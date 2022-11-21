Read full article on original website
Cold, wet and dark outside? Here’s a list of fun, indoor activities to do around Whatcom
The Bellingham Herald put together a list of fun, indoor activities to do around Whatcom County when getting outside is a bit more challenging.
livingsnoqualmie.com
Snoqualmie Valley Controversy: Should you rant publicly about services at local businesses?
Our article about ‘Poopgate’ was so popular that we decided to make Snoqualmie Valley Controversy a regular feature. This series will examine arguments that come up over and over on local social media pages and see where our readers land on the topic. Many communities have Facebook groups...
Four family hikes for the holidays in Bellingham
Here are some places to stretch your legs and burn off some holiday meal calories.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Ready, set, go
Take a pile of leaves, add one child and here’s the result. — Shots of Edmonds resident Hadley by Sean Christensen.
Everett man's story of living without heat helps warm hearts and homes
EVERETT, Wash. — The holidays came early for Tim Otness, and the only thing he wants this year is a warm home. "I don't ask for help," he said. "I just don't." He didn't ask, but someone answered anyway. KING 5 met Otness two weeks ago when temperatures were...
myeverettnews.com
Everett Firefighters Contain Blaze At Judd & Black Liquidation Center To Outbuilding
A Washington State Patrol Trooper reported he could see flames from the Trestle and when he arrived reported fire at the back of the building. Everett firefighters were able to knock the fire down and contain it to an attached building, keeping the fire from extending inside. At this time...
centraloregondaily.com
Winter storm to bring heavy snow to mountains
SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service urged holiday travelers to heed their warnings about a winter storm that was expected to bring snow to the mountain passes starting Saturday night and could drop snow on the metro areas by Sunday into next week. Heavy mountain snow was expected...
Autumn Scenery In Mt. Baker, Washington
Mt. Baker is a beautiful area in northwest Washington state. It is located about halfway between Vancouver and Seattle, with Seattle being about 132 miles away. Traveling from Bellingham, Washington on SR-542 is a highly recommended 58-mile scenic route that ends at Artist Point and is the only way to get to the Mt. Baker ski area. The mountain itself can be seen easily from each city and town and only gets more beautiful as you get closer. Much of the mountain is in the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest, which is 1,724,229 acres spread out over several Washington counties.
q13fox.com
Crews restore power to nearly 7,200 customers in Kent after Thanksgiving outage
KENT, Wash. - Crews with Puget Sound Energy (PSE) restoreed power to more than 7,000 customers in Kent after a large outage on Thanksgiving morning. According to PSE's power outage map, about 7,200 people were left without power at around 11:30 a.m. The main areas impacted by the outage appeared to be in the Star Lake and Woodmont Beach areas.
Chronicle
Snow in Washington Mountain Passes Could Affect Holiday Travel This Weekend
Rain and mountain snow expected to hit Western Washington this weekend could make holiday travel difficult, especially on Sunday in the Cascade mountain passes, the National Weather Service warned Thursday. The worst of the weather is expected Saturday night through late Sunday, when the heaviest of the snowfall will blanket...
Naval family recovers U-Haul stolen first night in Marysville
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Thanksgiving in a hotel is not what the Chandler family was expecting for their first holiday in Marysville. "I would have liked to make us a nice family dinner,” said Sara Jane Chandler, sitting in a hotel room with her husband Gregory and their young children. “But now we will probably just eat fast food or something.”
myeverettnews.com
No Injuries, But 4 Displaced In Everett House Fire
The Snohomish Chapter of the American Red Cross is helping four adults after a fire in a home in central Everett Wednesday evening. Around 5:15 PM a call came into Sno911 of smoke and a possible fire in the attic or roof area of a home in the 6900 block of Morgan Road.
KOMO News
Travelers stay prepared as weekend storm approaches Cascades
WASHINGTON — A lot of people are heading to the Apple Cup this weekend, but with a Winter Storm Watch issued from Saturday evening through Monday morning drivers have to prepare themselves. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Cascades of Snohomish, King, Pierce...
myedmondsnews.com
Can you name this place in Edmonds?
Can you name this location in Edmonds? Submit your answers in the comments below.
q13fox.com
Rain and gusty at times this weekend across Puget Sound, plus mountain snow.
Seattle - Happy Friday! Highs only hitting 46 at the airport today. Normal for this time of year is 50. Overnight we dry out and cool off to below average for most around the Sound. We expect temps to dip into the mid to upper 30s. Showers will return Saturday,...
Your Bellingham Black Friday Guide: When stores will be open, where to find deep discounts
These Bellingham stores open early on Black Friday. Here’s your guide.
q13fox.com
Hawk makes stunning recovery after flying into the grill of a truck near Duvall
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - The before and after pictures of a Red-Tailed Hawk are hard to believe, after wildlife rescuers nursed the bird back to health following a devastating crash into a truck. The hawk was pulled from the front grill of the vehicle, and went on to make a stunning...
Businesses in Seattle's Madrona neighborhood burglarized
SEATTLE — Businesses in Seattle's Madrona neighborhood are recovering from several break-ins. The signs outside the Madrona Market and Deli welcome customers inside Thursday. Its doors were boarded up but it was one of a few businesses open on Thanksgiving. At least three individuals used a van to break...
Shooting and dramatic crash in Everett leaves 1 man dead
EVERETT, Wash. — A shooting at a park in the North Sound ended in a dramatic accident about a quarter mile away — with the person in the driver’s seat dead. Everett police found a man dead inside a vehicle that had flipped onto its side on Beverly Boulevard at 75th Southeast.
Bald Eagle with bird flu found in West Seattle park
The recent outbreak of bird flu, known as Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), isn’t limited to just chickens, geese or turkeys. It has also spread locally, to our national symbol – the Bald Eagle. The West Seattle Blog reports a local naturalist found a Bald Eagle on the...
