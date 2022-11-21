Santaland Parade, holiday shopping markets, and more things to do this Thanksgiving weekend in Metro Detroit

Read full article on original website
Shop local during the Holiday Market at the Rust Belt Market in Ferndale
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A local shopping destination right in Ferndale – The Rust Belt Market. It's a place where you might just find the perfect holiday present. "The Rust Belt is an elevated flea market. We are home to over 30 shops," said Tiffany Best, co-owner of The Rust Belt Market. "We have a creative vibe in here; very eclectic, curated collections."
Detroit philanthropist gives away 2,100 circus tickets so children can enjoy free show
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Thousands of children were able to enjoy a free circus show thanks to a Detroit philanthropist. "We came here to have some fun and see some live performances." Horatio Williams, teaming up with several corporate sponsors, gave away 2,100 tickets to the Universoul Circus’ Thanksgiving Day...
Shop Bath Savvy's natural self-care body products at their Ferndale pop-up event
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Bath Savvy, a business that sells all natural self-care body products, is holding a pop-up event on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 from 12 p.m. – 7p.m. Jan Reaves started making soaps in early 2000 as a creative hobby in the comfort of her home. She made small batches for herself and her daughters, Chani and Shannon.
Michigan woman has a special reason for celebrating Thanksgiving every year
Dayja Foster thought she just had the flu or a cold when she was 16 years old. A visit to the emergency room yielded far scarier results: kidney failure. It wasn't until Thanksgiving when she received a transplant, giving her a new reason to celebrate the holiday.
Kidney donation saved Michigan woman's life, giving her new reason to celebrate Thanksgiving
(FOX 2) - When Dayja Foster was 16 years old, she came down with what she thought was the flu. But while her friends were thinking of prom and getting a driver's license, Foster was thinking about survival after learning she had end-stage renal failure - her kidneys had stopped working.
Man shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating an early morning Thanksgiving Day shooting on the city's west side. The shooting happened in the 19400 block of San Juan, near Outer Drive and Livernois. According to police, a witness heard shots and observed a man lying in the street. EMS...
Three injured in traffic crash that shut down Miller Road in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities have shutdown Miller road in Dearborn for emergency repairs, police said Friday. The repairs were needed after a vehicle believed to be speeding struck a cement barrier around midnight Thursday. The Wayne County Road Commission shutdown the road in all directions at Rotunda to...
Thanksgiving Day tragedy after family argument turns violent, ends in deadly crash
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - One Macomb County family is reeling after a tragedy that started as an argument, escalated to a shooting before ending in a head-on collision on I-94 on Thanksgiving Day. Roseville police said a shooting occurred during a family fight at a townhome Thursday. A person...
Elderly woman dead after blaze tears through Southfield home
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 91-year-old woman perished in a house fire in Southfield early Thanksgiving Day after a blaze tore through the structure. Southfield Fire Chief Johnny Menifee said multiple stations responded to the blaze, which was reported at 29000 Leemoor Road Thursday morning. When they arrived, they...
Head-on collision on I-94 started with family dispute, Roseville police say
One person is dead after crashing in a head-on collision on I-94 on Thanksgiving Day. Police say the driver had left his home after a family argument in Roseville.
Michigan to face Purdue in Big Ten Championship Game
INDIANAPOLIS (FOX 2) - Michigan will be facing Purdue in Big Ten Championship game next week. Michigan finished their regular season 12-0 after dominating Ohio State on Saturday 45-23. It was the first win in Columbus for Michigan since 2000. The game will be held in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec....
Michigan dominates Ohio State, remains undefeated this season
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan has defeated Ohio State 45-23, remaining undefeated this season. The Buckeyes and Wolverines played for the Big Ten East title and a spot in the conference championship game, where one of them was a win away from reaching the College Football Playoff. Both...
2 killed in wrong-way crash in Plymouth Township; alcohol suspected
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP - Two people are dead following a crash early Thursday morning in Plymouth Twp. The crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. on M-14 near Beck Rd. Police say they started to receive calls about a wrong-way driver heading east in the westbound lanes of M-14. As troopers were...
