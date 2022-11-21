Read full article on original website
Projected College Football Playoff rankings after Michigan downs Ohio State
Michigan’s emphatic victory over Ohio State will shake up the College Football Playoff rankings and put the Wolverines in line for some first-place votes. Ohio State was a sizable favorite over Michigan despite sitting just one place ahead of them in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Wolverines proved it was a mistake to doubt them by wallopping their rivals.
Ohio State can still make the College Football Playoff, it just needs a lot of help
Ohio State can make the College Football Playoff, but the Buckeyes’ pathway in is a narrow one. Although getting blown out at home to arch rival Michigan to lose the Big Ten East will not help in the slightest, Ohio State still has somewhat of a chance to make the College Football Playoff.
Did Ohio State and Clemson reopen Alabama’s door to the College Football Playoff?
Ohio State and Clemson losing may have given Alabama some life in regard to the College Football Playoff. But could they really get in?. Alabama’s loss to LSU definitely eliminated the Crimson Tide from the SEC title game and seemingly eliminated them from contention for the College Football Playoff.
Michigan Football: Ohio State beat down leads to a commitment
Michigan football scored its first win in Columbus in 22 years and soon after The Game, the Wolverines landed a 2023 commitment from Ohio. The wins just keep on coming for Michigan football. Not long after the Wolverines finished off a massive 45-23 win over Ohio State, their second in...
Michigan radio call of game-sealing Donovan Edwards TD will make Ohio State fans cry
The Michigan radio call of Donovan Edwards’ game-sealing touchdown against Ohio State will put a smile on Wolverines faces and tears in Buckeye eyes. Michigan fans are going to want to relive their victory over Ohio State in this year’s rivalry game over and over for the next 48 hours at least.
Watch Ohio State-Michigan fight on sidelines near the brink of chaos
With the action picking up between Ohio State and Michigan, tempers boiled over as The Game almost erupted in chaos with a sideline fight breaking out. Early on in The Game, it felt as if both the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines were feeling one another out, despite the intimate history of the rivals. Drives were getting stopped short consistently and it was just 10-3 at the end of the first quarter.
Ryan Day and 3 Ohio State scapegoats most to blame for loss to Michigan
Ryan Day suffered his second straight loss to Michigan but the Ohio State head coach isn’t the only Buckeye to blame for losing The Game. It was a simple scenario for the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. If they could get revenge against rival Michigan for last year’s loss in Ann Arbor with The Game now being played in Columbus, Ryan Day’s team would punch its ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game and almost surely the College Football Playoff.
Ohio State message boards call for the return of Urban Meyer
Ohio State fans on message boards wanted to replace Ryan Day with Urban Meyer after the Buckeyes lost to the Michigan Wolverines for the second year in a row. For the Ohio State Buckeyes, beating the Michigan Wolverines has been an annual tradition since 2012. That all changed last year when they were beaten by Michigan 42-27. In 2022, both squads were ranked in the Top Four with 11-0 records. Both teams’ College Football Playoff chances all hindered on the end result.
J.J. McCarthy didn’t need words to deliver a message to Ohio State fans (Video)
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy didn’t have to say anything after his team’s dominant win over the arch-rival Ohio State Buckeyes and their fans. He just waved goodbye. After a dominant performance with three passing touchdowns over Ohio State, one would think Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy would have something to say.
Everything Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan’s second straight win over Ohio State
Here’s everything Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the Wolverines’ 45-23 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ever since being hired as Michigan’s head coach in late 2014, Jim Harbaugh was tasked with two goals. The first, win a national championship. The second, beat the rival Ohio State Buckeyes. The latter was something that hasn’t been done since 2011. Harbaugh received his first win as a coach against the Buckeyes last year. Now, he’s made it two in a row.
