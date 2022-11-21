Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBBJ
Bumpus Harley Davidson holds Black Friday event
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local store celebrated the holidays with a Black Friday event. The holiday season is in full swing. Bumpus Harley Davidson in Jackson had their Black Friday event that had lots to offer. There were special deals at the store, as well as free photos with...
WBBJ
City councilman, local church join to host Thanksgiving luncheon
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson City Councilman Johnny Dodd and the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church hosted a luncheon on Thanksgiving. The church prepared all of the traditional Thanksgiving dishes, including turkey, dressing, and other foods. “We are doing our annual Thanksgiving dinner,” Dodd said. “Been doing it for about fifteen...
WBBJ
Elected officials join volunteers for Project Care in Gibson County
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local community comes together for an annual tradition to make sure everyone in their community has a meal for Thanksgiving. “They are just excited to see us,” said volunteer Javier Lopez. “They are waiting at the door and they are like, ‘Oh yeah, I couldn’t wait for you to get here,’ so it is really nice to be able to give like that.”
WBBJ
Dresden hosts city’s first Turkey Trot
DRESDEN, Tenn. — A local city hosts a 5K run. The first ever Dresden Turkey Trot was held Thursday. Many people from the community were in attendance to support the event. There were awards given out for different age categories, as well as male and female categories. All participants...
WBBJ
Sales continue in Jackson with Small Business Saturday
JACKSON, Tenn. —Many shoppers were enjoying the holiday deals on Black Friday, and some of that shopping continued into Saturday with small businesses having their special deals. The holiday season is now in full swing. Local stores celebrated Small Business Saturday. Small Business Saturday is an annual holiday that...
WBBJ
Additional information on LD2 Market Shoppes and Century Farm Winery
Several small businesses in Jackson took part in the annual Small Business Saturday. WBBJ-7 Eyewitness news had the opportunity to check out some of the fun. LD2 Market Shoppes and Century Farm Winery were two of those area businesses and vendors participating. To find out more information on these great...
WBBJ
Crime Stoppers 11-23-22
Crime Stoppers wants you and yours to be safe this holiday season. Christmas is right around the corner and so is every opportunistic criminal, just waiting to take all those Christmas gifts out of your vehicle. So, put them in the trunk or at least cover them up with something because if you don’t, you won’t be having a very merry Christmas.
WBBJ
Marines take the lead in getting toys to kids
JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s the holiday season once again, with Toys for Tots kicking off!. The Marine Corps League are all ready for the Toys for Tots to help children in West Tennessee. Tom Corley, who is a member of the Captain Jack Holland detachment 735, Marine Corps...
WBBJ
Bonita Kaye Thomas
Funeral service for Bonita Kaye Thomas, age 57, will be Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. Paul Baptist Church Cemetery in Medon, TN. Ms. Thomas died Monday, November 21, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Visitation...
WBBJ
Black Friday shoppers flock to Jackson stores
JACKSON, Tenn. — Black Friday kicked off in the Hub City, bringing long lines and insane prices!. “I’m here Black Friday shopping. Got my caffeine ready to go for the day. Just enjoy it and see what kind of deals we can get,” Shane Vaczy, a Black Friday shopper.
WBBJ
Home for the holidays? Know the plan to stay safe
Holiday times can mean out of town guests, so make sure your guests know the plan. The City of Jackson Fire Department took to social media to remind residents of the importance of fire evacuation plans, and most importantly that all house occupants know those plans. As the holiday season...
WBBJ
Police investigating shooting in north Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson police are investigating a late-afternoon shooting. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a call about this around 5 p.m. Friday of a large police presence in north Jackson in an area along Old Hickory Blvd. between the U.S. Highway 45 Bypass and Wallace Road. Witnesses nearby told our...
Comments / 0