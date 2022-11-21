Read full article on original website
Related
KTVL
Much of state grant money for traffic enforcement goes unspent in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation has approved millions of dollars in grants to local law enforcement agencies for traffic enforcement over the last two years, but a KATU News Investigation found much of it went unspent. It comes after Oregon recorded its highest death toll ever...
KTVL
Total enrollment down this fall at Oregon public colleges and universities
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Several public colleges and universities in Oregon are seeing empty desks as fall enrollment dwindles. The state's Higher Education Coordinating Commission reports that though enrollment has begun to stabilize, statewide enrollment is still lower than it was before the pandemic. And some schools continue to see a decline in student numbers.
KTVL
Fentanyl overdoses, deaths rise in the Rogue Valley
ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. — According to Medford Police (MPD), fentanyl is the most prevalent drug in our region. As of early November, MPD and the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement (MADGE) team seized more than 40,000 pills and over 12 pounds of the powder form, which equates to a 1449% increase in the amount seized off the streets since 2019.
KTVL
Geologists: Cluster of earthquakes common off Oregon coast
COOS BAY, Ore. — When the earth shakes off the Oregon coast, geologists say it's a reminder to be prepared. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, last week dozens of earthquakes rumbled near the Blanco Fracture Zone in a matter of days. The Zone runs at a northwesterly angle...
KTVL
Emergency SNAP benefits continue in December
Increased emergency SNAP benefits are to continue through December, says the Oregon Department of Human Services. ODHS says approximately 426,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $70-million in extra food benefits December, in addition to their regular benefits. “We know that many rely on these additional emergency food benefits to get...
KTVL
King Tides return to Oregon Coast; officials urge caution among beauty of big waves
PORTLAND, Ore. — A heads up if you’re headed to the Oregon and SW Washington Coast this holiday weekend. King Tides are forecast for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. King Tides are the highest winter tides that occur each year. IF YOU GO | Share your photos and video...
KTVL
Busy holiday travel weekend begins
More than 600-thousand Oregonians are driving to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner. Nationwide, that number is 49-million. If you're planning on driving, the Oregon Department of Transportation says to leave extra time and be ready for winter road conditions if you're headed over the Pass. ODOT'S also warning that they are dealing...
KTVL
Man charged with killing his mother, state troopers' father in New York
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Authorities said a man has been arrested and is facing murder charges in connection to a double homicide investigation in Princetown, New York. State police said 19-year-old Nicholas Fiebka has been charged with killing his mother, 60-year-old Alesia Wadsworth, as well as 61-year-old William Horwedal, who is the father of two state troopers.
Comments / 0