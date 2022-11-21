Read full article on original website
Russians kill another Kyiv ballet dancer
Vadym Khlupianets, an ensemble member of the Kyiv National Academic Operetta Theatre, has been killed by a sniper near Bakhmut,in the eastern Donetsk, the Ukrainian army has announced. Vadym, 26, had joined the armed forces to defend Ukraine on February 24. Most of the company turned out for his funeral,...
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Power, heat still in short supply
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine's government appealed to people to conserve energy amid relentless Russian strikes that have halved the country's power capacity, as the United Nations health body warned of a humanitarian disaster in Ukraine this winter.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukrainians flee Kherson shelling; Belarus foreign minister dies ‘suddenly’
Civilians leave Kherson just weeks after celebrating its recapture by Ukrainian forces; Moscow ‘shocked’ by Vladimir Makei’s death ahead of meeting with Russian counterpart
Hardship and hope: Winter, missile storms show Kyiv's mettle
The hard realities of Ukraine's capital are that a once comfortably livable city of 3 million people is now becoming a tough place to live
Breaking: Currentzis players are suspended in Germany over pro-war acts
BR reports that a number of players in the Russia-based MusicaEterna have been suspended after making offensive gestures about the war. One filmed himself turning the heating up to make Germans freeze. Another sang a nationalist song and proclaimed his praise of the murderous Wagner Group mercenaries. Others waves Russian flags in support of the war on Ukraine.
Hamburg signs Korean conductor
The Hamburg Symphony Orchestra has recruited the South Korean cellist and conductor Han-Na Chang as principal guest conductor. After a short, hot spell at the failed Qatar Philharmonic, she is presently music director in Trondheim, Norway.
Salzburg appoints Russian expert as new drama chief
The Salzburg Festival has appointed Marina Davydova, 56, as Director of Drama from October 2023. She was formerly at the Wiener Festwochen. Before that, he career was rooted in Russian theatre (see below) The festival under Markus Hinterhäuser is looking firmly east. Academic:. She graduated cum laude from the...
Ukraine news – live: Heavy snowfall to blanket Kyiv with millions cut off from electricity
Heavy snowfall is set to cover Kyiv starting today and lasting until at least midweek, with the mercury dropping below freezing as millions living in Ukraine’s capital struggle without access to heat and electricity. Restrictions on the use of the country’s scarce electricty resource remain in place across 14 regions and Kyiv, as president Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly used his nightly video addresses to urge citizens to use power sparingly.It comes after Russian forces bombarded critical power generation sites across Ukraine and in the past week inflicted some of the worst damage so far on the country’s infrastructure, leaving...
Brexit has made Britain the sick man of Europe again
When recently asked on the Today programme to cite chapter and verse on the subject of Brexit “opportunities” Michael Gove, the secretary of state for all seasons, was hopelessly out of his depth. However, Gove missed a trick. What he should have said, but as a signed-up Brexiter...
The big picture: Bruno Barbey captures life on the road in 1960s Palermo
The Magnum photographer’s image of a family in Sicily recalls Fellini and Visconti in its romantic depiction of everyday Italian life. Bruno Barbey chanced upon this family defying gravity on their dad’s scooter in Palermo in 1963. The French-Moroccan photographer had been travelling in Italy for a couple of years by then, restless for exactly this kind of image, with its seductive mix of humour and authenticity. Has there ever been a better articulation of contrasting roles in the patriarchal family? Father sitting comfortably in his jacket and cap and smiling for the camera, while behind him his possibly pregnant wife sees trouble ahead, as she and their three kids and their big checked bag compete for precarious discomfort.
French festival orders British faggots and chips
The Aix-en-Provence festival has announced two major opera commissions for next summer. George Benjamin and Martin Crimp’s opera Picture a day like this will follow their 2012 triumph with Written on Skin. And Philip Venables (pictured) and Ted Huffman are working on The Faggots and Their Friends Between Revolutions,...
Protests across China as anger mounts over zero-Covid policy
Angry crowds took to the streets in Shanghai early on Sunday, and videos on social media showed protests in other cities across China, as public opposition to the government's hardline zero-Covid policy mounts. Videos from Xi'an, Guangzhou and Wuhan also spread on social media, showing similar small protests.
Naples cancels opera premiere after deadly Ischia landslide
A mortal mudslide caused by heavy rains on the island of Ischia, near Naples, has claimed several lives, perhaps as many as eight people, according to latest reports. Around 13 are missing. In an immediate reponse, the Teatro San Carlo di Napoli has called off the opening night of Verdi’s...
This mystery man is putting orchestras back in the air
An interview with Hugh Davies, maestro of orchestral touring. ACFEA serves as a full-service facilitator for domestic and international tours for orchestras, choral groups, and colleges. They are the tactical wizards that make the music happen. The way (Hugh) Davies (whose office is based in San Rafael) explains it, “We...
I’m a Korean pianist and I play Mozart quite well
The latest interviewee on Livin the Classical Life is William Youn. He talks revealingly of the mood-swings of his legendary teacher, Dmitri Bashkirov. ‘He was mean,’ says William.
Watch: Two dancing parts of Pärt at Teatro Reggio Emilia
Fondazione Nazionale della Danza / Aterballetto, a pioneering dance structure in Italy presents two choreographers from Canada and Cuba: Danièle Desnoyers and Norge Cedeño Raffo. In close collaboration with the Orchestra La Toscanini of Parma, Teatro Municipale Valli Reggio Emilia is the stage for Double Side, where an ensemble of dancers, singers and string players perform a baroque suite and Arvo Pärt’s Stabat Mater.
Putin pal sends EU a bloody hammer in a violin case
The Russian war criminal Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group, has sent a bloodied sledgehammer in a violin case to the European Parliament in Strasbourg. The delivery followed Wednesday’s vote by the Parliament declaring Russia a ‘state sponsor of terrorism’. Yevgeny Prigozhin’s reponse appears to...
Germans gingerly embrace music and the Jews
The fifth international days of Jewish music is being rolled out this week across the German regions. After a contemplative Berlin concert in a restoeed synagogue by the Israeli Nigun Quartet (pictured), the town of Heringsdorf on the Baltic island of Usedom gave the German-language premiere of the film The Song of Names, based on my first novel.
Mexico mourns top trumpet
The death of Juan Manuel Arpero is being lamented across the Spanish-speaking world. In Mexico he is considered the best trumpet player they ever heard. A student of Maurice André in france, he played in the national orchestra from 1976 to 1990 before founding two orchestras of his own.
