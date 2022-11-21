CORVALLIS, Ore. – Eight members of the Oregon State football team have been named to the Academic All-District Team, College Sports Communicators announced on Tuesday. To be eligible for the honor, student-athletes must have at least a 3.5 cumulative grade point average, be a starter or significant reserve and have played in at least half of their respective team's games. Student-athletes in their first year with their programs are also not eligible.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO