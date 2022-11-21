ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Projected College Football Playoff rankings after Michigan downs Ohio State

Michigan’s emphatic victory over Ohio State will shake up the College Football Playoff rankings and put the Wolverines in line for some first-place votes. Ohio State was a sizable favorite over Michigan despite sitting just one place ahead of them in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Wolverines proved it was a mistake to doubt them by wallopping their rivals.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Watch Ohio State-Michigan fight on sidelines near the brink of chaos

With the action picking up between Ohio State and Michigan, tempers boiled over as The Game almost erupted in chaos with a sideline fight breaking out. Early on in The Game, it felt as if both the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines were feeling one another out, despite the intimate history of the rivals. Drives were getting stopped short consistently and it was just 10-3 at the end of the first quarter.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Ryan Day and 3 Ohio State scapegoats most to blame for loss to Michigan

Ryan Day suffered his second straight loss to Michigan but the Ohio State head coach isn’t the only Buckeye to blame for losing The Game. It was a simple scenario for the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. If they could get revenge against rival Michigan for last year’s loss in Ann Arbor with The Game now being played in Columbus, Ryan Day’s team would punch its ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game and almost surely the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State message boards call for the return of Urban Meyer

Ohio State fans on message boards wanted to replace Ryan Day with Urban Meyer after the Buckeyes lost to the Michigan Wolverines for the second year in a row. For the Ohio State Buckeyes, beating the Michigan Wolverines has been an annual tradition since 2012. That all changed last year when they were beaten by Michigan 42-27. In 2022, both squads were ranked in the Top Four with 11-0 records. Both teams’ College Football Playoff chances all hindered on the end result.
FanSided

Everything Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan’s second straight win over Ohio State

Here’s everything Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the Wolverines’ 45-23 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ever since being hired as Michigan’s head coach in late 2014, Jim Harbaugh was tasked with two goals. The first, win a national championship. The second, beat the rival Ohio State Buckeyes. The latter was something that hasn’t been done since 2011. Harbaugh received his first win as a coach against the Buckeyes last year. Now, he’s made it two in a row.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

FanSided

297K+
Followers
573K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy