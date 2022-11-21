Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
osubeavers.com
Oregon State Opens PK Legacy Against No. 9 Iowa
PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon State will open the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament with its first game against a ranked foe when it takes on No. 9 Iowa on Friday at the Chiles Center. The Beavs will take on the Hawkeyes at 5:30 p.m. in their first nationally televised game...
osubeavers.com
Oregon State At 21 In CFP Rankings
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State is at No. 21 in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings, which were released on Tuesday. The Beavers, who are also ranked 22nd by the Associated Press and in the AFCA Coaches Poll, are 8-3 this season after defeating Arizona State, 31-7, last Saturday Tempe. That gave OSU its first eight-win season since the 2012 Beavers went 9-4.
osubeavers.com
Oregon State Closes Season with Pair of Ranked Opponents
CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Beaver volleyball team concludes the 2022 season on the road this week with a pair of challenges at No. 6 Stanford and No. 10 Oregon to wrap up Pac-12 play. First serve on Wednesday against the Cardinal is scheduled for 4 p.m., while the season finale with the Ducks is slated for 6 p.m. on Friday.
osubeavers.com
Eight Beavers Named Academic All-District
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Eight members of the Oregon State football team have been named to the Academic All-District Team, College Sports Communicators announced on Tuesday. To be eligible for the honor, student-athletes must have at least a 3.5 cumulative grade point average, be a starter or significant reserve and have played in at least half of their respective team's games. Student-athletes in their first year with their programs are also not eligible.
osubeavers.com
White Earns Academic All-District Honors
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State volleyball sophomore Ryan White earned Academic All-District honors, as announced by the College Sports Communicators on Tuesday afternoon. The award recognized the top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Academic All-District honorees advance to the Academic All-America ballot, with the first, second and third teams to be announced in early December.
Comments / 0