Sheriff's Office investigates theft of more than $25K in items from home

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of more than $25,000 in items from a residence earlier this month.

According to a sheriff’s incident report, someone broke into a residential property in the 200 block of Dogwood Trail on Nov. 1. Besides damaging the home, thieves stole more than $25,000 in personal property, including a beaver fur coat valued at $6,000.

Other items taken during the theft include a gold ring valued at $2,000, other jewelry, a fox fur and mink wrap with combined value of $5,200, and five purses with combined value of more than $2,100. A Turkish rug valued at $1,000 and two Waterford Crystal vases, with combined value of $1,590, are also listed among the items reported stolen.

Pasquotank Sheriff’s Major Aaron Wallio said persons of interest have been identified in the case but the incident remains under investigation.