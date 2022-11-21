ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

What's Happening: Nov. 25-27

Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. Price: $10 per person or $30 per carload | Ages 2 and younger FREE. Christmas in Roseland returns to the American Rose Center this holiday season on November 25! Watch...
What's open on Thanksgiving Day

SHREVEPORT, La. - With last minute food preparations gone wrong and many forgotten items, it's difficult to find places that keep the lights on during Thanksgiving. Many major supermarkets will be closed all day tomorrow including Walmart and Target. Here's a list of local grocery stores that will remain open...
Popular Shreveport Hidden Gem Closing For Good Next Month

I love food. Absolutely love it. And it always breaks my heart when I see a restaurant close. And when it comes to 'hidden gem' restaurants in town, this will be missed greatly. Jabez & Jabes Hibachi Steakhouse in Shreveport is Closing. According to a Facebook post from Jabez &...
Shreveport outreach ministry offers toys with community help

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport organization is helping parents and their children who otherwise wouldn't get toys this holiday season. While some organizations closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, one got a helping hand. Guy and Drena Dodson volunteered at Changing Directions Ministry in late 2019 and then took it over in 2020.
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Eduardo Roda Lopes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are great options for both a casual meal as well as for a special occasion.
An Extremely Wet Thanksgiving Is In Store

KTAL NBC 6 says “Our weather pattern will be bringing a chance of heavy rain later tonight into Thanksgiving day. The rain will have significant impacts on any outdoor cookouts and travel plans tomorrow.”. Expect rain on Thanksgiving and the day after Thanksgiving in the Shreveport and Bossier City...
Which Fast Food Joint Put Shreveport In This 1999 TV Commercial

I've had the conversation with a lot of Shreveport residents about the "peak" of Shreveport. Obviously it's not right now, with rampant crime and poverty. It hasn't felt like a "peak" for the city at any point since 2015. But when I ask people to give me a 10 year period of when Shreveport's "peak" was, I commonly hear a timeframe that involves the late 90s and early 2000s.
Heavy rain and a few storms for Thanksgiving

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It's just a wonderful night out here tonight, as family and friends come together as the city of Marshal transforms into the Wonderland of Lights." Students build playhouse for a good cause. North Webster High School carpentry students build a playhouse to be auctioned off...
SFD offers tips on how to safely cook a turkey this Thanksgiving

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many people will soon be getting their turkey ready for this Thanksgiving, but it’s important to remember to be safe when cooking your bird. Fires are an all to common tragedy on Thanksgiving, so whether you’re frying your turkey or putting it in the oven, you need to be safe.
12 closed restaurants that are missed in the Ark-La-Tex

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Gone but not forgotten, there are many restaurants that have come and gone but still hold a special place in our hearts. KSLA asked the community: “What’s a restaurant that’s closed that you wish would come back?” So we compiled a list of our own.
Celebration of Lights Has Something for All Ages Near Texarkana

Southern Arkansas University’s 38th Annual Celebration of Lights on December 1, 2022, will offer an abundance of holiday cheer with festive lighting displays, photos with Santa, train rides, festive food, and a special presentation of “The Grinch.”. According to a press release, activities in Reynolds Center begin at...
First Cup with First News: Bailey's Fine Jewelers

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Thanks to Bailey's Fine Jewelers for hosting First Cup with First News this morning. Visit Bailey's for the most unique and beautiful jewelry this Christmas! You're sure to find that perfect gift. Bailey's is at 2934 E. Texas in Bossier City. Drop by or call 318-746-7087.
