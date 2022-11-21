MARION — A two-vehicle wreck just northwest of Marion resulted in the deaths of three people and injured two others Friday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Charlotte S. Cole, 52, of Moundridge, was northbound on Kansas Highway 256 at the junction with U.S. 56 when Cole pulled out in front of a westbound 2016 Ford Taurus driven by Rebecca R. Young of Broken Arrow, Okla. The Taurus struck the Grand Caravan on the passenger side, causing both vehicles to come to rest in the north ditch.

MARION, KS ・ 16 HOURS AGO