit.com

Michigan dominates Ohio State, remains undefeated this season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan has defeated Ohio State 45-23, remaining undefeated this season. The Buckeyes and Wolverines played for the Big Ten East title and a spot in the conference championship game, where one of them was a win away from reaching the College Football Playoff. Both...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy