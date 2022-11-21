Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An 82-year-old lady died after being rescued from a Dunedin house fire by a neighbor.EddyEvonAnonymousDunedin, FL
Hidden History: Sunken GardensModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Hillsborough County detention deputy accused of driving drunk on I-275
A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office detention deputy was accused of driving under the influence on Saturday.
fox13news.com
Neighbor tries to save 82-year-old Dunedin woman from fire; burglary, homicide detectives investigating
DUNEDIN, Fla. - An 82-year-old woman died after a fire broke out in her home Thanksgiving morning, and now the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office homicide and burglary units are investigating. Deputies say a neighbor tried to save 82-year-old Patricia Mitchell after hearing the woman yelling for help at 9 a.m....
St. Pete woman stopped from driving into 5K runners, preventing mass casualties, police say
A St. Petersburg woman was arrested on Thanksgiving Day after police say she endangered the lives of thousands of 5K runners.
‘Nobody should ever have their life taken away’: Family demands justice after St. Pete woman found with hatchet in head
A St. Petersburg man was accused of trying to kill a woman with a hatchet on Tuesday morning.
Mysuncoast.com
Man arrested in connection with Bradenton shooting
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man is in jail after deputies say he shot someone during an argument Thursday evening. According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, crews were dispatched to an apartment in the 2400 block of 19th St E in Bradenton before 7 p.m. Thanksgiving everning. They say a 23-year old man had been shot during a verbal argument with 20-year old Jahmari Mays.
46-Year-Old Dover Woman Killed Walking On SR-60
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 46-year-old Dover woman has died in a crash that happened just before 8:00 pm on Thanksgiving. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling westbound on SR-60, east of North St. Cloud Avenue, when the Dover woman walked into
15-year-old shot, killed in Bradenton; suspect unknown, deputies say
A teenage boy was shot and killed shortly after midnight in Bradenton, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's County (MCSO).
iontb.com
Driver arrested for leaving the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in St. Petersburg
Officers from the St. Petersburg Police continue to investigate a fatality crash that killed a pedestrian. The crash occurred just before 9 p.m. on Thursday, November 17th, 2022. According to investigators, 57 year-old Scott Herndon was operating a black 2018 Chevy SUV, westbound on Central Avenue, approaching 25th Street South.
Man charged with hate crime after shouting 'white power' and firing gun outside Tampa bar
Dustin McCann called a security guard the "N-word" before leaving the club and firing his gun, witnesses say
15-year-old shooting victim dies after being left at Bradenton hospital, deputies say
Manatee County deputies said they are investigating a teenager's death after he died while being treated for a gunshot wound Thursday.
Motorcyclist dies in Pinellas County crash on Thanksgiving
A 45-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thanksgiving evening, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Woman arrested on DUI charge after Florida deputy killed in crash
A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after causing a crash that killed a deputy on Interstate 75 in Florida.
iontb.com
Pinellas Deputies investigating an aggravated battery at the Silver Lake Mobile Home
Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Silver Lake Mobile Home Park at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. The call for service at the mobile home park, located at 4000 24th Street N, was in reference to an aggravated battery. Witnesses report that...
Tampa residents taking caution after string of US mass shootings
With growing violence across the nation, some people in Tampa Bay are urging friends and family to be extra cautious in big crowds this holiday season.
3 dead in apparent double murder-suicide in Florida neighborhood
Deputies said they are investigating an apparent double murder-suicide in a 55+ community in Spring Hill.
cw34.com
Woman shot and killed while on phone with 911 in double murder-suicide: Sheriff
SPRING HILL, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators believe a man shot and killed two women, including one who was on the phone with 911 operators, in a double murder-suicide in central Florida. The killings happened on Monday evening at a home in Spring Hill. According to the Hernando County Sheriff's...
Mom and teen arrested for deadly August crash in St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg Police arrested Nikia Killens, 17, and her mother, Eloda Hogan, last week on charges related to an August crash in St. Petersburg that killed two teenage passengers.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrests four in unlicensed contracting sting
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people in the aftermath of Operation Recover, an undercover initiative to protect citizens from unlicensed contractors in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. After the devastating property damage caused by the category 4 storm, the sheriff’s office planned an...
Victim in Dunedin apartment fire dies, officials say
Fire officials are investigating a house fire in Dunedin that sent a person to the hospital on Thursday.
3 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Florida, deputies say
SPRING HILL, Fla. — Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website. Three people are...
Comments / 0