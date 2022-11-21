Read full article on original website
Helpful Advice for Cropping Landscape Images
When it comes to landscape photography, few creative decisions have a greater impact on the final image than your choice of crop. And yet, that can be a bit of a nebulous thing to nail down for a lot of photographers. If you would like to improve your crops and your overall images, check out this fantastic video tutorial that features an experienced landscape photographer offering a lot of helpful advice and insight into what makes a good crop.
How I Used the New Topaz Photo AI to Save My Low-light Wildlife Photographs
Topaz Labs, the company behind the wildly popular DeNoise AI, Sharpen AI, and Gigapixel AI, has made a huge change. These apps, once a triad of separate programs to fix your photographs, are now combined into one beefy app that is here to save the day. Meet Topaz Photo AI, your new best post-processing friend. Let me show you how I used it to save my low-light wildlife photographs.
A Complete Landscape Photography Shoot
One of the beautiful things about landscape photography is how many ways you can photograph the same scene, giving you tremendous creative potential no matter where you are or the conditions at hand. This great video tutorial follows a landscape photographer as he shoots landscape images, drone photos, time-lapses, and long exposures and shares some helpful tips and advice along the way.
A Complete Guide to Aerial Real Estate Video
Drones have revolutionized many photography genres, making aerial shots that were previously out of reach for anyone except creatives and clients with the largest budgets accessible to just about anyone. Real estate photography is one such genre where a photographer or filmmaker can augment their services with a drone. This excellent video tutorial will show you everything you need to know to take professional real estate footage sure to please your clients.
How to Properly Focus Stack Moving Water in Landscape Photos
Focus stacking is one of the most useful techniques a landscape photographer can have in their bag of tricks, making it easy to create images that are ultra-sharp across the entire frame. However, it can be a bit tricky when you have moving water in the frame. This great video tutorial will show you how to properly focus stack such a photo to get the best possible results.
More Interesting Canon Lenses Emerge
Canon has demonstrated an aggressive stance on the development and release timing of their RF mount lenses in the last few years. It seems they have no intentions of slowing down, as more interesting designs have emerged. Digicame.info recently uncovered three new patents of Canon RF lenses, and the designs...
A Review of the Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Lens
About 10 years ago, Tamron released a 150-600mm f/5-6.3 lens that became wildly popular for offering photographers decent image quality paired with extreme focal lengths, a combination that used to be prohibitively expensive most of the time. Since then, we have seen an explosion of similar lenses, making genres like bird photography far more accessible than they used to be. One such lens is the Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS, and this excellent video review takes a look at the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in usage.
Why You Need a Superzoom Lens
The superzoom lens is a relatively new option for photographers to add to their arsenal, and although initially scoffed at, many are adopting them as a brilliant all-round option. When I clicked this video, I did so as a way of listening outside my echo chamber. For as long as...
The Death of Social Media: A Warning to Photographers
Unless you have been living under a rock for the last few years, you'll probably have noticed that many social media platforms have been heading downhill. Here's how to best prepare for the social media storms ahead. Placing all your eggs in one basket is never a good idea for...
How to Create Window Light in Studio
It might seem strange to want to mimic natural window light in studio, but the beauty of having a controlled space is that you can create that light however you want, whenever you want. If you would like to make yourself a more versatile lighting pro, check out this great video tutorial that will show you how to create the look of natural window light in a studio.
The Supercharged X-T3! We Review the Fujifilm X-T5
Since the launch of the X-T1 in 2014 Fujifilm have a range of cameras that appealed to both amateur and professional photographers alike. So with its 40MP APS-C sensor and up to 7 stops of IBIS is the new Fujifilm X-T5 the best in the range and should you consider upgrading?
Here's What $15,000 for a Lens Gets You
Lenses can run anywhere from under $100 to well over $10,000, and when you enter that very upper echelon of prices, you often get superlative optics that blow the doors off your wildest expectations. One such lens is the Nikon Nikkor Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S, which runs north of $15,000. So, what do you get for that price? This interesting video takes a look.
A Review of the New Samyang 35mm f/1.4 AF II Lens
35mm lenses with wide apertures are highly popular because they are so versatile, able to tackle everything from weddings to astrophotography and much more. However, a good 35mm lens can easily run you north of $2,000. So, at $799, the Samyang 35mm f/1.4 AF II looks like quite the intriguing option. This great video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of image quality and performance you can expect from it in usage.
