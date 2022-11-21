ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, KS

Comments / 0

KVOE

Investigation continues into damaging Emporia fire

A week after fire heavily damaged an Emporia home, the investigation continues into how the fire started. Fire left the walls standing at 410 Rural but destroyed most of what was inside the home on Nov. 17. The fire also melted siding on the house immediately to the north before it was put out.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Raccoon causes single-vehicle wreck on I-35, driver hospitalized

One person was hospitalized early Saturday morning after she struck a raccoon on Interstate 35. According to Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Miller, 24-year-old Jasmine Akkerman was heading northbound on I-35 at mile marker 132 when she struck a raccoon that was traveling across the interstate at 4:59 a.m. Akkerman...
LYON COUNTY, KS
1350kman.com

Two injured in late Thursday wreck that closed Seth Child Road

Two people were injured in an overnight wreck that closed Seth Child from late Thursday into early Friday morning. According to the Riley County Police Department, the crash occurred at the intersection of Seth Child and Anderson Ave. around 11:30 p.m. Arriving officers found a passenger car that was involved in a crash with an SUV.
MANHATTAN, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas crash kills three, injures two Friday afternoon

MARION — A two-vehicle wreck just northwest of Marion resulted in the deaths of three people and injured two others Friday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Charlotte S. Cole, 52, of Moundridge, was northbound on Kansas Highway 256 at the junction with U.S. 56 when Cole pulled out in front of a westbound 2016 Ford Taurus driven by Rebecca R. Young of Broken Arrow, Okla. The Taurus struck the Grand Caravan on the passenger side, causing both vehicles to come to rest in the north ditch.
MARION, KS
KVOE

UPDATE: Emporia woman taken to Newman following Thanksgiving crash near Hartford

An elderly Emporia woman was hospitalized after a wreck near Hartford on Thanksgiving. The accident occured at 1581 Road 100, 8.5 miles west of Hartford, just after 1:10 pm. According to Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers 92-year-old Lola Collinge of Emporia was traveling east on Road 100 in a 2009 Toyota Camry when she lost control of the vehicle.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Shopping for raincoats could be wise

Thanksgiving Day weather was a bit above normal in Emporia. The weekend may be cooler and wetter. Municipal Airport had a high of 58 degrees Thursday, after some morning fog. That compares with a normal of 52. The low of 35 was above the normal of 30.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Mounted posse patrol parking lots for black Friday in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Mounted Posse was on duty Friday, Nov. 25 patrolling the parking lots at Westridge Mall in west Topeka. Horses and riders go through a six-week training course that teaches them to deal with stressful situations they may encounter while on the job. A few events where the Mounted Posse […]
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia man hospitalized after Abilene wreck

DICKINSON COUNTY — An Emporia man was hospitalized after a single-vehicle wreck east of Abilene on I-70, Wednesday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Jason C. Hart was traveling westbound in a 2015 Impala Limited, about six miles east of Abilene, when he left the roadway on the north side, struck a bridge and came to rest on the shoulder.
ABILENE, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Iowa man hurt in turnpike wreck

A crash on the Kansas Turnpike in Chase County Thursday injured an 88-year-old man from Iowa. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Scott Sanders of Cedar Rapids was riding in a car heading south. It went off the highway around 2:20 p.m. and hit the center barrier about two miles south of the Bazaar scenic lookout.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Driver Hurt in Interstate Crash

A man from Emporia was transported to the hospital in Abilene following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Jason Hart from Emporia was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Impala headed west. The car left the road to the right and struck a bridge. It came to rest on the shoulder.
ABILENE, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Breakfast with Santa returns next week

From 9 - 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Santa and Mrs. Clause will be available for pictures at the library, 110 E. Sixth Ave. A continental breakfast will be served. Keep little hands busy with themed craft stations and games, and enjoy live holiday music. Every child will receive a free book to take home, thanks to the generous support of the Emporia Arts Council and the David Traylor Zoo.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Humanely housed: Director, vet talk progress at Emporia Animal Shelter

A little more than a year after adopting changes to housing and intake procedures at the Emporia Animal Shelter, Humane Society of the Flint Hills director Stephanie Achille is celebrating a renewed partnership with the Kansas State University Shelter Medicine Program. And she’s pushing back against claims that the shelter...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

3 arrested after narcotics search warrant served in west-central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested after a narcotics search warrant was served in west-central Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says several units were called to the scene at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in the 2100 block of SW Willow Ave. as they served a search warrant related to an ongoing investigation.
TOPEKA, KS

