WSAZ
Marshall beats Georgia State
HUNTINGTON, W. Va. -- — Cam Fancher threw two touchdown passes and Khalan Laborn ran for two scores and Marshall ended the regular season beating Georgia State 28-23 on Saturday. Down 17-14, Fancher threw a 32-yard touchdown to Charles Montgomery to give Marshall the lead for good at 21-17...
WSAZ
2 out of 3 local teams heading to Lexington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was semi-final Friday night in high school football in Kentucky and two local teams will be playing each other for a state title. Raceland beat Holy Cross 49-6 while Pikeville routed Newport Central Catholic 50-14 in the Class 1A final four. They will compete for the championship Friday December 2nd at noon from Kroger Field.
WSAZ
Raceland football team treated with Thanksgiving breakfast ahead of semifinal game
Raceland, Ky. (WSAZ) - The last place most high school students would want to be on Thanksgiving is at school, but teams who’ve fought to keep their seasons alive deep into the postseason were grateful to be spending part of the holiday on campus together. Before their final practice...
WSAZ
Huntington advances to title game while Hurricane falls on the road
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington High exacted revenge from the 2021 Class AAA state title game by beating Martinsburg Saturday afternoon in the 2022 semi-finals 28-21. They will play Parkersburg South next Saturday at noon as they defeated Hurricane 58-27. This story will be updated.
WSAZ
Ironton advances to Division V final
CINCINNATI, Oh. (WSAZ) - For the third time in the last four years, the Ironton Fighting Tigers will be playing for the Division V state football championship. They defeated Germantown Valley View 35-21 Friday night in Cincinnati. Ironton will play Canfield South Range Friday morning from Canton’s Tom Benson Hall...
WSAZ
Commode Bowl and Parade
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Bowl Season is off to an early start in Kanawha with the playing the annual Commode Bowl. It starts with a parade includes a queen coronation and of course a game of tackle football. Tony was on hand for the 74th renewal of acquaintances between the River Rats and the Hillside Rams.
WSAZ
Junior League of Huntington to hold Mistletoe Market
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Junior League of Huntington can help you clear off your Christmas list, while also supporting small businesses. Candace Layne, Nicole Chandler and Anna Lewis stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their Mistletoe Market. You can buy tickets here.
WSAZ
64th Annual Model Railroad Show returns to Huntington this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Christmas is coming early for train fans in our area. This weekend, the Model Railroad Show is back in Huntington for its 64th year. Carl Miller and Al Dienes, members of the Appalachian Model Railroad Society, stopped by First Look at Four with a preview of what’s in store.
WSAZ
Charleston businesses’ work together on Small Business Saturday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -For local businesses, Small Business Saturday isn’t only a way for people to support their community. Owner of Oddbird Gifts Naomi Bays said it’s also a day to show off what’s special about the city. “Small businesses are really where it’s at,” she said....
WSAZ
‘It’s nerve wracking’: Coyote attacks reported on Nitro dogs
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Karen Fritz said three weeks ago, her seven-year-old dog Chihuahua, Katie, bolted into her house screaming in distress. “She was really hurt,” Fritz recalled. “I’ve never heard her scream like that before,” she recalled. “The vet did confirm that it was a...
WSAZ
Woman’s body found inside stolen ambulance in the Kanawha River
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman accused of stealing an ambulance has been found inside that vehicle in the Kanawha River. According to the Charleston Police Department, a Cedar Grove VFD ambulance was stolen by Elizabeth Reed of Hinton, W.Va. Police say Reed was a patient at CAMC General Hospital’s...
WSAZ
3 dead, 2 injured in Thanksgiving Day crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two adults and a child died in a crash on I-79 this morning. Deputies identified the adults as Nighat Syeda, 71, and Hira Syeda, 33. The child’s name has not been released. Two children were transported...
WSAZ
DNR: Man shot riding in side-by-side with loaded gun
ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Update 11/25/2022 @ 5:11 p.m. Division of Natural Resource Officers said a father and son were coming back from a hunting trip when a gun went off, hitting the father. DNR officer Chuck Holloran said the two were heading back from a from the trip...
WSAZ
Person injured after vehicle crashes into tree
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a tree. According to a Metro 911 Supervisor, the accident happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Bigley Avenue in Charleston. The condition of the person hasn’t been released.
WSAZ
Emergency crews respond to fire in Ironton
Several homes were damaged in Ironton today after a fire broke out inside a large metal garage. Luckily, no one was inside the building at the time of the fire, but Ironton Fire Chief Michael Mahlmeister said the damage is extensive. “Damages to two houses, two apartments, two garages, the...
WSAZ
16th Annual Turkey Trot
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The annual 5K Fun Run to benefit Little Victories happened this morning at Ritter Park in Huntington. Registration began around 8:45 a.m. with the starting time at 9. Families, visitors, kids, strollers, and pets were all welcome - and plenty showed up before their big Thanksgiving...
WSAZ
Deputies search for stabbing suspect, victim identified
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - UPDATE 11/26/2022. The victim, identified as Corey Uline, 28, sustained a stab wound to both legs and an arm. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and was released the same day. Deputies have identified the suspect as 31-year-old Cory Carvill. Deputies learned Carvill...
WSAZ
Holiday shopping: How to avoid a financial crunch
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With Christmas shopping well underway, financial experts urge shoppers to use caution to avoid any financial crunch. Jake Woodburn, vice president market manager for Summit Community Bank in South Charleston, said most customers plan ahead, but trouble picks up at CHristmas for those who haven’t.
