KVOE
Investigation continues into damaging Emporia fire
A week after fire heavily damaged an Emporia home, the investigation continues into how the fire started. Fire left the walls standing at 410 Rural but destroyed most of what was inside the home on Nov. 17. The fire also melted siding on the house immediately to the north before it was put out.
Emporia gazette.com
Raccoon causes single-vehicle wreck on I-35, driver hospitalized
One person was hospitalized early Saturday morning after she struck a raccoon on Interstate 35. According to Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Miller, 24-year-old Jasmine Akkerman was heading northbound on I-35 at mile marker 132 when she struck a raccoon that was traveling across the interstate at 4:59 a.m. Akkerman...
Two injured in crash that closed Seth Child Road overnight
MANHATTAN - Around 11:30 pm Thursday, November 24th, officers from the Riley County Police Department responded to the report of an injury crash near the intersection of Seth Child Road and Anderson Avenue. Upon arrival officers found a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse, driven by 25-year-old, Jose Orona, of Manhattan, was involved...
1350kman.com
Two injured in late Thursday wreck that closed Seth Child Road
Two people were injured in an overnight wreck that closed Seth Child from late Thursday into early Friday morning. According to the Riley County Police Department, the crash occurred at the intersection of Seth Child and Anderson Ave. around 11:30 p.m. Arriving officers found a passenger car that was involved in a crash with an SUV.
Kansas crash kills three, injures two Friday afternoon
MARION — A two-vehicle wreck just northwest of Marion resulted in the deaths of three people and injured two others Friday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Charlotte S. Cole, 52, of Moundridge, was northbound on Kansas Highway 256 at the junction with U.S. 56 when Cole pulled out in front of a westbound 2016 Ford Taurus driven by Rebecca R. Young of Broken Arrow, Okla. The Taurus struck the Grand Caravan on the passenger side, causing both vehicles to come to rest in the north ditch.
KVOE
UPDATE: Emporia woman taken to Newman following Thanksgiving crash near Hartford
An elderly Emporia woman was hospitalized after a wreck near Hartford on Thanksgiving. The accident occured at 1581 Road 100, 8.5 miles west of Hartford, just after 1:10 pm. According to Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers 92-year-old Lola Collinge of Emporia was traveling east on Road 100 in a 2009 Toyota Camry when she lost control of the vehicle.
Emporia gazette.com
Shopping for raincoats could be wise
Thanksgiving Day weather was a bit above normal in Emporia. The weekend may be cooler and wetter. Municipal Airport had a high of 58 degrees Thursday, after some morning fog. That compares with a normal of 52. The low of 35 was above the normal of 30.
Mounted posse patrol parking lots for black Friday in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Mounted Posse was on duty Friday, Nov. 25 patrolling the parking lots at Westridge Mall in west Topeka. Horses and riders go through a six-week training course that teaches them to deal with stressful situations they may encounter while on the job. A few events where the Mounted Posse […]
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia man hospitalized after Abilene wreck
DICKINSON COUNTY — An Emporia man was hospitalized after a single-vehicle wreck east of Abilene on I-70, Wednesday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Jason C. Hart was traveling westbound in a 2015 Impala Limited, about six miles east of Abilene, when he left the roadway on the north side, struck a bridge and came to rest on the shoulder.
WIBW
Third water main break in one week closes yet another Topeka street
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The third water main break in a single week has closed yet another Topeka street. The City of Topeka says that on Wednesday, Nov. 23, a water main break has fully closed SW Western Ave. between SW Huntoon and SW 12th St. The City noted that...
WIBW
Crews on scene of large water-main break Monday morning in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were on the scene of a large water-main break early Monday on a busy southeast Topeka street. The water-main break was reported near the northeast corner of S.E. 29th and Fremont. Officials were requesting assistance with traffic control in the area around 7:25 a.m. Monday.
53-year-old woman found dead at North Lawrence city camp
The Lawrence Police Department are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a tent at a North Lawrence city camp on Monday.
Emporia gazette.com
Iowa man hurt in turnpike wreck
A crash on the Kansas Turnpike in Chase County Thursday injured an 88-year-old man from Iowa. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Scott Sanders of Cedar Rapids was riding in a car heading south. It went off the highway around 2:20 p.m. and hit the center barrier about two miles south of the Bazaar scenic lookout.
ksal.com
Driver Hurt in Interstate Crash
A man from Emporia was transported to the hospital in Abilene following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Jason Hart from Emporia was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Impala headed west. The car left the road to the right and struck a bridge. It came to rest on the shoulder.
Emporia gazette.com
Breakfast with Santa returns next week
From 9 - 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Santa and Mrs. Clause will be available for pictures at the library, 110 E. Sixth Ave. A continental breakfast will be served. Keep little hands busy with themed craft stations and games, and enjoy live holiday music. Every child will receive a free book to take home, thanks to the generous support of the Emporia Arts Council and the David Traylor Zoo.
Emporia gazette.com
Humanely housed: Director, vet talk progress at Emporia Animal Shelter
A little more than a year after adopting changes to housing and intake procedures at the Emporia Animal Shelter, Humane Society of the Flint Hills director Stephanie Achille is celebrating a renewed partnership with the Kansas State University Shelter Medicine Program. And she’s pushing back against claims that the shelter...
WIBW
One behind bars after overnight burglary leads to shots fired in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after an overnight burglary led to gunshots being fired in Carbondale. The Carbondale Police Department says that just after midnight, on Saturday, Nov. 19, officials were called to a home in the 600 block of Lawrence St. with reports of multiple gunshots in the area.
City of Lawrence gives update on homeless camp after discovery of deceased woman
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The City of Lawrence has given an update on its controversial homeless camp following the discovery of a deceased woman. A social media post from the City of Lawrence on Tuesday gave an update on the future of a homeless camp established in the North Lawrence area following the recent discovery of […]
KETV.com
Topeka police assist Douglas County Sheriff's Office in search warrant; part of missing woman investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed a search warrant carried out in Topeka, Kansas, is part of the investigation into an Omaha woman's disappearance. There's still no sign of 43-year-old Cari Allen — she was last seen Saturday night around 11 p.m. near 168th and Blondo...
WIBW
3 arrested after narcotics search warrant served in west-central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested after a narcotics search warrant was served in west-central Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says several units were called to the scene at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in the 2100 block of SW Willow Ave. as they served a search warrant related to an ongoing investigation.
