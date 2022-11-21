SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. — Led by Bryant Randleman’s 18 points, the High Point Panthers defeated the Tennessee State Tigers 77-72 on Wednesday night. The Tigers were led by Adong Makuoi, Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. and Christian Brown with 12 points each. The Panthers are now 5-1 with the victory and the Tigers fell to 4-2.

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO