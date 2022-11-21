ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado health officials concerned about the rise in RSV, flu cases

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ottKA_0jJ8d7hr00

Colorado health officials concerned about the rise in RSV, flu cases across the state 00:57

RSV cases continue to spike in Colorado and across the country. On Monday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said the impact is really being felt in the community.

According to CDPHE, from Oct. 1 to Nov. 12, there have been 895 RSV hospitalizations in Colorado. That is compared to the 164 hospitalizations due to flu. Of those, 836 hospitalized are children and 59 are adults.

CBS

RSV can cause mild symptoms similar to the common cold, including runny nose, decreased appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever and wheezing. RSV can be serious, especially for young children and newborns.

"You can see really that the greatest burden for hospitalization for RSV is among our youngest children and you can see the hospitalization rate is highest in the 0-6-month-old population and decreases as we get into older age groups for children," said State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy.

Hospitalizations for the flu have also started to increase.

"You can see a really rapid increase of positivity over the past couple of weeks for Influenza A, while Influenza B continues to be low," said Herlihy.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Denver

Health officials warn of "Triple-demic" with RSV, flu, and COVID cases

Health care workers in Colorado are saying between RSV, the flu and COVID, the state is in the midst of a "triple-demic." Colorado Public Health Physician Hector Frisbie has been spreading the word."Get the vaccine facts," he says on TV, on podcasts and in person. He insists COVID is still dangerous, "We need to tell the patients who are high risk to go to the hospital immediately when they start having some mild symptoms."Frisbie emphasizes getting a COVID booster is still necessary. He had one patient, a male over 65 who got COVID and RSV at the...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Doctors recommend getting COVID booster as positivity rate increases in Colorado

There is a lag in people getting their COVID booster shots. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, people who get sick with COVID can have a ripple effect. Doctors are encouraging people to get the most recent booster saying it will protect you and help you feel not as sick if you do get COVID.The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has the locations offering COVID vaccinations throughout the state of Colorado at https://covid19.colorado.gov/testing.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado pilots program to license foster parents

There are about 3,000 children and youth living in foster care in Colorado at any given time. The state has been desperate to bring more families into the system to foster those children. A new program would license foster parents further reducing the barriers to helping children. The Professional Foster Care Pilot Program would license foster parents who are prepared to care for youth, especially teens, who need a therapeutic family environment after being in residential treatment for behavioral and/or emotional health needs. The license comes with fixed pay and the resources to buy health insurance, evidence-based training specific to...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Heavy snow possible in Colorado beginning next week

Following light snowstorms that are expected over some of Colorado's highest mountains on Saturday night, a more powerful storm system is expected to impact the state beginning late on Monday night, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). NWS is confident that moderate to heavy snow will fall on Colorado's...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Colder than normal statewide for Thanksgiving

Breezy and cool conditions will dominate across Colorado for Thanksgiving with lingering snow ending early in the day.A weak cold front that arrived Wednesday afternoon caused snow in the mountains overnight and even a few light snow showers along the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties early Thanksgiving morning.After any remaining snow in some areas ends early in the day on Thursday, skies will gradually clear. Denver and the Front Range will see some sunshine in the afternoon but temperatures will remain about 10 degrees below normal for the final week of November.Overnight brighter and warmer weather will return for Friday. Most of Saturday will be relatively mild as well before a cold front arrives in the afternoon. The front will cause some wind and will drop high temperatures back into 40s for the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas for Sunday.Attention will then turn to Monday night through Wednesday morning when snow is likely in Colorado. The current forecast calls for about 2-4 inches of snow in the Denver metro area on Tuesday. Stay with CBS News Colorado for the latest!
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Recovery in reach for anyone says Lift the Label campaign

There are many ways that each of us can support someone struggling with  - or in recovery from --substance use disorder.One way to do that is to share the stories of real Coloradans who are in recovery, along with their friends and family who support them.  The Lift the Label campaign aims to remove the stigma that prevents those with addiction from seeking effective treatment.  It is being directed by Colorado's Behavioral Health Administration (BHA).  In a 2021 survey conducted by the Colorado Health Institute, the Colorado Health Access Survey, more than 80,000 Coloradans said they needed substance use treatment...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Overnight snow behind Weekend cold front

DENVER(CBS)-  A weak cold front has pushed into the state with cooler temperatures and a quick burst of snow for some parts of Colorado.Snow amounts will be minimal around the Denver metro area with less than half inch mostly on grassy surfaces. A little more expected in and near foothills up into Fort Collins. Where we could pick up a half to an inch in a half of accumulation.Sunday will clear quickly by mid morning across the Front Range but, will be on the cool side. Monday will be windy and warmer ahead of the next cold front that will swing thru Monday night into Tuesday. This storm system will have another quick blast of Arctic air and a better chance for snow over northern Colorado.Right now it looks like snow will be likely Tuesday with the potential of 2 to 4 inches around the metro area with 3 to 6 inches in and near the foothills. Depending on the storm track these amounts are subject to change.More snow will accumulate in the mountains from Monday night into Tuesday with larger amounts expected along with strong, gusty winds.
COLORADO STATE
brookingsradio.com

Another South Dakota nursing home is closing

Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Prairie Estates Care Center in Elk Point has announced it will close January 14, 2023. Officials says the closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ELK POINT, SD
CBS Denver

Drivers protest against Uber and Lyft at Denver International Airport

Drivers held signs and wore red bands on their arms to show solidarity with the Colorado Independent Drivers United Union, who held a protest at Denver International Airport on Saturday morning. Aziz Kohistany has been driving for Lyft and Uber for six years and tells CBS News Colorado, he used to make about $1,500 per week, now he said he's only making about $400. He said many drivers are struggling to make ends meet because the rideshare companies are taking most of the profit. "I'm not able to pay my rent, I'm shortage of rents," Kohistany said. "With this much money, I...
DENVER, CO
KRQE News 13

Heavy snow and major travel impacts for Thanksgiving and Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet for most of the state, but snow has begun in the Raton area and southern Colorado. I-25 at Raton Pass is already snow-covered and slick, with ongoing snow expected today. This will make travel very difficult through Friday. Strong winds have also begun in the northeast highlands, which will lead to blowing, drifting snow and low visibility.
RATON, NM
KRQE News 13

What to expect this winter in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A drier and warmer than average winter is once again likely for New Mexico this winter as we head into the third La Niña in a row. We are all too familiar with what La Niña means for winter in New Mexico, having dealt with it the last two years in a row. Now, we are on track to experience another La Niña this winter. There is currently a 75% chance of La Niña continuing into the winter.
COLORADO STATE
KOAT 7

Winter storm to impact New Mexico

A winter storm is expected to impact parts of New Mexico on Friday. Here's what you need to know as the storm approaches. A winter storm warning that was issued for Chaves, Curry, De Baca Guadalupe, and Roosevelt County has been cancelled. Significant snow accumulations are no longer expected in these areas.
NEW MEXICO STATE
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Colorado Christian University’s Institute Fuels Anti-LGBTQ Sentiment in Colorado

At the end of last month, Colorado Christian University’s think tank, the Centennial Institute, sent an email on “transgenderism phenomena,” describing the existence of transgender people as “one of the great moral struggles of our day” and promoting the appearance of ardent transphobe and ephebophilia defender Matt Walsh at this year’s Western Conservative Summit, an annual gathering of conservatives sponsored by the Centennial Institute.
LAKEWOOD, CO
K99

Watch: Massive Elk Herd Goes Rumbling Over A Colorado Highway

Elk and Colorado go together like peanut butter and jelly, spaghetti and meatballs, and pepperoni and cheese. Well, you get the idea, the two are intertwined forever. It is believed that the state of Colorado has approximately 280,000 elk roaming around at any given point, and run-ins are becoming more and more common as urban sprawl gets deeper into the wilderness.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Arizona's Ducey meets with Hobbs, despite no concession from Lake

Outgoing Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Wednesday his Republican administration will ensure an orderly transition to Democrat Katie Hobbs, his first public statement on her victory.Ducey met with Hobbs in his office more than a week after her victory became clear and days after the last ballots were counted. However, defeated Republican Kari Lake has not conceded and has worked since the election to draw attention to voters who say they were affected by a problem with ballot printers at some polling places in Maricopa County."All of us have waited patiently for the democratic process to play out," Ducey said...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Denver

Family of teen who died from jumping into icy lake speaks out

By: Jasmine Arenas, CBS News Colorado reporterThe community of Roxborough is mourning the loss of a teen who fell through an icy lake on Tuesday afternoon.Family, friends and loved ones held a vigil for Dyllan Whittenburg, who the family says died attempting to save the life of three others who also fell in the lake. Yvonne Wenzel, the aunt of the teen says he is the oldest of four siblingsRight now the family is feeling tremendous pain to have lost him in this way. "We are sad, we are devastated, but we are at peace knowing we had a hero,"...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
84K+
Followers
29K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy