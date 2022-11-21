Read full article on original website
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - November 25, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Friday, November 25, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Fox11online.com
Man arrested following weapons disturbance
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh police say they arrested a 51-year-old man Friday afternoon, following a disturbance with a weapon. Officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of Wisconsin Street at about 3:24 p.m. for a report of a disturbance with people arguing and shots fired. Several minutes later,...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Kaden A. Jones, 20, Manitowoc, vehicle operator flee/ elude officer and misdemeanor bail jumping on 9/5/22, Guilty plea, on count 1: Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for twenty-four (24) months. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, job search, or combination; 3) Obtain GED or HSED; 4) Provide DNA sample; 5) Pay court costs including costs on count 2; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC. Count 2: Court sentences defendant to ninety (90) days Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, defendant has 69 days sentence credit. Court deems the sentence time served. Costs to be paid during the period of probation in count 1.
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh man accused of shooting a handgun in the air during an altercation arrested
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – One man was taken into custody after reportedly being involved in an altercation and shooting a handgun in the air on Friday. At around 3:30 p.m., the Oshkosh Police Department responded to the 800 block fo Wisconsin Street and were notified of a disturbance where people were arguing and a firearm had been discharged.
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh Police investigating disturbance involving a handgun
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police were notified of a disturbance involving a man with a handgun on the 800 block of Wisconsin Street around 3:24pm on Friday. Authorities were told people were arguing and a gun was fired during the incident. Upon arrival, officers found a man standing in a...
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac man accused of multiple hit-and-run crashes arrested after leading police on chase
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A 57-year-old Fond du Lac man was arrested after allegedly crashing into multiple vehicles and leading police on a chase. He is now charged with Reckless Driving, Knowingly Fleeing an Officer, Threats to a Law Enforcement Officer, Operating While Intoxicated (2nd Offense), and Felony Bail Jumping.
seehafernews.com
Students Tip Helps Find Bomb Threat Suspects
Two arrests are made in connection with a bomb threat against Lincoln High School in Manitowoc on Wednesday. Police tracked the call to a cell phone in Winnipeg, Canada–where a suspect was taken into custody. Student tips led investigators to a Manitowoc student believed to be involved as well.
Fox11online.com
Shawano County police chase suspect still not competent to stand trial
SHAWANO (WLUK) – A man charged with leading police on a chase which only ended after authorities used a snow plow is still not competent to stand trial. Aaron Renel is charged with attempting to flee an officer, resisting an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and other counts for the May 8 incident.
wearegreenbay.com
Driver flees from officers after multiple hit-and-run crashes in Fond du Lac, charged with second OWI
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fond du Lac man was arrested on Friday after reportedly hitting multiple vehicles, fleeing from officers, and crashing into a squad car. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, officers received reports around 8:59 p.m. on November 25 of an SUV that allegedly rammed into a vehicle in a parking lot on East Johnson Street and drove off.
WBAY Green Bay
Seymour man arrested in death of kitten
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was booked into jail on accusations he killed a kitten in Seymour, police say. On Nov. 21, at about 6:42 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 600 block of West Factory Street for a report of a dead kitten with “suspicious injuries.”
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh police investigating deaths of 7 abandoned cats
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh police are investigating an animal complaint after seven cats were found dead on Monday. The Oshkosh Police Department says that the cats were found outside of a business in the 500 block of Doctors Court, near the Oshkosh Humane Society. Workers at the business discovered...
seehafernews.com
2 Charged After Manitowoc Drug Raid
More information has been released on a recent “drug raid” on Manitowoc’s southside. Lieutenant Dave Remiker of the Manitowoc County Metro Drug Unit told Seehafer News last night, the SWAT team was used to conduct a search warrant, related to a Fentanyl distribution investigation. Manitowoc Police Chief,...
kjas.com
Man wanted in Vernon Parish captured in Wisconsin
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department says a man named in arrest warrants for burglaries in the nearby Burr Ferry Community was captured on Thursday some 920 miles away in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Sheriff Sam Craft says Ricky Ashworth, 27, of Leesville, was confronted by police in the town next to...
kz1043.com
Fond du Lac man killed in Dodge County crash
TOWN OF TRENTON, Wis. — A Fond du Lac man is dead following a crash in Dodge County. The sheriff’s office says a deputy spotted the victim speeding along County Highway C in the town of Trenton around 1:20 a.m. Thursday. As the officer started to pursue the...
seehafernews.com
Man Charged in Fatal Beating of Fond du Lac Woman
Bond is set at $2 million cash for a Fond du Lac murder suspect. Gary Davis is charged in Fond du Lac County Court with First Degree Intentional Homicide, Mayhem, and Hiding a Corpse in the death of Jacquelyn Jo Rooney. Police found Rooney’s body during a welfare check on...
x1071.com
Man injured while unloading gun in parking lot of Wisconsin mall
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — A 21-year-old Wausau man was injured Friday morning when the gun he was unloading in the parking lot of a northeastern Wisconsin shopping mall went off. The incident happened just before 9:10 a.m. at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute. In a news release, the town’s police department said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
wtaq.com
Accidental Shooting At The Fox River Mall
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 21-year-old Wausau man is recovering after accidentally shooting himself at the Fox River Mall on Black Friday. The Grand Chute Police Department as well as firefighters and paramedics responded to the Fox River Mall parking lot. The initial investigation shows that the man...
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac man charged with killing woman he was in a relationship with
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Fond du Lac is accused of murdering the woman he was in a relationship with, and is facing three charges. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 57-year-old Gary Davis is facing multiple charges after allegedly killing a woman he was in a relationship with. On November 12 around 8:15 a.m. officers were sent to 70 East Merrill Avenue for a welfare check.
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin man injured after gun accidentally discharges in Fox River Mall parking lot
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers responded to the Fox River Mall parking lot on Black Friday, after reports of an accidental discharge of a firearm, sending one man to the hospital. According to the Grand Chute Police Department, the incident happened just after 9 a.m. on November 25. Officers...
WBAY Green Bay
Wausau man injured by alleged accidental weapon discharge at Fox River Mall parking lot
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities responded to the parking lot of 4301 W. Wisconsin Ave., Fox River Mall, at 9:08 AM on Friday for a report of a man injured from a firearm discharge. A preliminary investigation shows a 21-year-old man from Wausau was unloading a handgun in the...
