Winston-salem, NC

abc17news.com

Randleman’s 18 lead High Point past Tennessee State 77-72

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. — Led by Bryant Randleman’s 18 points, the High Point Panthers defeated the Tennessee State Tigers 77-72 on Wednesday night. The Tigers were led by Adong Makuoi, Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. and Christian Brown with 12 points each. The Panthers are now 5-1 with the victory and the Tigers fell to 4-2.
HIGH POINT, NC
abc17news.com

Mizzou WBB remains undefeated in win against Wake Forest

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou women's basketball team improved to 6-0 with a win over Wake Forest in the first game of the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship in the Bahamas. The Tigers beat the Demon Deacons handily, 69-47, on Monday evening. It was a standout defensive effort for...
COLUMBIA, MO

