ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Kareem Daniel Exits Disney As Bob Iger Sets Restructuring Of Media And Entertainment Distribution Division

By Dade Hayes
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VoWMg_0jJ8aFZn00

Kareem Daniel is exiting Disney as head of its Media and Entertainment Distribution division, one day after the ouster of CEO Bob Chapek .

Newly reappointed CEO Bob Iger disclosed the news in a letter to employees this afternoon (read it in full below). Iger said he has tasked Dana Walden, Alan Bergman, Jimmy Pitaro and Christine McCarthy to design “a new structure that puts more decision-making back in the hands of our creative teams and rationalizes costs.” That initiative, he added, “will necessitate a reorganization of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.” Walden, Bergman and Pitato are chairs of Disney General Entertainment Content, Disney Studios Content ESPN and sports content, respectively. McCarthy is Chief Financial Officer of the Walt Disney Co.

Since the surprise ouster of Chapek, Daniel’s mentor within Disney, major changes to DMED had been expected both inside the company and among industry observers. The creation of a distribution hub, which controlled P&Ls and decision-making for all divisions, frustrated many veteran execs as well as notable members of the creative community. In stark contrast to the Iger era, when decentralization flourished, the governing idea of Chapek’s creation of DMED was to streamline the process of creating the optimal release plan for all film and TV titles, in theory minimizing internal friction. In Daniel, detractors say, the effort was headed by a business-minded exec who hadn’t developed extensive experience in overseeing film and TV slates.

Related Story

Did Someone Save Disney's Life Last Night? Behind Bob Iger’s Stunning CEO Return & What’s Next For Media Giant

Related Story

'Dancing With The Stars' Reveals Season 31 Winner

Related Story

Bob Iger's Pay Package Is Revealed As Exec Spends His First Day Back In Disney CEO Chair

Here is Iger’s full memo:

Dear DMED Employees,

As we embark on the transformative work that I mentioned to you in my email last night, I want to begin by offering my sincere appreciation and gratitude to each and every one of you.

Over the coming weeks, we will begin implementing organizational and operating changes within the company. It is my intention to restructure things in a way that honors and respects creativity as the heart and soul of who we are. As you know, this is a time of enormous change and challenges in our industry, and our work will also focus on creating a more efficient and cost-effective structure.

I’ve asked Dana Walden, Alan Bergman, Jimmy Pitaro, and Christine McCarthy to work together on the design of a new structure that puts more decision-making back in the hands of our creative teams and rationalizes costs, and this will necessitate a reorganization of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. As a result, Kareem Daniel will be leaving the company, and I hope you will all join me in thanking him for his many years of service to Disney.

Our goal is to have the new structure in place in the coming months. Without question, elements of DMED will remain, but I fundamentally believe that storytelling is what fuels this company, and it belongs at the center of how we organize our businesses.

This is a moment of great change and opportunity for our company as we begin our second century, and I am so proud to be leading this team again. I can’t say it enough: I’m incredibly grateful for the tremendous work you do each day, and for your commitment to maintaining the level of excellence Disney has always been known for.

I know change can be unsettling, but it is also necessary and even energizing, and so I ask for your patience as we develop a roadmap for this restructuring. More information will be shared over the coming weeks. Until a new structure is put in place, we will continue to operate under our existing structure. In the meantime, I hope you all have a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday, and thank you again for all you do.

Bob

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Nicki Aycox Dies: ‘Supernatural’ Actor Was 47

Nicki Aycox, an actor known for her recurring role on Supernatural, has died. She was 47. The confirmation of Aycox’s death was made by her sister-in-law Susan Raab Ceklosky in a Facebook post. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side. Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her,” she shared. Aycox appeared on Supernatural between 2006 and 2008 in the role of Meg Masters and shared scenes with Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki. Supernatural...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Is Not Returning To ‘Frasier’ Sequel Series

Kelsey Grammer is opening up about David Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return to the upcoming Frasier revival series on Paramount+. Hyde Pierce played Grammer’s titular Frasier Crane’s younger brother on the Emmy-winning Cheers spinoff series. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer told People in an interview. After Frasier, Hyde Pierce went on to successful theater career and most recently starred in the HBO Max series Julia. Grammer said Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return actually has worked out well in terms of the new series’ storyline. “In a very funny way, it just took...
Deadline

Disney+ Removes Donald Trump’s Closed Caption Reference From Elton John’s Concert After Technical Error

Disney+ viewers who tuned in to watch Elton John’s live broadcast of his farewell concert were surprised when Donald Trump’s name came up in the closed captions. The former President’s name showed up due to a technical error and any references to Trump have now been removed from the telecast after Disney+ conducted an investigation into the incident, sources tell Deadline. Following the results of the investigation into the matter, it was determined that Trump’s name was not intentional but an error on an external vendor contracted for the live close captioning. It was the result of autofill or autocorrect based on...
News Breaking LIVE

CNBC Fires Former Fox News Star Anchor

Shepard Smith is leaving CNBC after his show, “The News with Shepard Smith,” was canceled on Thursday, according to the network. Smith’s primetime news show has been canceled after just two years on air. Smith joined the business news network after a long career at Fox News.
Variety

How Kevin Costner Took Over Fox News Headquarters

Kevin Costner has taken over hallowed space at Fox Corporation. The exterior walls of the company’s New York headquarters have long been adorned with giant billboards touting content at Fox News Channel. Passers-by over the years might find it hard to ignore giant posters of Sean Hannity or Megyn Kelly. In more recent times, pedestrians might have sauntered by billboards talking about a Fox News Christmas tree lighting or the cable outlet’s coverage of the 2022 midterm elections. Now, much of that area has been ceded to the actor best known for his roles in movies like “Dances With Wolves,” “The Untouchables”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WDW News Today

Iger Stopped CEO Bob Chapek’s Mass Layoff of Cast Members Before CARE Act Protections Were in Place

The Wall Street Journal’s latest dive into the crumbling of Bob Chapek’s career revealed a telling turn point that ultimately led to the falling out between Chapek and Iger. At the start of the pandemic in early 2020, Chapek had just taken the reigns from Iger and was faced with handling the worldwide closures of the Disney Parks and other segments of the company. He wanted to move quickly to lay off thousands of Cast Members to cut costs.
Motley Fool

Disney Is Considering One of the Riskiest Moves in Its 99-Year History

In aggregate, Disney+ and Hulu account for 30 of the Top 100 most-watched streaming programs in the U.S. Disney is considering merging the two services into one streaming powerhouse. This plan could easily backfire, setting Disney back years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
disneyfoodblog.com

The WORST Disney World Hotels for 2023

Not all Disney World Resort hotels are created equally. In fact, some might just be downright WRONG for you and your travel party. There’s no doubt that each Disney World Resort hotel comes with its own set of pros and cons, but how can you decide which one is right for you? That’s where we come in — so let’s take a look at the WORST Disney World hotels for 2023!
The Independent

Disney buys world’s biggest cruise ship destined for scrapyard

The world’s biggest cruise ship has been bought by Disney after 10 months on the market, saving it from being sold for scrap.The 9,000-passenger, 20-deck vessel, Global Dream II, was designed with an outdoor waterpark and a plush cinema, but has never left the dock.Built by German-Hong Kong business MV Werften, it was abandoned after the company filed for bankruptcy in January 2022.Disney confirmed on Wednesday that it had bought the vessel for “a favourable price”, though the company did not disclose the sum.“Disney cruise ships provide the unique opportunity to bring Disney magic to fans no matter where they...
Deadline

Deadline

142K+
Followers
39K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy