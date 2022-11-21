ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Comments / 1

 

centraloregondaily.com

Winter storm to bring heavy snow to mountains

SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service urged holiday travelers to heed their warnings about a winter storm that was expected to bring snow to the mountain passes starting Saturday night and could drop snow on the metro areas by Sunday into next week. Heavy mountain snow was expected...
SEATTLE, WA
JudyD

Autumn Scenery In Mt. Baker, Washington

Mt. Baker is a beautiful area in northwest Washington state. It is located about halfway between Vancouver and Seattle, with Seattle being about 132 miles away. Traveling from Bellingham, Washington on SR-542 is a highly recommended 58-mile scenic route that ends at Artist Point and is the only way to get to the Mt. Baker ski area. The mountain itself can be seen easily from each city and town and only gets more beautiful as you get closer. Much of the mountain is in the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest, which is 1,724,229 acres spread out over several Washington counties.
BELLINGHAM, WA
q13fox.com

Crews restore power to nearly 7,200 customers in Kent after Thanksgiving outage

KENT, Wash. - Crews with Puget Sound Energy (PSE) restoreed power to more than 7,000 customers in Kent after a large outage on Thanksgiving morning. According to PSE's power outage map, about 7,200 people were left without power at around 11:30 a.m. The main areas impacted by the outage appeared to be in the Star Lake and Woodmont Beach areas.
KENT, WA
Chronicle

Snow in Washington Mountain Passes Could Affect Holiday Travel This Weekend

Rain and mountain snow expected to hit Western Washington this weekend could make holiday travel difficult, especially on Sunday in the Cascade mountain passes, the National Weather Service warned Thursday. The worst of the weather is expected Saturday night through late Sunday, when the heaviest of the snowfall will blanket...
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Naval family recovers U-Haul stolen first night in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Thanksgiving in a hotel is not what the Chandler family was expecting for their first holiday in Marysville. "I would have liked to make us a nice family dinner,” said Sara Jane Chandler, sitting in a hotel room with her husband Gregory and their young children. “But now we will probably just eat fast food or something.”
MARYSVILLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

No Injuries, But 4 Displaced In Everett House Fire

The Snohomish Chapter of the American Red Cross is helping four adults after a fire in a home in central Everett Wednesday evening. Around 5:15 PM a call came into Sno911 of smoke and a possible fire in the attic or roof area of a home in the 6900 block of Morgan Road.
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Travelers stay prepared as weekend storm approaches Cascades

WASHINGTON — A lot of people are heading to the Apple Cup this weekend, but with a Winter Storm Watch issued from Saturday evening through Monday morning drivers have to prepare themselves. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Cascades of Snohomish, King, Pierce...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Businesses in Seattle's Madrona neighborhood burglarized

SEATTLE — Businesses in Seattle's Madrona neighborhood are recovering from several break-ins. The signs outside the Madrona Market and Deli welcome customers inside Thursday. Its doors were boarded up but it was one of a few businesses open on Thanksgiving. At least three individuals used a van to break...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Bald Eagle with bird flu found in West Seattle park

The recent outbreak of bird flu, known as Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), isn’t limited to just chickens, geese or turkeys. It has also spread locally, to our national symbol – the Bald Eagle. The West Seattle Blog reports a local naturalist found a Bald Eagle on the...
SEATTLE, WA

