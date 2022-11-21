ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasquotank County, NC

Sheriff's Office investigates theft of more than $25K in items from home

By From staff reports
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 5 days ago

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of more than $25,000 in items from a residence earlier this month.

According to a sheriff’s incident report, someone broke into a residential property in the 200 block of Dogwood Trail on Nov. 1. Besides damaging the home, thieves stole more than $25,000 in personal property, including a beaver fur coat valued at $6,000.

Other items taken during the theft include a gold ring valued at $2,000, other jewelry, a fox fur and mink wrap with combined value of $5,200, and five purses with combined value of more than $2,100. A Turkish rug valued at $1,000 and two Waterford Crystal vases, with combined value of $1,590, are also listed among the items reported stolen.

Pasquotank Sheriff’s Major Aaron Wallio said persons of interest have been identified in the case but the incident remains under investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
13News Now

Found: Elderly man missing from Chesapeake

NORFOLK, Va. — An elderly man with dementia has been found after he was missing from Chesapeake after he walked out of his house Friday evening, and he hasn't been seen since 11 p.m. Friday night, according to the Chesapeake Police Department. Earl Reynolds walked out of his residence...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

VB police investigate threatening calls made to two Walmarts

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating threatening phone calls made to two Walmarts Friday afternoon. According to police, an employee answered a threatening phone call at Walmart, located in the 2000 block of Lynnhaven Parkway. The store has been evacuated out of caution. Police then...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

1 dead in Hampton shooting, police say

HAMPTON, Va. — UPDATE: A man was shot and killed while driving his vehicle in Hampton Thursday evening, according to police. The Hampton Police Division said it happened on Aberdeen Road near West Mercury Boulevard. Someone reported the shooting around 8:40 p.m. Police officers found a silver four-door sedan...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

VSP investigating fatal crash in Brunswick County

NORFOLK, Va. — A person is dead, and another is in the hospital after a crash on Manning Road east of Western Mill Road in Brunswick County Friday, according to the Virginia State Police. The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. Neil Jones, 73, was driving at a high rate...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Franklin City Police seeks information in burglaries

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Franklin Police Department is seeking information regarding two burglaries in the downtown area. At 12:35 a.m. Nov. 22, police responded to investigate a commercial burglary the 200 block of North Main Street. According to police, the suspect entered a closed business and...
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
358K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy