you're asking me to follow someone who can't tell the truth, someone who stands for nothing in her home state, someone who doesn't have the guts to admit that she keeps spreading lies about a stolen election that was never stolen. MTG you have done nothing for your state while you're in office. pass bills that mean something to your state do something positive instead of mouthing off and trying to get recognition in front of a camera. you're a disgrace
MARJORIE GREEN everyone watched you on live Television give your testimony about the incitement on the hill, I don't know why they didn't lock you up for LYING Under oath, and they caught you lying about your involvement,so a person who has any Intelligence wouldn't waste their time following you anywhere for anything.
She hopes her daddy Trump picks her as his VP. What a pair they would be. She would probably poison Trump so she can be president.
Related
Declassified doc reportedly proves Trump tweeted classified image
Steve Bannon Takes Rare Swipe at Trump as He Questions Influence
‘Republicans come up to me every day with tears in their eyes’: Why Marcus Flowers insists he can defeat Marjorie Taylor Greene
Elon Musk changes his tune on letting Donald Trump back on Twitter, says 'decision has not yet been made'
We Can't Believe What Donald Trump Is Saying About Elon Musk And Twitter Now—Is He Serious?!
Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Ex-White House aide Alyssa Farah Griffin says Donald Trump's possible return to Twitter after Musk purchase will hurt him: 'It's going to remind voters of how unhinged he was'
The One Word Meghan McCain Called Donald Trump That Has Twitter Going Off
Mark Cuban Predicts Elon Musk Will 'Make a Killing' Owning Twitter
We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes tried to tell Trump that Biden would 'turn all that power on you,' feds reveal at trial
Trump Is Pissed Republicans Keep Telling Him to Stay Away from Georgia
Vomiting into trash cans, crying at the Halloween party, and ghost employees: Elon Musk’s first days at Twitter as he attempts to put the company ‘on a healthy path’
Elon Musk mocks Twitter staff fired for criticizing him, saying 'these geniuses' will 'no doubt be of great use elsewhere'
Jim Cramer Tears Up, Apologizes on TV for Trusting Mark Zuckerberg as Meta Stock Plummets
Twitter employees who technically resigned on Thursday say they can still use internal systems, amid speculation the staff responsible for cutting access are also quitting
Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company
Looks Like Sean Hannity Was Caught In A Big Fat Lie
Fallon Applauds GOP Taking Control of the House: ‘Nice to See’ Them Doing It ‘Without Zip-Ties and a Viking Helmet’ (Video)
Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 139