2022 PFL Championships weigh-in results: Kayla Harrison, 11 other finalists hit marks

All six of the 2022 PFL Championships matchups are set to go off without a hitch after all 12 finalists made weight Friday in New York. Among those to weigh in were headliner Kayla Harrison and Larissa Pacheco, who meet in a women’s lightweight title fight. Two-time PFL champion Harrison stepped on the scale at 154.4 pounds, while Pacheco registered 154.2.
Video: Hasbulla slugs Henry Cejudo in the jaw during Chechen vacation

Add Henry Cejudo to the long list of celebrities to feel the wrath — and tiny fists — of the vicious Hasbulla. Cejudo made the mistake of squaring up with the pint-sized social media star during a trip to Chechnya alongside UFC stars Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje. As “Triple C” leaned in to mean mug Hasbulla, the little man popped him with a quick right hook that caused Cejudo to shoot for a takedown. Hasbulla easily stuffed it and surged forward swinging, catching Henry with a big Liddell-style overhand punch to the temple.
Larissa Pacheco vs. Kayla Harrison full fight video highlights

Watch Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco full fight video highlights from the main card of the PFL World Championship 2022 card, courtesy of the PFL and other outlets. PFL World Championship 2022 took place Nov. 25 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Two-time lightweight champion Kayla Harrison took on fellow finalist Larissa Pacheco in the third meeting for the pairing in the main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view — a main card that served as the promotion’s first on pay-per-view.
A.J. McKee explains why he’s still undefeated ‘and it ain’t no Sean O’Malley undefeated’

A.J. McKee gets to be a part of some history on New Year’s Eve 2022. The former Bellator Featherweight champion heads to Saitama, Japan for RIZIN 40 on Dec. 31, 2022, alongside four other roster members to take on their opposing RIZIN competitors. For McKee (19-1), he finds himself matched with surging Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) wizard and reigning RIZIN Lightweight champion, Roberto “Satoshi” de Souza.
Sean O’Malley thinks Paddy Pimblett’s binge eating is a ‘mental disorder’

Paddy Pimblett continues to eat criticism from other UFC fighters over his habit of ballooning up in weight between bouts. “The Baddy” is set to fight Jared Gordon on December 10th at UFC 282. To make the lightweight limit of 156 pounds, Pimblett claimed in a recent YouTube video that he had to lose 50 pounds. It’s all because he has a habit of binge eating following wins. 10,000 calorie days are not unusual for this man.
Conor McGregor is hoping a USADA loophole allows him to book a fight in February 2023

Conor McGregor went on a proper Twitter bender late Wednesday night, calling out Khabib Nurmagomedov, his cousins, Joe Rogan, doubters, and the world in general. His latest rant at Khabib seemed inspired by a recent interview where the Dagestani stole McGregor’s “We’re not here to take part, we’re here to take over” catchphrase. “The Notorious” immediately went low, repeatedly referencing Khabib’s father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who died in July 2020 due to complications from COVID.
Emotional Kayla Harrison speaks after huge upset loss at PFL World Championships: ‘I want to crawl out of my skin’

Kayla Harrison’s perfect mixed martial arts (MMA) record was marred on last night (Fri., Nov. 25, 2022) at the 2022 PFL World Championships, losing to Larissa Pacheco via unanimous decision in the promotion’s Lightweight tournament finale (watch highlights here). The 48-47x3 scores moved the Olympic gold medalist to 15-1 and cost her the $1 million tournament prize.

