Charlotte Casiraghi’s sons make appearance alongside cousins

By HOLA! USA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cbJyq_0jJ8aWKu00

Princess Caroline ’s children and grandchildren came together on Saturday to celebrate Monaco’s National Day. While Charlotte Casiraghi , Beatrice Borromeo and Tatiana Casiraghi wowed with their fashion on Nov. 19, it was their young kids who adorably stole the show in their outfits and waving from the palace.

The family affair was a rare appearance for Charlotte’s children. Grace Kelly ’s eldest granddaughter and her husband Dimitri Rassam share four-year-old son Balthazar Rassam . Charlotte is also a mom to eight-year-old Raphaël Elmaleh , whom she shares with her ex Gad Elmaleh . Meanwhile, Pierre Casiraghi and his wife Beatrice have two sons— Francesco and Stefano —and Andrea Casiraghi and Tatiana have three kids— Sacha , India , and Maximilian .

Caroline’s youngest daughter Princess Alexandra , 23, was also out for Monaco’s National Day, in addition to Prince Albert , Princess Charlene and their seven-year-old twins— Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella —as well as Princess Stephanie and her family: daughters Camille Gottlieb and Pauline Ducruet , and son Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie Chevallier .

Scroll to see photos of the family from Monaco’s National Day 2022...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lMxMb_0jJ8aWKu00

Monaco’s National Day was a family affair. Princess Caroline’s seven grandchildren made an appearance on Nov. 19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uQ6N8_0jJ8aWKu00

Balthazar, who sported a tie and navy jacket, sweetly held on to dad Dimitri’s hand while surrounded by family on Nov. 19. Meanwhile, Francesco was caught smiling up at his mom Beatrice and dad Pierre.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GLAvG_0jJ8aWKu00

Charlotte, who is an ambassador and spokesperson for Chanel, opted for a coat from the French fashion house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wh1AH_0jJ8aWKu00

Beatrice Borromeo looked incredibly chic wearing a red skirt suit and wide-brimmed hat. Stefano and Francesco complemented their mother wearing matching red trousers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NU6MX_0jJ8aWKu00

Princess Gabriella, also dressed in red, stepped out reportedly wearing her mother Princess Charlene’s hat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KwHp8_0jJ8aWKu00

Princess Alexandra was pictured following her nephews, Raphaël and Sacha, while her cousins Louis, Camille and Pauline walked behind her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GDwJt_0jJ8aWKu00

Like father, like son! Prince Jacques gave a salute like his dad Prince Albert.

