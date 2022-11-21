Read full article on original website
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
School closed during transport of dynamite
ELKO – An elementary school on Elko’s north side was locked down briefly Monday morning while police transported dynamite from a nearby neighborhood to a safe location for disposal. The explosives were placed in a containment vessel by the Elko Bomb Squad and escorted from Sierra Drive to...
Delphine Marie Briggs
ELKO—Delphine Marie Briggs passed away peacefully on November 13, 2022 of advanced Alzheimer’s disease, in Elko, Nevada. She is survived by seven children: Mary Davis of Mustang, OK, John Briggs of Elko, NV, Ethel Krcma of Moses Lake, WA, Neva Jones of Challis, ID, David Briggs of Riverton, WY, Micheal Briggs of Waco, TX and Machelle Briggs of Albany, OR. Delphine had eight children, her first born, Wayne Raymond Briggs precedes her in death. Delphine has 20 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.
Elko County gold project gets new resource estimate
Anova Metals Ltd. has announced the completion of an updated Mineral Resource Estimate at its 100%-owned Big Springs Gold Project in Elko County about 12 miles north of the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine. With the new MRE, total measured and indicated resources at Big Springs now stand at 555,000 ounces...
American Pacific Mining finds 'intriguing target' at Tuscarora Project
VANCOUVER, B.C. -- American Pacific Mining Corp. has provided a project update and assay results from its Tuscarora Project in Elko County. The project is about 30 miles northwest of Elko and 12 miles southwest of the Jerritt Canyon Mine. American Pacific optioned the Tuscarora Project from Novo Resources Corp....
NDOT decides how to spend $105 million in Elko County
ELKO – Nevada Department of Transportation is allocating $105 million for work projects in Elko County in 2023-2024 ranging from pavement preservation to charging stations for electric vehicles, while roundabout construction in Spring Creek will come later. NDOT’s deputy director, Cole Mortensen, presented the list of work projects to...
Elko's legal community remembers Roger Stewart
ELKO – A fixture of the Elko County justice system for more than a quarter-century has died. Elko County Public Defender Roger Stewart was found dead inside his home Monday by Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza, who was called to check on him. Stewart was 73 at the time of his...
Spring Creek Elementary Kindness Krew hosts canned food drive
SPRING CREEK — The kids of Spring Creek Elementary’s Kindness Krew hosted a Canned Food Drive that ended on Monday. The food drive took place from Nov. 7-21, with a grand total of 808 items donated to The Underdog Ministries organization. The Krew’s motto is to spread the...
‘Living Nations’ poet laureate to speak at Elko Gathering
ELKO – Joy Harjo, a three-term Poet Laureate of the United States, has been selected to give the keynote address when in-person performances return to Elko for the 38th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering. Harjo, a member of the Mvskoke (Muskogee/Creek) Nation, is schedule to speak at 9:30 a.m. Feb....
Letter: Being thankful, and respectful
In that November is Native Heritage month and Thanksgiving is upon us, I thought I’d drop a quick note of Thanks. The assumption that the first Thanksgiving took place around 1621 within the 13 colonies, that probably had only about less than 2 million Europeans, whom had no idea that there were millions upon millions of Indigenous tribes west of the Mississippi river is a portion of American history that is not really understood.
GBC receives grant for Health Sciences program
ELKO – The Great Basin College Health Sciences and Human Services Department will now have the opportunity to hire a full-time faculty position and equip the skills lab for the Respiratory Therapy Program in thanks to recent funding from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust. Total funding provided to support the department and programming is $799,995.
$1 million bail for Elko woman on fentanyl trafficking charges
ELKO – An Elko woman was booked on more than $1 million bail after narcotics detectives said they confiscated large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine from her. Erika C. Jensen, 39, described herself as a golf course food and beverage manager on her Facebook page last summer. She was arrested around 8 a.m. Friday after being pulled over on Mountain City Highway.
