TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Efforts to Hide Cash From NY AG Shot Down in Court

Donald Trump’s desperate attempts to escape the wrath of the New York Attorney General were halted Thursday when a state judge there took the remarkable step of putting the former president’s company under court supervision—and preventing the billionaire from quietly shifting his money to avoid paying millions in fines.
The Nevada Independent

Former state prisons director requested $1 million from state, threatened lawsuit over removal

The former head of the Nevada Department of Corrections requested $1 million from the state and is now threatening litigation after Gov. Steve Sisolak asked him to resign last month, the governor's office said Friday. The post Former state prisons director requested $1 million from state, threatened lawsuit over removal appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
CNN

Pillow salesman and Trump ally Mike Lindell loses court bid to reclaim phone seized by FBI, access warrant details

CNN — A federal judge in Minnesota has rejected Mike Lindell’s challenge to the FBI search and seizure of his phone in a 2020 election-related criminal probe. Judge Eric Tostrud said Lindell, CEO of My Pillow and a prominent backer of former President Donald Trump’s false voter fraud claims, had not shown that the search was unconstitutional, and said he could not have his phone returned or get more access to details from the search.
Law & Crime

Mexican National Convicted of Murdering Federal Whistleblower in Scheme to Defraud Undocumented Workers

A 45-year-old from Mexico who prosecutors say was living in the United States illegally will spend the rest of his life behind bars for his role in killing a whistleblower who exposed his multi-million-dollar scheme to systematically employ and defraud undocumented workers. A federal jury in Georgia unanimously found Juan Rangel-Rubio guilty on a spate of felony charges in connection with the 2017 fatal shooting of Eliud Montoya, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Rebuffs Dispute Over Nursing Home COVID Suits

(Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear California nursing home operator Glenhaven Healthcare's bid to avoid a lawsuit filed in state court over the COVID-19 death of a resident, turning away the company's effort to move the case into federal court to gain immunity from such litigation.
Reuters

Trump rebuffed by judge in New York fraud lawsuit, trial date set

NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - A New York judge has scheduled an October 2023 trial for former U.S. President Donald Trump, three of his adult children and the Trump Organization in a lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James accusing them of fraudulently overvaluing the real estate company's assets and Trump's net worth.
WSAV News 3

Court delays civil trial related to Mallory Beach’s death

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The civil trial connected to Mallory Beach’s death will not happen in January after all.  Judge Daniel Hall granted the request of Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys to delay the civil case. Murdaugh’s lawyers had asked for the delay so Alex could be focused on his upcoming criminal murder trial.  Mallory Beach’s […]

