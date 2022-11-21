Read full article on original website
Related
Nick Saban advocates for Alabama's inclusion in College Football Playoff
Nick Saban said Alabama deserves to be included in the College Football Playoff, noting the Tide's only two losses came by slim margins and on the road against top-10 opponents.
Caleb Williams' Heisman showcase carries USC to win over Irish
Caleb Williams dazzled in USC's win over Notre Dame on Saturday, an "unreal" performance that solidified his position as a Heisman frontrunner.
College football Power Rankings after Week 13
Four losses in the top 10 highlight the final week of the regular season in this week's Power Rankings.
USC, Michigan deliver big with emphatic Week 13 wins
USC's hire of Lincoln Riley is immediately paying off, Michigan showed it's not a one-trick pony as rivalry week delivered across the board.
