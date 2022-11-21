Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Man from Missouri pleads guilty to possessing methamphetamine, faces up to 20 years in prison
A man from Missouri on Tuesday admitted selling roughly a pound of methamphetamine per week and now could face up to 20 years in prison. Justin Vernon Neilsen, 38, of St. Louis County, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to one felony count of distribution of methamphetamine. He admitted that during an investigation of him by the Drug Enforcement Administration, investigators bought 166 grams of methamphetamine from him while he was armed with a handgun.
KYTV
Missouri hospitals not in full compliance with pricing transparency laws
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A federal law requires hospitals to let you know what a service will cost before you get care. The hospital price transparency law went into effect in January 2021. But more than a year later some facilities haven’t fully complied, including some in Missouri. “Patients...
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax Crimes
A Southfield, Michigan woman is facing 43 felony charges after committing numerous tax crimes. According to an official release from the Michigan Department of the Attorney General, Lori Bradford, 55, was arraigned on November 17 in Oakland County's 46th District Court on the following charges:
KYTV
Authorities find one dead, still searching for another person at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - One man has died and authorities are searching for another person at Lake of the Ozarks. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F, troopers recieved a call around 2:40 p.m. Saturday requesting assistance to find two people last seen in the water at the .5 mile mark at Lake of the Ozarks.
Mississippi sets execution date for 21-year death row inmate
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has set an execution date for an inmate who has been on death row for 21 years after his appeals and legal challenges were unsuccessful. In a Thursday ruling, the Mississippi Supreme Court granted a motion from the state in the case of Thomas Edwin Loden Jr., a former U.S. Marine Corps recruiter who was convicted in the 2000 rape and killing of a 16-year-old waitress. Loden is to be put to death Dec. 14 at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible within 24 hours of that time. “After due consideration, the court finds that Loden has exhausted all state and federal remedies for the purposes of setting an execution date under Mississippi Code,” Chief Justice Michael Randolph wrote. “Accordingly, the court finds that the state’s motion to set execution date should be granted.” The ruling comes after the Mississippi attorney general’s office on Oct. 4 asked the court to set an execution date for Loden.
Robert Maloney sentenced to nearly 22 years for distributing meth while in Minnesota prison
MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota man was sentenced Monday to nearly 22 years in prison for conspiring to distribute meth while he was in a Minnesota prison.The U.S. Department of Justice says Robert Maloney, from Stearns County, coordinated meth sales in the spring of 2019 via "jail calls" which were recorded and eventually shared with law enforcement. Maloney is said to have also threatened a witness.After serving his sentence, Maloney will be under supervised release for five years.
Bank ordered to pay $564 million to victims of Petters fraud
MINNEAPOLIS -- A federal jury has awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by Minnesota businessman Tom Petters. The verdict handed down Tuesday against BMO Harris Bank is believed to be the largest financial penalty handed out by a jury in a Minnesota courtroom, according to attorneys who represented bankruptcy trustees. It's also the largest single verdict or settlement connected to the multi-billion dollar Petters fraud. BMO said it will appeal the verdict and penalty. Petters, of Wayzata, was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 2010 for defrauding investors out of $1.9...
2 major drug busts in St. Clair County lead to discovery of meth, other drugs, charges against 3 men
Four people have been arrested after police in St. Clair County wrapped up a pair of narcotics investigations late last month. Three of them have been charged.
17 alleged Bloods gang members charged in statewide RICO indictment
The Georgia Attorney General’s Gang Prosecuting Unit has indicted 17 suspected gang members for alleged gang activity th...
KYTV
PICTURES: Mizzou’s Marching Band participates in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The University of Missouri represented the state of Missouri in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The Marching Mizzou Marching Band led the parade after stepping off from the traditional starting point at West 77th St. and Central Park West. Once they reached Macy’s Herald Square, Marching Mizzou performed an arrangement of Mizzou alumna Sheryl Crow’s No. 1 hit, “All I Wanna Do.”
Florida 'Killer Clown': Judge rejects defense's bid to release Sheila Keen-Warren pending murder trial
The trial for a Florida woman accused in the state’s infamous "Killer Clown" case from 1990 has been delayed yet again, but is nearing fruition more than 32 years later.
Texas man gets no jail time for beating girlfriend, killing preborn baby
Following a plea deal, a Texas man will faceno jail time for allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend so severely that he caused the death of their preborn baby. According to police, Johnny Charles Ebbs V beat his pregnant girlfriend LaShonda Lemons in 2019, putting her in the hospital. Three days later, their preborn baby died and the cause of death was blunt force trauma that caused placental abruption, meaning the placenta had become detached from the uterus. The arrest warrant states that Ebbs punched Lemons in the stomach and screamed, “F*** you and this baby! You aren’t going anywhere!”
