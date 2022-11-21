Read full article on original website
2022 PFL Championships weigh-in results: Kayla Harrison, 11 other finalists hit marks
All six of the 2022 PFL Championships matchups are set to go off without a hitch after all 12 finalists made weight Friday in New York. Among those to weigh in were headliner Kayla Harrison and Larissa Pacheco, who meet in a women’s lightweight title fight. Two-time PFL champion Harrison stepped on the scale at 154.4 pounds, while Pacheco registered 154.2.
'Nobody ever did this in MMA before': Khabib Nurmagomedov ready to 'take over' as coach
Khabib Nurmagomedov made himself stand out in the cage during a dominant career that saw him go undefeated and claim the UFC lightweight title. Now he’s trying to do unprecedented things as a coach. So far, so good for Nurmagomedov. The UFC Hall of Famer, who retired in October...
USADA: Conor McGregor likely needs to be in testing pool 6 months
Conor McGregor isn't currently in UFC's drug-testing pool and will likely need to be in the pool for six months before competing again, USADA said.
PED expert accuses Conor McGregor of photoshopping muscles: ‘That’s how juicy this guy looks’
Conor McGregor made some waves this week when he announced his intention to return to the USADA drug testing pool in February so he could book a fight soon after. According to Mac, he wouldn’t even have to go through a standard six month testing period to resume his career. Just two tests and he’ll be ready to go.
Video: Hasbulla slugs Henry Cejudo in the jaw during Chechen vacation
Add Henry Cejudo to the long list of celebrities to feel the wrath — and tiny fists — of the vicious Hasbulla. Cejudo made the mistake of squaring up with the pint-sized social media star during a trip to Chechnya alongside UFC stars Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje. As “Triple C” leaned in to mean mug Hasbulla, the little man popped him with a quick right hook that caused Cejudo to shoot for a takedown. Hasbulla easily stuffed it and surged forward swinging, catching Henry with a big Liddell-style overhand punch to the temple.
Mike Tyson has convinced Evander Holyfield to make ear-shaped edibles with him
If you’ve ever wanted to experience the exquisite joy of biting Evander Holyfield’s ear and get high as balls while doing it, well Mike Tyson has you covered. “If I was on cannabis, I wuouldn’t have bit his ear” is a hell of a statement. Just digest than one for a sec.
Larissa Pacheco vs. Kayla Harrison full fight video highlights
Watch Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco full fight video highlights from the main card of the PFL World Championship 2022 card, courtesy of the PFL and other outlets. PFL World Championship 2022 took place Nov. 25 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Two-time lightweight champion Kayla Harrison took on fellow finalist Larissa Pacheco in the third meeting for the pairing in the main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view — a main card that served as the promotion’s first on pay-per-view.
New Developments in Storyline Between Rey Mysterio and His Son Dominik
As PWMania.com previously reported, Rey Mysterio joined the WWE SmackDown brand in October after reaching his “breaking point” with his son Dominik. Even though Rey and Dominik are on different brands, the father-son storyline continues. WWE released a video of Dominik and Rhea Ripley “invading” Rey’s home on...
A.J. McKee explains why he’s still undefeated ‘and it ain’t no Sean O’Malley undefeated’
A.J. McKee gets to be a part of some history on New Year’s Eve 2022. The former Bellator Featherweight champion heads to Saitama, Japan for RIZIN 40 on Dec. 31, 2022, alongside four other roster members to take on their opposing RIZIN competitors. For McKee (19-1), he finds himself matched with surging Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) wizard and reigning RIZIN Lightweight champion, Roberto “Satoshi” de Souza.
Sean O’Malley thinks Paddy Pimblett’s binge eating is a ‘mental disorder’
Paddy Pimblett continues to eat criticism from other UFC fighters over his habit of ballooning up in weight between bouts. “The Baddy” is set to fight Jared Gordon on December 10th at UFC 282. To make the lightweight limit of 156 pounds, Pimblett claimed in a recent YouTube video that he had to lose 50 pounds. It’s all because he has a habit of binge eating following wins. 10,000 calorie days are not unusual for this man.
Even Joe Rogan is scratching his head over UFC Slap Fighting league — ‘Not my cup of tea’
Joe Rogan is not a fan of slap fighting. That said, the UFC color commentator will still watch Dana White’s Power Slap League to support his longtime friend and MMA boss. But don’t expect any expert analysis from the part-time comedian due mostly in part to the sport’s lack of technique.
UFC's Tecia Torres pregnant, career on hold as she expects baby with Raquel Pennington
UFC strawweight contender Tecia Torres will be away from the octagon for a while. Torres, along with wife and former UFC title challenger Raquel Pennington, announced Thursday that she’s pregnant with the couple’s first baby due in June 2023. “We have a little extra to be thankful for...
Conor McGregor is hoping a USADA loophole allows him to book a fight in February 2023
Conor McGregor went on a proper Twitter bender late Wednesday night, calling out Khabib Nurmagomedov, his cousins, Joe Rogan, doubters, and the world in general. His latest rant at Khabib seemed inspired by a recent interview where the Dagestani stole McGregor’s “We’re not here to take part, we’re here to take over” catchphrase. “The Notorious” immediately went low, repeatedly referencing Khabib’s father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who died in July 2020 due to complications from COVID.
Nikita Krylov vs Ryan Spann main event headlines UFC ‘Fight Night’ card on Feb. 25
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is bringing a light heavyweight showdown between No. 7-ranked Nikita Krylov and No. 10-ranked Ryan Spann to the UFC “Fight Night” main event on Sat., Feb. 25, 2023, though a city and venue have yet to be determined. That’s according to MMA Junkie.
Emotional Kayla Harrison speaks after huge upset loss at PFL World Championships: ‘I want to crawl out of my skin’
Kayla Harrison’s perfect mixed martial arts (MMA) record was marred on last night (Fri., Nov. 25, 2022) at the 2022 PFL World Championships, losing to Larissa Pacheco via unanimous decision in the promotion’s Lightweight tournament finale (watch highlights here). The 48-47x3 scores moved the Olympic gold medalist to 15-1 and cost her the $1 million tournament prize.
PFL World Championship highlights: Brendan Loughnane picks apart Bubba Jenkins, scores fourth-round stoppage
Brendan Loughnane and Bubba Jenkins squared off earlier today (Fri. Nov. 25, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Hulu Theater in New York City, New York. Following a competitive start, Loughnane took over the latter half of the fight and stopped his foe in the fourth. Neither man wasted...
