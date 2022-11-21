Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mudbugs Continues Rough Road Trip In New MexicoUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KTBS
What's Happening: Nov. 25-27
Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. Price: $10 per person or $30 per carload | Ages 2 and younger FREE. Christmas in Roseland returns to the American Rose Center this holiday season on November 25! Watch...
KTBS
What's open on Thanksgiving Day
SHREVEPORT, La. - With last minute food preparations gone wrong and many forgotten items, it's difficult to find places that keep the lights on during Thanksgiving. Many major supermarkets will be closed all day tomorrow including Walmart and Target. Here's a list of local grocery stores that will remain open...
Popular Shreveport Hidden Gem Closing For Good Next Month
I love food. Absolutely love it. And it always breaks my heart when I see a restaurant close. And when it comes to 'hidden gem' restaurants in town, this will be missed greatly. Jabez & Jabes Hibachi Steakhouse in Shreveport is Closing. According to a Facebook post from Jabez &...
965kvki.com
Why Bristol Thinks Generations Gifts Is One of Bossier’s Best Kept Secrets
'Tis the season, y'all! I know you're probably putting the finishing touches on your gift list and getting ready to hit the stores for your holiday shopping, so why not support some of the amazing local businesses in our area while you're at it?. Small businesses are the backbone of...
Two Towns Within Driving Distance Make Best Small Town Christmas List
Looking to capture some of the magic of Christmas for yourself and your family? You won't have to drive far to see two towns that were recently named among the 20 Best Small Towns to Visit for Christmas in the United States. Natchitoches, LA is well known for being a...
KTBS
Shreveport outreach ministry offers toys with community help
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport organization is helping parents and their children who otherwise wouldn't get toys this holiday season. While some organizations closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, one got a helping hand. Guy and Drena Dodson volunteered at Changing Directions Ministry in late 2019 and then took it over in 2020.
LIST: Restaurants, stores open in Tyler, Longview for Thanksgiving
TYLER, Texas — In need of some last-minute groceries? Not in the mood to cook for Thanksgiving? No worries! CBS19 has compiled a list of eateries and stores that will be open Thursday:. RESTAURANTS:. Cracker Barrel (13821 US Highway 69 N in Tyler and 822 S. Access Rd. in...
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Eduardo Roda Lopes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are great options for both a casual meal as well as for a special occasion.
q973radio.com
An Extremely Wet Thanksgiving Is In Store
KTAL NBC 6 says “Our weather pattern will be bringing a chance of heavy rain later tonight into Thanksgiving day. The rain will have significant impacts on any outdoor cookouts and travel plans tomorrow.”. Expect rain on Thanksgiving and the day after Thanksgiving in the Shreveport and Bossier City...
k945.com
Which Fast Food Joint Put Shreveport In This 1999 TV Commercial
I've had the conversation with a lot of Shreveport residents about the "peak" of Shreveport. Obviously it's not right now, with rampant crime and poverty. It hasn't felt like a "peak" for the city at any point since 2015. But when I ask people to give me a 10 year period of when Shreveport's "peak" was, I commonly hear a timeframe that involves the late 90s and early 2000s.
ktalnews.com
Heavy rain and a few storms for Thanksgiving
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It's just a wonderful night out here tonight, as family and friends come together as the city of Marshal transforms into the Wonderland of Lights." Students build playhouse for a good cause. North Webster High School carpentry students build a playhouse to be auctioned off...
Longview Thanksgiving food drive helps more than 1,400 families with donations, volunteers
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The 37th annual Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive event was at the Maude Cobb Convention Center on Tuesday, where they gave away 1,400 food boxes to those who applied. With Thanksgiving just days away, it is special that the Longview community came together to help one another. Several high school students also […]
KSLA
SFD offers tips on how to safely cook a turkey this Thanksgiving
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many people will soon be getting their turkey ready for this Thanksgiving, but it’s important to remember to be safe when cooking your bird. Fires are an all to common tragedy on Thanksgiving, so whether you’re frying your turkey or putting it in the oven, you need to be safe.
Get ready for one of the best Christmas festivals in East Texas
The historic courthouse in Marshall will light up the square this week for the famous "Wonderland of Lights."
List: Where to see the best Christmas lights in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Christmas season is here and that means Christmas lights are going up! Here’s a list of some of the best places to see Christmas lights in East Texas this year: ATHENS Land Of Lights Christmas Park Athens Land of Lights is open from 6 P.M. till 10 P.M. and is located […]
arklatexweekend.com
12 closed restaurants that are missed in the Ark-La-Tex
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Gone but not forgotten, there are many restaurants that have come and gone but still hold a special place in our hearts. KSLA asked the community: “What’s a restaurant that’s closed that you wish would come back?” So we compiled a list of our own.
Celebration of Lights Has Something for All Ages Near Texarkana
Southern Arkansas University’s 38th Annual Celebration of Lights on December 1, 2022, will offer an abundance of holiday cheer with festive lighting displays, photos with Santa, train rides, festive food, and a special presentation of “The Grinch.”. According to a press release, activities in Reynolds Center begin at...
Shreveport Is Just 2 1/2 Hours From an Enchanted Christmas
I Will Never Forget the Time I Almost Experienced Enchant Christmas in Arlington. I had gone for the weekend to hang out in Dallas and we ended up in Arlington, it was then I saw the huge lights and I instantly wanted to experience whatever goodness was happening in that building.
KLTV
City of Marshall prepares to transform downtown into Wonderland of Lights
Swan church pastor says food pantry seeing 100 percent increase in need. Pastor Jeremiah Dollgener walks with KLTV 7′s Lexi Vennetti along the growing line of cars looking to get food. Water restored to half of City of Zavalla residents as repairs continue. Updated: 5 hours ago. KTRE’s Avery...
KTBS
First Cup with First News: Bailey's Fine Jewelers
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Thanks to Bailey's Fine Jewelers for hosting First Cup with First News this morning. Visit Bailey's for the most unique and beautiful jewelry this Christmas! You're sure to find that perfect gift. Bailey's is at 2934 E. Texas in Bossier City. Drop by or call 318-746-7087.
